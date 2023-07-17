Entrees

Smash Burger* & Fries/Tots

Smash Burger* & Fries/Tots

$15.50

Two smashed 3 oz burger patties. Topped with american cheese, kosher dill pickles slices, and house burger sauce on a toasted brioche roll. Comes with a side of fries or tots. *Consuming raw or under cooked meat may increase your risk for food borne illness.

3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$19.75

Three slow cooked birria style brisket completed with vinegar slaw, pico, and jalapeno lime aioli on a flour tortillas.

3 Tot Tacos

$16.50

Three tot tacos completed with vinegar slaw, pico, and jalapeno lime aioli on a flour tortillas. *Vegetarian.

Three cheese quesadillas

Three cheese quesadillas

$15.50

Three mini cheese quesadillas with pico and jalapeno aioli. *Vegetarian

A la Carte

One Brisket Taco

One Brisket Taco

$6.50

A slow cooked birria style brisket completed with vinegar slaw, pico, and jalapeno lime aioli on a flour tortilla.

Cup of chili

Cup of chili

$6.50

6 oz cup of chili

white queso

white queso

$5.50

8oz cup of white queso. Add pico or jalapeno aoili for a twist! *Vegetarian

Side tots

Side tots

$4.50

Seasoned golden fried tater tots

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.50

Seasoned fries

One Tot Taco

$5.50

One tot taco topped with pico, slaw, and jalapeno aoili. *Vegetarian

Appetizers

taco fries

taco fries

$13.75

Seasoned fries loaded with all of our brisket taco fixings.

taco tots

taco tots

$13.75

Tater tots topped with all the brisket taco fixings

chili cheese tots

chili cheese tots

$9.25

Tater tots loaded with brisket chili, queso, shredded cheddar, and scallions.

Chili cheese fries

Chili cheese fries

$9.25

Seasoned fries topped with brisket chili, queso, shredded cheddar, and scallions

Desserts

Ca-Pies*

Ca-Pies*

$8.75

One of a kind combination of cake and pie, thus a Ca-Pie! Different flavors offered per day. *Item may contain nuts, fruit, or soy.

Ca-Bomb*

Ca-Bomb*

$6.50

Have you ever had trouble deciding between cake, cookies, or candy? Us too! That's why we have Ca-Bombs! *Does contain peanuts/peanut products.

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.00

Ice cold Coke, Diet coke, Mello yello, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and Mtn Dew while supplies last.

Erlanger Discount

10% Discount

10% Discount