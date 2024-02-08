Red Circle Boba New Braunfels
RC's Drinks 🥤
Milk Tea 🥛
- Brown Sugar Cream Milk Tea
Bold & Sweet
- Coconut 🥥 Silk Milk Tea
Smooth Coconut
- Green Bamboo 🎋 Milk Tea
Creamy Macha
- Hokkaido Sweet Milk Tea 🇯🇵
Bold & Creamy with a Hint of Vanilla
- Panda 🐼 Power Milk Tea
Milky Caramel
- Purple 💟 Panda Milk Tea
Taro Sweet with a Hint of Vanilla
- Thai Paw 🐾 Milk Tea
Earthy Blend with a Slight Sweetness
- Red Circle ⭕️ Signature Milk Tea
Powerfully Bold with a Hint of Sweet Strawberry
- Iced Mocha 🍫
Bold with a hint of Chocolate
- Vanilla Bean
Sweet Vanilla Coffee
Fruit Tea 🍓
- Honey Lemon 🍋 Harmony Fruit Tea
Succulently Refreshing Lemon with a Hint of Honey
- Sensational Strawberry 🍓 Fruit Tea
Tangy Sweet with a Hint of Mint
- Iced Mango 🥭 Fruit Tea
Sweet and Smooth Mango
- Peach 🍑 Treat Fruit Tea
Sweet with a Hint of Sour
- Balanced Lychee Fruit Tea
Slightly Sweet with a Delicate Floral Touch
- Perfect Passion Fruit Tea
Tart Tropical Citrus Flavor
Smoothie 🥶
- Virgin Pina Colada 🍍🥥 Smoothie
Pineapple Cream
- Strawberry 🍓 Banana 🍌 Bliss Smoothie
Sweet Smooth Tang
- Mango 🥭 Bliss Smoothie
Sweet and Smooth Mango
- Taro Smooth 🍠 Smoothie
Taro Sweet with a Hint of Vanilla
- Cookies and Cream Smoothie
- Avocado Smash 🥑 Smoothie
Avocado with a Touch of Sweet
- Spring Dew 🍈 Smoothie
Honeydew Smoothie
- Frozen Peach 🍑 Smoothie
Sweet with a Hint of Sour
Tea & Hot Chocolate 🫖
RC's Specials 🔥
Smoothie 🥶 Specials
Milk 🥛 Tea Specials
Fruit 🍑 Tea Specials
Refresher 🍋 Specials (Choose Any Flavor)
RC's Eats 🥞
Crepes
- Smores (Nutella, Marshmallow, Graham Crumbles )$7.95
Camp Fire Delicacy in a Crepe
- Strawberry, Banana, Nutella 🍓 🍌 🍫 (Straw Nana Heaven)$7.95
Strawberries, Bananas, and Nutella all Wrapped in to one Delicious Desert
- Peanut Butter, Banana, Nutella 🥜🍌 🍫 (PB & Nu-Nana)$7.95
Bananas, Peanut Butter and Nutella all Wrapped in to one Delicious Desert
- Strawberry & Nutella 🍓🍫 (Strawberry Dream Crepe)$6.95
Delicious Strawberries and Nutella in a Sweet Wrap
- Banana, Nutella 🍌 🍫 (Monkey Delight Crepe)$6.95
Bananas & Nutella Wrap
- Blueberries, Cream Cheese 🫐 (Blueberry Pie Crepe)$6.95
Sweet Blueberries & Cream Cheese
- Strawberry & Cream Cheese 🍓 (Strawberry Cream)$6.95
Sweet Strawberries & Cream Cheese
- Lemon, Cream Cheese 🍋 (German Treat)$6.95
Sweet and Tangy
- Nutella 🍫 (Not Quite Chocolate)$5.95
Chocolate Wrap
- Cream Cheese (Sweet Cream Cheese)$5.95
Sweet Cream Cheese Wrap
- Honey, Cinnamon, Sugar 🍯 (Churro)$5.45
Cinnamon & Sugar
- Crepe$4.95
Create Your Own Crepe
Macarons
- Lemon Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Raspberry Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Banana Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Caramel Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Pistachio Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Chocolate-Mint Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Coconut & Lime Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Coconut Passion Fruit Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Lemon & Lavender Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Almond Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing
- Chocolate Macarons$2.95
Select for Quantity Pricing