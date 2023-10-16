Red Bicycle Coffee Co. (Vintage Edge) 5833 Nolensville Pk
Seasonal Menu
Thanksgivmas Seasonals
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Latte$5.00+
The latte of the year! A perfectly spiced latte sweetened with our house-made pumpkin syrup and a hint of cinnamon bun syrup.
- Spiced Cranberry Cold Brew$6.00+
Our house cold brew sweetened with vanilla and cranberry syrup and topped with a cinnamon spiced white mocha cold foam.
- Peppermint Bark Mocha$5.00+
A cozy and classic mocha sweetened with dark mocha, white mocha and peppermint, topped with mini marshmallows (optional).
- Maple Marshmallow Latte$5.00+
Our maple spice and toasted marshmallow latte is a perfect balance of sweet and spice, and a fan-favorite of the season.
Beverage
Specialty Lattes
- Milk$2.00+
A cup of milk (cold or hot) with your choice of flavors
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Our gourmet dark mocha sauce mixed with steamed milk.
- Nutty Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte (for both sizes) sweetened with dark mocha, almond and hazelnut.
- Flower Child Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with lavender and honey.
- Macaroon Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with white mocha, almond and coconut.
- Butterbeer Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with white mocha, vanilla and caramel.
- French Toast Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with brown sugar, hazelnut and topped with a dash of cinnamon.
- Honey Miel Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon.
- Banana Bread Latte$5.00+
A double shot latte sweetened with banana, almond and hazelnut.
- Horchata Latte$6.00
Our house horchata topped with espresso and cinnamon, served iced. Available in 16oz only.
Espresso
- Espresso$3.00
A double shot of espresso.
- Latte$4.50+
A double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk. Note: Flavor options can be added by the pump. You can add any combination of flavors, but 3-4 pumps is recommended for each size, respectively.
- Americano$3.25+
A double shot of espresso and water. Available hot or iced. Note: Flavor options are offered by the pump. You can add any combination of flavors, but 2-4 pumps is recommended for each size, respectively.
- Cuban$4.50+
Our signature café con leche. The Cuban is a breve-style, perfectly sweet latte with a brown sugar and espresso base, available in 8oz or 12oz.
- Cappuccino$4.25
A classic 8oz espresso and steamed milk beverage with a signature milk foam.
- Cortado$3.75
A 4oz equal parts espresso and milk beverage.
Coffee
- Drip$3.00+
A cup of our house blend, a dark and robust roast with notes of cacao and molasses.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75
A 16oz cup of our house blend topped with steamed milk.
- Cold Brew$3.50+
Our bright and zesty Kickstand blend cold-brewed for 24-hours and served over ice. Note: Flavor options are offered by the pump. You can add any combination of flavors, but 3-5 pumps is recommended for each size, respectively.
Tea
- Hot Tea$3.50
Choose one of our gourmet tea options from our partners at MEM Tea.
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
A premium grade matcha topped with steamed or iced milk.
- Chai Latte$4.50+
Our house-made Chai tea topped with steamed or iced milk. (Note: Our Chai tea is already sweetened. We recommend additional flavors not exceed "2 pumps.")
- Thai Iced Tea$4.25+
A traditional Thai beverage sweetened Ceylon Thai tea topped with whole milk and a splash of cream.
- London Fog$4.25
Our gourmet Earl Gray tea, lightly sweetened with vanilla and topped with steamed milk.
Food
Breakfast Favorites
- Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheddar jack and your choice of protein served in a 12" tortilla with a side of salsa.
- Southern Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Our classic breakfast burrito with slow-smoked brisket, jalapeños, pimento cheese and hot honey. Served with a side of our chipotle salsa.
- Breakfast Tacos$11.00
Eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheddar jack and your choice of protein served on two 6" tortillas with a side of salsa.
- The OG$8.00
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, and protein of choice served on a New York bagel.
- The Hangover$11.00
A fried egg, sausage, bacon, avo, cheddar cheese, and our house RB sauce, all served on grilled sourdough bread. Available with chips, home fries or a fruit cup.
- The Greatest$11.00
Two fried eggs, a hashbrown patty, bacon and cheddar cheese, served on sourdough bread
- Mean Green Tacos$10.00
Scrambled eggs, pesto, spinash, avo, and mozzarela, served on two 6" corn or flour tortillas
- Breakfast Plate$13.00
Two eggs (scrambled or fried) served with home fries, bacon or sausage and a side of toast. Sub impossible sausage for +$1.50.
Breakfast Crepes & Scrambles
- Sunrise Crepe$11.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack, and your choice of protein
- Wake Up Crepe$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack, choice of protein, red peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions
- Florentine Crepe$11.00
Scrambled eggs, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms
- Kickin' Chicken Crepe$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar jack, chicken, hashbrowns, onions and side of salsa
- Mexi Crepe$12.00
Scrambled eggs, mozzarela, chorizo, mexi sauce, side of sour cream
- Southerner Crepe$13.00
Scrambled eggs, slow-smoked brisket, hash browns, jalapeños, cheddar jack and a drizzle of hot honey.
