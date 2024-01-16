The Red Fox 562 Russ Ave.
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Calamari
Lightly breaded & fried calamari & banana peppers with chili-garlic Fox sauce & citrus aioli. 12$13.00
- House Wings
Eight crispy tossed in our chili-garlic Fox sauce. 12.5$13.00
- Pimento Skillet Dip
Hot pimento cheese dip with grilled focaccia. 7.5$8.00
- Short Rib Egg Rolls
Short rib, chow-chow, collard greens & pimento cheese. Served with ancho sauce. 12$11.00
- Smoked Fish Dip
Local Sunburst smoked trout dip served with crackers & pickled vegetables. 9$12.00
- Ahi Tuna Stack$16.00
Entrees
Handhelds
Kids Menu
Sides
- Collards$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKCorn BreadOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Fries$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Grilled Vegetables$4.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- German Potato Salad$4.00
- Seasoned Fries$4.00
- Gouda Grits$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKSweet Potato FriesOUT OF STOCK$4.00
Soup/Salads
- Bowl - French Onion
Rustic French Onion with grilled bread & provolone cheese. 9$9.00
- Charred Caesar
Chargrilled romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and our creamy house Caesar dressing. 11$12.00
- House Salad$11.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Soup of the Day
Call to ask what our Soup of the Day is today.$7.00
- Southwest BBQ Salad
Mixed greens, cowboy caviar, avocado, cojita cheese & tortilla strips with our house made chipotle-lime dressing. 11$11.00
Dessert
The Red Fox Location and Ordering Hours
(828) 283-8090
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11:30AM