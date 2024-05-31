Red Lion Pub RLP Milwaukee, WI
Featured Items
- Basket of Chips
Thick cut British chips (fries)$5.50
- Boneless Wings
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili$14.00
- Tomato Basil
Fresh house-made, creamy, tomato soup.$6.00
Starters
- Cheese Curds
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.$10.00
- Chicken Tenderloin Basket
Buttermilk breaded chicken with British chips and a side of ranch dressing$14.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
Cream cheese filled. Served with sweet chili sour cream.$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Wonton wrapped, with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese$12.00
- Onion Rings App
Onion rings with a side of BBQ sauce$10.00
- Traditional Wings
1 lb bone in wings, your choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese$17.00
- Poutine$12.00
Kids
- Kids Burger
-1/4 lb burger served with a side of chips.$8.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
With American cheese$9.00
- Kids Fish n Chips
A Smaller portion of our award-winning fish ‘n chips$8.00
- Kids Mac n Cheese
Mac AND Cheese, a match made in heaven.$8.00
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Mini hot dogs in a sweet corn batter, served with a side of chips.$8.00
- Kids Tenders
Chicken Tenders served with chips and your choice of sauce.$8.00