Lite Bites
- Bagel$3.00
Choose from one of our gourmet New York bagels. Available with butter, cream cheese, or avocado spread.
- Avocado Toast$6.50
Sourdough toast topped with avocado, tomato, red pepper flakes, feta and an optional fried egg.
- Loaded Hot Home Fries$9.00
An entree-sized portion of our home fries tossed in hot chicken seasoning and topped with shredded cheddar jack, bacon and our house RB sauce.
- Granola Bowl$6.00
Yogurt, granola, honey or peanut butter and a choice of fruit toppings.
Sweet Crepes
- Classic Crepe$8.00
Signature crepe filled with a butter and cinnamon sugar filling
- Nutella Crepe$10.00
Signature crepe filled with Nutella and topped with Nutella
- Banana Peanut Crepe$10.00
Signature crepe topped with honey, peanut butter sauce, bananas and granola
- Funky Monkey Crepe$10.50
Signature crepe filled with and topped with Nutella, peanut butter sauce, bananas and walnuts
- Cinnamon Roll Crepe$10.00
Signature crepe topped with our house cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar
- The Colombian Crepe$10.50
Our classic Nutella crepe filled with mozzarella. It works, trust us!
Lunch
- Chimichanga$12.00
Shredded chicken and cheddar cheese burrito flash-fried and topped with sour cream and our RB sauce
- T.B.A. Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, sliced bacon, avocado, mozzarella, and spicy mayo
- Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Shredded hot chicken, avocado, mozzarella and a fried egg served on sourdough bread.
- Caprese Sandwich$9.00
Spinach, tomato, pesto, mozzarella, and honey balsamic glaze
- RB Classic Burger$13.00
5.3 oz burger, bacon, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house RB Sauce
- B.A.D. Burger$13.00
The Breakfast All Day burger! A 5.3 oz burger topped with bacon, a fried egg, cheddar cheese and a drizzle of maple syrup.
- Hamilton Crepe$12.50
Shredded chicken, bacon, tomatoes and mozzarella topped with ranch dressing.
- Chicken & Spinach Crepe$12.00
Shredded chicken, mushrooms, spinach and mozzarella topped with balsamic glaze.
- Field of Greens Crepe$10.50
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, tomato and mozzarella, topped with basil aoli.
- The Woodbine Burrito$13.00
Shredded chicken, smoked bacon, onions, avo, mozzarella and our RB house sauce
- Honey Balsamic Tacos$10.00
Shredded chicken, onions, honey,balsamic glaze, avo, and feta
- Hot Chicken Tacos$10.00
Shredded hot chicken, avo, mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon, and mozzarella
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$8.50
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese with bacon and sliced tomato. Served with a side of chips.
- Cheeseburger Tacos$13.00
A special feature from our executive chef – quality ground beef topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lettuce all served crunch wrap-style in a deep-fried corn tortilla and flour tortilla sealed with avocado.
A La Carte
- Home Fries$5.50
Our crispy house potatoes served with a side of RB sauce
- Hashbrown Patties$4.00
Two crispy hash brown patties.
- Side of Eggs$3.00
A side of two scrambled or fried eggs.
- Side of Toast$3.00
Two slices of sourdough toast.
- Side of Bacon$3.00
A side of three pieces of pre-cooked bacon.
- Side of Sausage$1.50+
A side of two pre-cooked sausage patties.
- Chips$1.65
Mini Menu
- Mini Sunrise$7.00
A half-size breakfast crepe prepared with eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Protein optional.
- Mini Classic$5.00
A half-size classic crepe with butter and cinnamon sugar filling.
- Mini Nutella$6.00
A half-size version of our best-selling Nutella crepe.
- Mini Funky Monkey$7.00
A half-size version of our crowd-favorite Funky Monkey crepe.
- Mini Cinnamon Roll$6.00
A half-size version of our cinnamon roll crepe, made with our gourmet house cream cheese frosting.
- Mini Banana Peanut$6.50
A half-size version of our banana peanut crepe.
- Mini Breakfast Plate$7.00
Scrambled eggs, toast and a fruit cup.
- Grilled Cheese$6.00
Extras
Ready-To-Go Menu
Merchandise
Bottled Drinks
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- Mexican Sprite$3.75
- Mexican Fanta$3.75
- Jarritos$3.25
- Bottled Coca Cola$3.25
- Gold Peak Iced Tea - Georgia Peach$3.00
- Monster Energy$3.50
- Body Armor$3.25
- Bottled Perrier$3.25
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Tropicana Orange Juice$2.75
- Tropicana Apple Juice$2.75