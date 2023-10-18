Red Fort Indian Cuisine (Meridian) 1510 South Celebration Avenue
Food
APPETIZERS
potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried
boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried
vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora
BREAD
teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor
teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor
VEG & VEGAN
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Spinach cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices
Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream
Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onioin, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices
Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices
tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce
Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices
Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Urad daal (black lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a thick sauce
Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. served with side of raita.
CHICKEN
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins, and spices
Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita
Breast meat cooked with mango, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
LAMB
Grilled lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices
lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices
Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
SEAFOOD
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic,ginger, cream and spices
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices
Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
Halibut cooked with curry spices, onions, garlic, ginger coconut milk and tamarind
DESSERTS
SIDES
a tangy mixture of cucumber, and spices mixed with fresh homemade yogurt
diced onion, tomato & cucumber mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, and spices
special aromatic long grain rice imported from India
sliced onions, sliced hot peppers, and lemon wedges seasoned with spices
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
