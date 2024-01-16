Scally's Irish Ale House
MENU (3PD)
Appetizers
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy Asian spices$17.00
- OUT OF STOCKCheeseburger Eggrolls
Ground Beef, American cheese, Scally's secret burger sauceOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprout
Sweet tea glazed, applewood bacon$13.00
- Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds
Beer battered & fried with fig jam$13.00
- Irish Poutine
House fries with garlic cheese curds, topped with corned beef, ale gravy and a sunny side egg.$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKPretzel Bites
Soft baked salted pretzels, house made port wine pub cheese for dippingOUT OF STOCK$13.00
- Tavern Style Wings
Bone in or Boneless sauce choices; Roasted Garlic Buffalo, Sticky Guinness. BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Mild Buffalo$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKStuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps filled with our lobster stuffingOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion & roasted red pepper. Served with salsa & sour creamOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Chicken Fingers
Honey mustard$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Marinara sauce$10.00
- Colada Coconut Shrimp
Pina Colada dipped shrimp encrusted in sweet coconut flakes, flash fried. Mango pineapple dipping sauce.$15.00
- BBQ Chicken Nachos
Nacho chips, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, hot peppers, tomatoes, BBQ sauce$14.00
Soups & Salads
- House
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucucumbers and house dressing$10.00
- Greek
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, marinated olives, feta cheese, house Greek dressing$12.00
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Asiago cheese and garlic croutons$13.00
- Gorgonzola
Mixed field greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with tomatoes, candied walnuts & gorgonzola cheese$13.00
- Apple
Field greens, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, apples & apple vinaigrette$13.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Greek$6.00
- Side Gorgonzola$7.00
Sandwiches
- Build A Burger
Add: mushrooms, caramelized onions Cheese: cheddar, American, Swiss, bleu Add Bacon $1.50 I Sunny side egg $2.00$16.00
- Reuben
House made corned beef, Scally's secret sauce, house pickles, sauerkraut, grilled rye bread, fries$16.00
- Turkey Club
Roast Turkey piled high on triple decker toast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonaisse$16.00
- Cod Reuben
Fried cod, cole slaw, Swiss cheese on grilled brioche.$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken, tomato, lettuce, garlic buffalo sauce, topped with bleu cheese$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKGreek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, feta, tomato, red onions, lettuce, Greek dressing in a flour tortillaOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- BBQ Chicken Burrito
Chicken, rice, onion and peppers in a flour tortilla.$16.00
Entrees
- Baked Fishermans
Cod, Shrimp. Scallops, topped with seasoned cheezit and ritz cracker crumbs, rice, broccoli$32.00
- Baked Haddock
Topped with cheezit and ritz cracker crumbs, jasmine rice, broccoli$22.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaked Scallops
Topped with cheezit and ritz cracker crumbs, rice, broccoliOUT OF STOCK$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKBBQ Pork Chops
Twin pork chops, Guinness BBQ sauce, mashed potato & vegetableOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKBraised Pork Shank
Mashed potato, vegetableOUT OF STOCK$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Parmesan
Italian bread crumb crusted chicken with marinara & mozzarella over linguiniOUT OF STOCK$23.00
- Chicken Pot Pie
Pulled roasted chicken, potatoes, celery, carrots and peas in a house made pot pie crust$18.00
- Fish & Chips
Fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce$21.00
- Fried Fisherman's
Scallops, Shrimp, Cod, fries, Cole slaw$32.00
- OUT OF STOCKFried Scallops
Fries & Cole slawOUT OF STOCK$30.00
- Fried Shrimp
Fries & Cole slaw$26.00
- Jumbo Tenders & Fries
Buttermilk marinated, batter dipped chicken tenders, House made fries$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKNew York Sirloin
Center cut sirloin served with mashed potato 7 vegetableOUT OF STOCK$31.00
- Old School Baked Stuffed Haddock
Haddock Baked with lobster stuffing then topped with lobster sauce, With rice & vegetable$28.00
- Penne Alfredo
House made parmesan cream sauce, tossed with penne pasta.$17.00
- OUT OF STOCKScallops Casino
Pan seared scallops with bacon, fire roasted peppers & garlic butter over linguini.OUT OF STOCK$30.00
- Schrod Nantucket
Scrod baked with a blend of chopped tomatoes, bacon, scallions. Topped with melted jack cheese & buttered crumbs$25.00
- OUT OF STOCKShepherd's Pie
Seasoned ground beef, baby peas, celery, corn, carrots and mashed potato topped with a cheddar cheeseOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter, basil & tomato over linguini$26.00
- OUT OF STOCKSteak Tips
Grilled house marinated steak tips, house steak sauce, mashed potato & broccoliOUT OF STOCK$28.00
- Stir Fry
Fresh vegetables with garlic, ginger, soy honey & sherry. Served with rice$19.00
- Turkey Stacker
Roast Turkey piled high on white toast, apple cranberry stuffing, mashed potato, pan gravy$17.00
Weekend Specials
Desserts
- Bigger than a bite Cheesecake
with strawberries$8.00
- Rainbow Cake
Five bright and colorful layers of red, orange, yellow, green & purple of vanilla cake alternate with creamy white chocolate mousse filling$9.00
- Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake
Rich caramel swirled into NY style cheesecake, topped with chocolate topping, another caramel swirl, a sprinkle of sea salt, whipped cream$9.00
- Cookie Dough Layered Chocolate Cake
3 layers of moist chocolate cake, 2 layers of edible cookie dough, two layers of marshmallow cream, iced with fudge frosting, scoop of vanilla ice cream$10.00