Red Leaf Organic Coffee - 5226 Spirit Lake Hwy Toutle
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$0+
- Brewed Coffee$2.10+
- Cappuccino$3.30+
- Cold Brew$3.70+
- Just Shots$0+
- Caramel Latte$0+
- Caramel Macchiato$0+
- Salted Caramel Latte$0+
- Classic Latte$0+
- Dream Weaver$0+
- Dual Citizen$0+
- Fluffy Bunny$0+
- Gold Rush$0+
- Mocha$0+
- Rocky Mtn. Mocha$0+
- Cinnamon Dolce$0+
- Snickers$0+
- White Mocha$0+
- Zero Gold Rush$0+
- Zero Mocha$0+
- Zero Flavored Rocky Mtn Mocha$0+
- Zero Flavored White Mocha$0+
Non-Coffee
Non Coffee Drinks
- Hot Chocolate$2.74+
- Cold Milk$2.52+
- Steamer$2.74+
- Ice Water$0+
- Chai$0+
- Vanilla Chai$0+
- Pure Chai$0+
- Matcha Green Tea$0+
- Charger Energy Drink$3.80+
- Fusion Energy Drink$3.80+
- Spritzer$3.90+
- Special Energy Drinks
- Steeped Tea$0+
- Iced Black Tea$2.65+
- Iced Green Tea$2.65+
- Iced Passion Tea$2.65+
- Tea Latte$0+
- Smoothie$5.10+
- Vital Shakes$6.70+
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana$5.30+
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.35+
- Frozen Vanilla Bean$5.35+
- Orange Juice$2.52+
- Hot Water$0+
- Pup Cup$0.79
- Italian Soda$3.40+
- Lemonade$3.25+
Food
Pastries
- Banana$1.20
- Energy Bar$4.18
- GF/DF Banana$3.59
- Lemon Bread$4.09
- Frosted Sugar Cookie$3.40
- Maple Leaf Sugar Cookie$3.10
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.10
- GF Mint Chocolate Cookie$3.99
- Rocky Mountain Cake Pop$3.85
- Caramel White Chocolate Cake Pop$3.85
Hot Food
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$4.90
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$5.05
- Ham Breakfast Sandwich$4.90
- Bacon Eggwich$4.90
Gluten Free, Keto
- Sausage Eggwich$5.05
- Ham Eggwich$5.05
- GF Sausage Potato Strata$4.75
Gluten Free
- GF Squatch Bowl$4.15
- Ham Cup$4.85
- Original Waffles$4.70
- Chocolate Chip Waffles$4.70
Retail
Coffee Beans
- Espresso Beans$15.00
- Decaf Coffee Beans$15.00
- Ethiopia (Light) Coffee Beans$15.00
- Brazil (Med) Coffee Beans$15.00
- Guatemala (Med) Coffee Beans$15.00
- Peru (Med) Coffee Beans$15.00
- House Blend (Med-Dark) Coffee Beans$15.00
- Sumatra (Med-Dark) Coffee Beans$15.00
- French (Darkest) Coffee Beans$15.00
- 5 lb Coffee Beans$75.00
Coffee & Hot Choc To Go
Drink Retail
- 1lb Zero Chocolate$17.95
- 1lb Zero White Chocolate$17.95
- 1lb Red Love$15.95
- 1lb White Gold$15.95
- 1lb Signature Chai$17.95
- 3oz Pure Chai$2.95
- Small CBD$10.50
- Small Lions Mane$10.50
- Large Bottle CBD$105.00
- Large Bottle Lions Man$105.00
- 1883 Bottle$11.85
- Torani Bottle$7.35
- Monin Glass 750mL$9.55
- Monin Plastic 1L$11.85
- Maple/Vanilla 60oz$28.00
- Java Sok 160Z$11.50
- Java Sok 24Oz$14.65
- Glass Straw$5.00
- Cold Brew Maker$50.00
- Cold Brew Filters$14.00
Apparel
Red Leaf Organic Coffee - Longview Locations and Hours
Kalama
(360) 431-5826
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Woodland Cafe
(360) 841-0162
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Longview
(360) 370-3645
Open now • Closes at 7PM
Toutle
(564) 244-7197
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
15th Ave
(360) 747-1826
Open now • Closes at 7PM
Camas
(503) 349-8252
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Woodland Drive Thru
(360) 225-6271
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM