RED CAP CAFE 13419 Hwy 6
Beverages
- Water
- Pepsi$2.49
- Pepsi Zero$2.49
- Mtn Dew$2.49
- Starry Lemon-Lime Soda$2.49
- Pink Lemonade$2.49
- Crush Orange$2.49
- Mug Root Beer$2.49
- Dr Pepper$2.49
- SMALL Mountain Dew$1.79
- SMALL Pepsi Zero$1.79
- SMALL Starry Lemon-Lime Soda$1.79
- SMALL Pink Lemonade$1.79
- SMALL Crush Orange$1.79
- SMALL Mug Root Beer$1.79
- SMALL Dr Pepper$1.79
- Sweet Tea, $1 Special$1.00
- UnSweet Tea, $1 Special$1.00
- 1/2 Swt/UnSwt Tea, $1 Special$1.00
- Milk 2%$2.59
- Milk 2% (Sm) 12oz$1.59
- Chocolate Milk 2%$2.59
- Chocolate Milk 2% (Sm) 12oz$1.59
- Orange Juice, 20oz$3.99
- Orange Juice (Sm) 12oz$2.59
- Apple Juice, 20oz$3.99
- Apple Juice (Sm) 12oz$2.59
- Coffee -Breakfast Blend$2.79
- DeCaf Coffee$2.79
- Blue Bell Milkshake, Lg 20oz$4.99
Made to order Blue Bell Milkshake, choice of flavors
- Blue Bell Milkshake (Sm) 12oz$3.49
- Blue Bell Malt, 20oz$4.99
- Blue Bell Malt (Sm) 12oz$3.49
- Fruit Smoothie, 20oz$4.99
Fruit Smoothie made with frozen yogurt, fruit selection available.
- Smoothie (Sm) 12oz$3.49
Fruit smoothie made with frozen yogurt and your choice of fruit.
- Hot Chocolate$1.59
- OZARKA Water Btl$1.25
Desserts
Blue Bell Ice Cream
- Scoop in a Cup$2.25
Scoop of Blue Bell in a cup. Toppings additional.
- Waffle Bowl$3.25
Fresh made Waffle Bowl with a scoop of Blue Bell Ice cream. Toppings additional.
- Waffle Cone$3.25
Fresh made in house Waffle cone with a scoop of Blue Bell ice cream.
- Sundae$4.99
Blue Bell ice cream with your choice of topping and crowned with whipped cream, a cherry, and nuts. Served in a fresh made waffle bowl.
- Banana Split$7.99
Classic banana split with 3 scoops of Blue Bell ice cream, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Pineapple toppings with whipped cream a cherry, and nuts. Add more toppings for an extra delight.
- Milkshake, Lg 20oz$4.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream.
- Milk Shake 12oz$3.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream.
- Banana Milkshake$5.49
Vanilla Ice cream with a full banana
- Classic Malt 20oz$4.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream and we'll add that classic malt appeal.
- Malt 12oz$3.95
Select your Blue Bell ice cream and we'll add that classic malt appeal.
- Soda Float 20oz$4.95
Blue Bell Ice Cream float with your choice of ice cream & your choice of fountain soda. Topped with whip cream and a cherry.
- Float 12oz$3.95
Blue Bell Ice Cream float with your choice of ice cream & your choice of fountain soda.
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Chkn Fried Stk, 2 Eggs$9.99
Chicken Fried Steak covered in country gravy, 2 eggs cooked your way, 1 breakfast side, and toast or biscuit.
- Rancheros, 2 fried eggs$6.99
2 fried eggs smothered with cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeno on top of corn tortillas. Topped with salsa, and served with choice of one side.
- Cntry, 2 Egg$6.99
2 Eggs your way, choice of meat, choice of side, with toast or biscuit.
- Your Way Breakfast$8.99
3 Eggs your way, choice of meat, 2 breakfast sides, and toast or biscuit.
- Omelet, 2 Egg$6.49
2 Egg omelet with cheese, your choice of breakfast side and toast or biscuit. Add-on toppings available.
- Phly Omelet, 2 egg$10.99
2 Egg Omelet with Philly Steak, Cheese, Onions, and Bell Peppers. Served choice of side and toast or biscuit.
- Crn Hash, fried egg$10.99Out of stock
Crispy breakfast potatoes smothered with onions, bell peppers, cheese, and topped with a fried egg. Served with side of toast.
- Waffle$4.99
Large made to order Belgian waffle. Comes with butter and syrup.
- Loaded Waffle$6.49
Fresh made Belgian waffle loaded with butter, syrup, and your choice of 2 toppings with a dollop whip cream.
- 3 Pancakes$5.99
3 Pancakes made to order with butter and syrup.
- 3 Pancakes DLx$7.49
3 pancakes stacked with butter, syrup, with your selection of 2 toppings and a dollop of whipped cream.
- Brkfst Sdwch, Chz$4.99
1 egg cooked your way, with cheese and your choice of meat, served on selection of toasted bun, biscuit, or toast.
- Bisct w/Sausg Grvy$3.79
Fresh made biscuit, smothered in country sausage gravy.
- Breakfast Sides$2.49
- Single Egg$1.75
Kid's Breakfast
- Kid 1 Egg$4.99
1 fresh made egg, cooked for your kid's preference, with their choice of breakfast side, and small fountain drink, tea, milk, or juice. (Excludes refills for milk and juice)
- Kid Pancakes, 3 mini$4.99
3 mini pancakes with their choice of breakfast side, and small fountain drink, tea, milk, or juice. (Excludes refills for milk and juice)
- Kid Chz Omelet$4.99
One egg omelet with cheese and choice of breakfast side, and small fountain drink, tea, milk, or juice. (No free refills for milk or juice)
- 1 Kid Egg ADD$1.99
Appetizers
- Cheese Sticks$6.49
5 mozzerella sticks served with ranch or marinara.
- Chips and Salsa$4.99
Fresh made tortilla chips with salsa.
- Chips and Queso$6.49
Fresh made tortilla chips with white queso sauce.
- Fried Pickles$6.49Out of stock
Fried pickle chips served with ranch
- Fried Okra App$6.49
- Fried Mushrooms$6.49
Fried mushrooms served with ranch.
- Corn Dog APP 8$6.49Out of stock
Mini Corn Dog bites served with your choice of sauce.
- Wings (6)$7.49
6 seasoned wing, fried and sauced. Served with ranch.
- Queso Fries$5.99
Lightly seasoned fries topped with queso sauce, and sour cream.