Red Dog Diner Toast Now
Dining
Tidbits
Deviled Eggs
southern-style with bread & butter pickles
Pimento Cheese Spread
b&b pickles and toasted french bread
Ahi Tuna Crisps
rare tuna, vinegar slaw and wasabi mayo
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
chips, sour cream and salsa
Crab & Corn Fritters
whipped chive garlic butter and corn relish
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken salad, house greens, tomatoes on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with a walnut apple relish.
Roasted Turkey Club
Hand-carved turkey, house greens, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, gruyere, sage mayo on wheat focaccia. Garnished with arugula and a cranberry relish.
Seared Salmon Sliders
Salmon medallions, vinegar slaw, wasabi mayo, tamarind sauce on brioche rolls pickled daikon, tamarind sauce
Prime Rib Melt
Au Jus soaked rib meat, gruyere, horseradish mayo on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with au jus dipping sauce
Pimento Burger Sliders
Medium-rare beef burger, pimento cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, creole mustard on rye focaccia. Garnished with b&b pickles and house ketchup
Salads
Arugula Salad
Arugula mix, romano, roma tomatoes, red onions, and pine nuts. Tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, and parmesan. Tossed in a classic Caesar dressing.
Roasted Beet
Arugula mix, red onions, goat cheese, roasted beets, and pumpkin seeds.Tossed with a mandarin rice wine vinaigrette
Mandarin Salmon Salad
House greens, seared salmon, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, red onions, red peppers, and fried wontons. Tossed in a mandarin rice wine vinaigrette.
Steak Wedge
Iceberg wedge lettuce, 8 oz. medium-rare flank steak, blue cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, and shoestring fries. Topped with a blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Cobb Salad
House greens, white meat chicken, bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes, red onions, and avocado. Tossed in a honey Dijon vinaigrette.
Classy Chicken Salad
house greens, fresh fruit, lemon tarragon vinaigrette
Pastas
Pizzas
Sausage & Peppers
Fennel sausage, red sauce, romano, grilled red and yellow peppers, fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, and fresh basil
White Cheese & Arugula
Roasted garlic aioli, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, fontina, pine nuts, and topped with seasoned arugula.
Roasted Beets
Roasted garlic aioli, marinated beets, mushrooms, sautéed spinach, grilled onions, goat cheese, fontina, and finished with balsamic gastrique
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Hot Coffee
Cold Brew
Holistic Adderall Brew
tolerance resistant nitro cold brew with vanilla cream Possible Uses: 1. substitute for a defibrillator 2. substitute for an adrenaline shot 3. as a last resort if you find yourself raising small children
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Frozen Orange Julius
Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Brunch
Brunch
Pork Con Queso
Pulled pork, tamale sauce, cheddar, topped with pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Curry-Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, gruyere, red and yellow peppers. Topped with tamarind sauce and served with hummus
John Smith Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, tomato jam. Served on toasted wheat focaccia.
The Hipster Sandwich
Over-medium egg, arugula, roma tomato, avocado, gruyere, sage mayo. Served on toasted wheat focaccia
Grilled Ham & Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, griddled ham, onion marmalade, creole mustard. Served on toasted wheat focaccia.
Huevos Rancheros
Over-medium eggs, grilled chorizo, black beans, cheddar, tamale sauce, guacamole, sour cream, salsa. Served on fried flour tortillas.
Biscuits & Gravy
Country sausage gravy and scrambled eggs. Served on buttery biscuits with a mirliton chowchow.
Corned Beef Hash
Over-medium eggs, braised cabbage, hash browns, creole mustard hollandaise. Served with rye focaccia and pickled baby carrots
The Joe Blow
Two eggs any style; grits or hash browns; sausage, ham or bacon; biscuit or toast. Can add a pancake or fruit cup for an up charge $3
Blueberry Pancakes
Stack of fluffy blueberry pancakes with blueberry butter and blueberry syrup
Banana Pecan Waffle
Classic waffle topped with caramelized bananas, whipped butter, candied pecans, powdered sugar. Served with a bourbon pecan maple syrup.
