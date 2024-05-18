Red Bicycle - Mount Juliet 2099 N. Mt. Juliet Rd
Seasonal Menu
Spring Seasonals
- Blackberry Crumble Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte (for both sizes) sweetened with white mocha, blackberry, and vanilla.
- Coconut Chai$4.75+
Our house-made Chai tea topped with steamed or iced milk, with coconut syrup and cinnamon.
- Peach Cobbler Cold Brew$6.00+
Our house-made cold brew sweetened with peach syrup, topped with a white chocolate and cinnamon cold foam.
- Butterfly Matcha$5.25+
Butterfly pea flower tea and milk of your choice sweetened with blueberry and lavender syrups, topped with matcha. Iced only.
Beverage
Specialty Lattes
- Milk$2.00+
A cup of milk (cold or hot) with your choice of flavors
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Our gourmet dark mocha sauce mixed with steamed milk.
- Nutty Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with dark mocha, almond and hazelnut.
- Flower Child Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with lavender and honey.
- Macaroon Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with white mocha, almond and coconut.
- Butterbeer Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with white mocha, vanilla and caramel.