Dining

Tidbits

Deviled Eggs

$7.95

southern-style with bread & butter pickles

Pimento Cheese Spread

$7.95

b&b pickles and toasted french bread

Ahi Tuna Crisps

$11.95

rare tuna, vinegar slaw and wasabi mayo

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

chips, sour cream and salsa

Crab & Corn Fritters

Crab & Corn Fritters

$10.95

whipped chive garlic butter and corn relish

Soups

Tuscan White Bean

$6.00+

garnished with fennel sausage (can be made vegetarian)

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

All white meat chicken salad, house greens, tomatoes on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with a walnut apple relish.

Roasted Turkey Club

$17.00

Hand-carved turkey, house greens, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, gruyere, sage mayo on wheat focaccia. Garnished with arugula and a cranberry relish.

Seared Salmon Sliders

$18.00

Salmon medallions, vinegar slaw, wasabi mayo, tamarind sauce on brioche rolls pickled daikon, tamarind sauce

Prime Rib Melt

$20.00

Au Jus soaked rib meat, gruyere, horseradish mayo on rosemary focaccia. Garnished with au jus dipping sauce

Pimento Burger Sliders

$18.00

Medium-rare beef burger, pimento cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, creole mustard on rye focaccia. Garnished with b&b pickles and house ketchup

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula mix, romano, roma tomatoes, red onions, and pine nuts. Tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, toasted croutons, and parmesan. Tossed in a classic Caesar dressing.

Roasted Beet

$16.00

Arugula mix, red onions, goat cheese, roasted beets, and pumpkin seeds.Tossed with a mandarin rice wine vinaigrette

Mandarin Salmon Salad

$20.00

House greens, seared salmon, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, red onions, red peppers, and fried wontons. Tossed in a mandarin rice wine vinaigrette.

Steak Wedge

$22.00

Iceberg wedge lettuce, 8 oz. medium-rare flank steak, blue cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, and shoestring fries. Topped with a blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

House greens, white meat chicken, bacon, cheddar, diced tomatoes, red onions, and avocado. Tossed in a honey Dijon vinaigrette.

Classy Chicken Salad

$18.00

house greens, fresh fruit, lemon tarragon vinaigrette

Pastas

Sausage Bolognese

$20.00

Italian sausage, red sauce, butter, parmesan, parsley tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.

Effen Good Shrimp Carbonara

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce, pancetta, tomatoes, sautéed spinach, parmesan, tossed with thin spaghetti noodles.

Pizzas

Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

Fennel sausage, red sauce, romano, grilled red and yellow peppers, fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, and fresh basil

White Cheese & Arugula

$17.00

Roasted garlic aioli, roma tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, fontina, pine nuts, and topped with seasoned arugula.

Roasted Beets

$18.00

Roasted garlic aioli, marinated beets, mushrooms, sautéed spinach, grilled onions, goat cheese, fontina, and finished with balsamic gastrique

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Holistic Adderall Brew

$5.00

tolerance resistant nitro cold brew with vanilla cream Possible Uses: 1. substitute for a defibrillator 2. substitute for an adrenaline shot 3. as a last resort if you find yourself raising small children

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Frozen Orange Julius

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Brunch

Brunch

Pork Con Queso

$18.00

Pulled pork, tamale sauce, cheddar, topped with pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Curry-Roasted Cauliflower

$17.00

Roasted cauliflower, gruyere, red and yellow peppers. Topped with tamarind sauce and served with hummus

John Smith Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, tomato jam. Served on toasted wheat focaccia.

The Hipster Sandwich

$16.00

Over-medium egg, arugula, roma tomato, avocado, gruyere, sage mayo. Served on toasted wheat focaccia

Grilled Ham & Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, griddled ham, onion marmalade, creole mustard. Served on toasted wheat focaccia.

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Over-medium eggs, grilled chorizo, black beans, cheddar, tamale sauce, guacamole, sour cream, salsa. Served on fried flour tortillas.

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Country sausage gravy and scrambled eggs. Served on buttery biscuits with a mirliton chowchow.

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

Over-medium eggs, braised cabbage, hash browns, creole mustard hollandaise. Served with rye focaccia and pickled baby carrots

The Joe Blow

$14.00

Two eggs any style; grits or hash browns; sausage, ham or bacon; biscuit or toast. Can add a pancake or fruit cup for an up charge $3

Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

Stack of fluffy blueberry pancakes with blueberry butter and blueberry syrup

Banana Pecan Waffle

$15.00

Classic waffle topped with caramelized bananas, whipped butter, candied pecans, powdered sugar. Served with a bourbon pecan maple syrup.

Biscuits & Jam

$8.00

Buttery, fluffy biscuits served with butter, and our seasonal house made jams.

