Red Eye food for Erlanger hospital ordering only
Entrees
Smash Burger* & Fries/Tots
Two smashed 3 oz burger patties. Topped with american cheese, kosher dill pickles slices, and house burger sauce on a toasted brioche roll. Comes with a side of fries or tots. *Consuming raw or under cooked meat may increase your risk for food borne illness.
3 Tacos
Three slow cooked birria style brisket completed with vinegar slaw, pico, and jalapeno lime aioli on a flour tortillas.
3 Tot Tacos
Three tot tacos completed with vinegar slaw, pico, and jalapeno lime aioli on a flour tortillas. *Vegetarian.
Three cheese quesadillas
Three mini cheese quesadillas with pico and jalapeno aioli. *Vegetarian
A la Carte
One Brisket Taco
A slow cooked birria style brisket completed with vinegar slaw, pico, and jalapeno lime aioli on a flour tortilla.
Cup of chili
6 oz cup of chili
white queso
8oz cup of white queso. Add pico or jalapeno aoili for a twist! *Vegetarian
Side tots
Seasoned golden fried tater tots
Side Fries
Seasoned fries
One Tot Taco
One tot taco topped with pico, slaw, and jalapeno aoili. *Vegetarian
Appetizers
taco fries
Seasoned fries loaded with all of our brisket taco fixings.
taco tots
Tater tots topped with all the brisket taco fixings
chili cheese tots
Tater tots loaded with brisket chili, queso, shredded cheddar, and scallions.
Chili cheese fries
Seasoned fries topped with brisket chili, queso, shredded cheddar, and scallions
Desserts
Ca-Pies*
One of a kind combination of cake and pie, thus a Ca-Pie! Different flavors offered per day. *Item may contain nuts, fruit, or soy.
Ca-Bomb*
Have you ever had trouble deciding between cake, cookies, or candy? Us too! That's why we have Ca-Bombs! *Does contain peanuts/peanut products.