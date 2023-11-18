Red Bird Sandwich Company 6440 East Central Avenue
Food
Sandwiches
- Cuban Trogon$8.00+
ham, mojo pork loin, yellow mustard, kan-grow pickles, swiss cheese, cuban bread
- Meadowlark$11.00+
wagyu roast beef, pimento cheese, bacon jam, mustard aioli, kan-grow micro greens
- Italian Sparrow$10.00+
soppressata, mortadella, ham, prosciutto, pickled peppers,provalone cheese, red onion, tomato, lettuce, italian dressing, garlic aioli, italian roll
- Cardinal$9.00+
corned beef, thousand island, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye
- California Quail$8.00+
roasted turkey, garlic and chive cream cheese, avocado, kan-grow micro greens, garlic aioli, sprouted wheat bread
- Chickadee$6.50+
havarti, swiss, cheddar, butternut squash, pickled peppers, spicy tomato relish, sourdough
- Wren$10.00+
wagyu roast beef, gouda cheese, kan-grow micro greens, mustard aioli, pee wee + sweets sourdough
- Owl$8.00+
sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onion aioli, havarti, marble rye
- Eagle$10.00+
wagyu roast beef, sauteed peppers mushrooms and onions, provalone cheese, mustard aioli, italian roll
- Raven$11.00+
smashed wagyu patties, swiss, caramelized onion aioli, bacon, marble rye
- Pelican$8.00+
mortadella, ham, egg, zapps voodoo potato chips, american cheese, mustard aioli, sprouted wheat
- Magpie$6.50+
rotisserie chicken salad, lettuce, sprouted wheat
- Oriole$8.00+
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, egg, mustard aioli, pee wee + sweets sourdough
- Golden Pheasant$11.50+
salmon, carrot ginger jalapeno slaw, cucumber, red onion, spicy aioli, italian roll
Appetizer
Sides
Salads
- Thrasher$7.00+
kalera romaine, parmesan, croutons, red onion, cucumber, caesar dressing
- Swift$7.50+
mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pickled peppers, soppressata, prosciutto, parmesan, italian dressing
- Blue Jay$7.50+
spnach, blueberrries, pecans, butternut squash, red onion, bleu cheese, honey lemon dressing
- Kingfisher$7.00+
mixed greens, strawberry, red onion, cucumber, crumbled bleu cheese, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette
- Roadrunner$7.00+
kalera romaine, cheddar, jalapeno ranch, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, corn, cucumber, avocado