Brunch Sides

Griddled Link Sausage

$5.00

Apple-Smoked Bacon

$5.00
Hash Browns

$4.00
Southern Grits

$4.00

Eggs

$4.00

Toast

$5.00
Seasonal Fruit

$5.00+
Biscuit

$3.00

Pancake

$5.00+

Waffle

$9.00

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Ginny Hendricks

$11.00

On their own, cucumber & grapefruit mostly suck. Combine them with Hendrick’s gin and a little of this and a little of that and before you know it ... boom! You’re hammered

Sofia King Good Peachy Tea

$10.00

A whole bunch of sh*t combined with our rosemary peach jam. The perfect libation for a dog day afternoon spent laying around the porch and reminiscing about old times spent chasing your tail

The Lemon Immigrant (Frozen)

$11.00

Muddled lemonade with Tito’s vodka, and yes, Texas is its' own country. If not, then how do you explain Dallas Cowboy fans? I mean 4 playoff wins in 25 years and still every year, “this is our year”. America's team? Come on man.....

My Drinking is Only a Problem For You (Frozen)

$12.00

This version of Irish coffee is served frozen, sometimes slushy. It has also been called “The Dublin Doozy”, a.k.a. “The Shamrock Lushy Slushy”, a.k.a. “The Lit Leprechaun” a.k.a. “The Galway Get Gone Girl”. Topped with coconut nectar cream & coco flakes. Seriously, come on, just give me the damn drink already!

El Röcco "House Margarita"

$10.00

Rõcco is a stubborn, strong-willed & often aloof pain in the ass but, damn, he makes a hell of a margarita!

That B*tch Katrina

$11.00

Before Katrina, hurricanes were just another excuse to cancel classes and throw a party. That storm was a game changer! If you fancy yourself a connoisseur of the popular drink hurricane so is this Bitch! Don Q Rums, Falernum, passionfruit, dark cherries, lemon, lime, orange juices.

When Doves Cry "Frozen Mixed Berry Paloma"

$12.00

Milagro Silver Tequila Grapefruit, Lime, Sparkling Wine, Mixed Berry puree. Outfuckingstanding

Wines on Tap

House White

$9.00+

Boca Barrel, Pinot Grigio, Italy

Bastianich

$12.00+

Chardonnay, Italy

Second Line Wines Seductive Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Soft and seductive, smooth and well balanced. Aromas of honeydew melon, guava and pineapple are complemented with mint and thyme

Surh Cellars Pinot Noir, Napa

$13.00+

Exceptional balance with true-varietal character, yada, yada, yada. All you need to know: it’s delicious.

Sebastien David “Hurluberlu”, France

$11.00+

Locals call Sebastien the “Hurluberlu,” someone whose spirit is often lost in the clouds.” 100% Cabernet Franc with tons of fruit energy. Certified Biodynamic estate cuvee with no filtration

Sebastien David “Hurluberlu”, France

$11.00+

Locals call Sebastien the “Hurluberlu,” someone whose spirit is often lost in the clouds.” 100% Cabernet Franc with tons of fruit energy. Certified Biodynamic estate cuvee with no filtration

Surh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Black currant fruit with scents of cedar and cigar boxes. Big dark berries followed by sturdy tannins. This is cabernet, the King of all grapes!

Bottles of Wine

Sparkling, Riesling, Von Schleinitz HD, 2012 (off-dry)

$28.00

Mosel, DE

Sparkling, Marie-Pierre Manciat Cremant de Bourgogne

$55.00

NV

White, Viura, White Yeti, 2014, La Rioja

$34.00

Spain

White, Sauvignon Blanc, Pied à Terre

$42.00

2014, Napa, CA

White, Chardonnay, White Rock Vineyards

$60.00

2012, Napa, CA

Red, Pinot Noir, Omero Cellars

$50.00

2014, Willamette Valley, OR

Red, Cabernet Franc, Gambling and McDuck

$65.00

2010, Napa, CA

Red, Cabernet Sauvignon, VMW Crooked Mayor

$65.00

2013, Napa, CA

Red, Shiraz, Dandelion Vineyards

$45.00

2011, McLaren Vale, Australia

Red blend, Erna Schein Sainte Fumée

$100.00

2012, Napa, CA

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Sol

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Draft Beer

Gnarly Barley “Jucifer Hazy” IPA

$7.00+
Lazy Magnolia “Southern Pecan” Brown Ale

$7.00+
Abita “Amber” Lager

$5.00+
Urban South Paradise Park

$5.00+
Kona “Big Wave” Golden Ale

$6.00+
Zony Mash “Big Peel” Wheat Ale

$6.00+