Biscuits & Jam
Buttery, fluffy biscuits served with butter, and our seasonal house made jams.
Brunch Sides
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Ginny Hendricks
On their own, cucumber & grapefruit mostly suck. Combine them with Hendrick’s gin and a little of this and a little of that and before you know it ... boom! You’re hammered
Sofia King Good Peachy Tea
A whole bunch of sh*t combined with our rosemary peach jam. The perfect libation for a dog day afternoon spent laying around the porch and reminiscing about old times spent chasing your tail
The Lemon Immigrant (Frozen)
Muddled lemonade with Tito’s vodka, and yes, Texas is its' own country. If not, then how do you explain Dallas Cowboy fans? I mean 4 playoff wins in 25 years and still every year, “this is our year”. America's team? Come on man.....
My Drinking is Only a Problem For You (Frozen)
This version of Irish coffee is served frozen, sometimes slushy. It has also been called “The Dublin Doozy”, a.k.a. “The Shamrock Lushy Slushy”, a.k.a. “The Lit Leprechaun” a.k.a. “The Galway Get Gone Girl”. Topped with coconut nectar cream & coco flakes. Seriously, come on, just give me the damn drink already!
El Röcco "House Margarita"
Rõcco is a stubborn, strong-willed & often aloof pain in the ass but, damn, he makes a hell of a margarita!
That B*tch Katrina
Before Katrina, hurricanes were just another excuse to cancel classes and throw a party. That storm was a game changer! If you fancy yourself a connoisseur of the popular drink hurricane so is this Bitch! Don Q Rums, Falernum, passionfruit, dark cherries, lemon, lime, orange juices.
When Doves Cry "Frozen Mixed Berry Paloma"
Milagro Silver Tequila Grapefruit, Lime, Sparkling Wine, Mixed Berry puree. Outfuckingstanding
Wines on Tap
House White
Boca Barrel, Pinot Grigio, Italy
Bastianich
Chardonnay, Italy
Second Line Wines Seductive Sauvignon Blanc
Soft and seductive, smooth and well balanced. Aromas of honeydew melon, guava and pineapple are complemented with mint and thyme
Surh Cellars Pinot Noir, Napa
Exceptional balance with true-varietal character, yada, yada, yada. All you need to know: it’s delicious.
Sebastien David “Hurluberlu”, France
Locals call Sebastien the “Hurluberlu,” someone whose spirit is often lost in the clouds.” 100% Cabernet Franc with tons of fruit energy. Certified Biodynamic estate cuvee with no filtration
Sebastien David “Hurluberlu”, France
Locals call Sebastien the “Hurluberlu,” someone whose spirit is often lost in the clouds.” 100% Cabernet Franc with tons of fruit energy. Certified Biodynamic estate cuvee with no filtration
Surh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Black currant fruit with scents of cedar and cigar boxes. Big dark berries followed by sturdy tannins. This is cabernet, the King of all grapes!
Bottles of Wine
Sparkling, Riesling, Von Schleinitz HD, 2012 (off-dry)
Mosel, DE
Sparkling, Marie-Pierre Manciat Cremant de Bourgogne
NV
White, Viura, White Yeti, 2014, La Rioja
Spain
White, Sauvignon Blanc, Pied à Terre
2014, Napa, CA
White, Chardonnay, White Rock Vineyards
2012, Napa, CA
Red, Pinot Noir, Omero Cellars
2014, Willamette Valley, OR
Red, Cabernet Franc, Gambling and McDuck
2010, Napa, CA
Red, Cabernet Sauvignon, VMW Crooked Mayor
2013, Napa, CA
Red, Shiraz, Dandelion Vineyards
2011, McLaren Vale, Australia
Red blend, Erna Schein Sainte Fumée
2012, Napa, CA