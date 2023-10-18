Food

APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)
$5.50

potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried

VEGETABLE PAKORA (V)
$6.95

seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried

CHICKEN PAKORA
$7.95

boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried

ASSORTED SNACKS
$9.95

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora

Saag Shorba Soup
$3.99
Daal Soup (V)
$3.99
Papadam
$3.95

BREAD

Naan (G)(V)
$2.95

teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor

Garlic Naan (G)(V)
$3.75

teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor

Peshawari Naan (G)(V)
$4.95

white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor

Tandoori Roti (G)(V)
$2.95

thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor

VEG & VEGAN

Vegetable Masala
$15.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Paneer Masala
$16.95

Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Mattar Paneer
$16.95

Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Saag Paneer
$16.95

Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Saag Aloo
$15.95

Spinach cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Malai Kofta
$16.95

Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices

Baygan Bharta
$15.95

Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream

Mushroom Makhani
$15.95

Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onioin, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices

Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)
$15.95

Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Vegetable Coconut Kurma(V)
$15.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices

Coconut Tofu (V)
$14.95

tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce

Aloo Mattar (V)
$14.95

Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Aloo Gobi (V)
$14.95

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Daman Bhindi (V)
$15.95

okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices

Mattar Mushroom (V)
$15.95

Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Channa Masala (V)
$14.95

Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Daal Maharani (V)
$14.95

Urad daal (black lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices to a thick sauce

Yellow Daal (V)
$14.95

Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Vegetable Briyani
$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. served with side of raita.

Bhindi Aloo
$15.95

CHICKEN

Chicken Tikka Masala
$16.95

Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Chicken Makhani (Butter)
$16.95

Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices

Chicken Coconut Kurma
$16.95

Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins, and spices

Chicken Saag
$16.95

Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Chicken Curry
$16.95

Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices

Chicken Aloo
$16.95

Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices

Pineapple Chicken
$16.95

Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices

Chicken Mushroom
$16.95

Tandoori chicken breast cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Chicken Briyani
$17.95

Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita

Chicken Tikka
$18.50
Chicken Tandoori
$18.50
Mango Chicken
$16.95

Breast meat cooked with mango, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices

LAMB

Lamb Boti Masala
$18.95

Grilled lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Lamb Coconut Kurma
$18.95

Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices

Lamb Saag
$18.95

Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Lamb Curry
$18.95

Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices

Rogan Josh
$18.95

Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices

Lamb Vindaloo
$18.95

lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices

Lamb Mushroom
$18.95

Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices

Lamb Briyani
$19.95

Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Masala
$19.95

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic,ginger, cream and spices

Shrimp Coconut Kurma
$19.95

Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices

Assam Pineapple Shrimp
$19.95

Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices

Shrimp Curry
$19.95

Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices

Fish Curry
$24.95Out of stock

Halibut cooked with curry spices, onions, garlic, ginger coconut milk and tamarind

Shrimp Tandoori
$20.50

DESSERTS

Mango Ice Cream
$5.25
Kheer
$4.95
Gulab Jamun (G)
$4.95
Kulfi
$5.25
Mitha sansar
$14.95
Full Mitha Sansar
$19.95

SIDES

Cucumber Raita (V)
$3.95

a tangy mixture of cucumber, and spices mixed with fresh homemade yogurt

Kachumbar
$3.75

diced onion, tomato & cucumber mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, and spices

Basmati Rice (V)
$3.95

special aromatic long grain rice imported from India

Extra Rice
$2.95
Onion Salad (V)
$2.95

sliced onions, sliced hot peppers, and lemon wedges seasoned with spices

Mango Chutneys (V)
$2.50

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Mint Chutneys (V)
$1.75

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Tamarind Chutneys (V)
$1.75

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Mixed Pickel (V)
$1.75

Drinks

N/A Bev

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50Out of stock
Lemonade
$2.50
Mango Lassi
$4.95
Strawberry Lassi
$4.95
Rose Lassi
$4.95
Fort Lime
$3.95
Indian Tea
$3.50
Indian Coffee
$3.50
Mango Soy Shake
$4.95
Mango Lemonade
$3.95
Ginger Beer (Non alcoholic)
$3.95
Chamomile
$2.95
Oranged spice
$2.95
Green tea
$2.95
Mineral Water
$2.95
Bottle Water
$1.00
Milk
$1.95