Comp Sawse PT

$6.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Pulled Pork sandwich with slaw comes on a potato bun. *Slaw optional

Grand Champion Pint

$6.99

FOOD

Off The Block

Pork 1/4LB

$4.75

Brisket 1/4LB

$8.00

Turkey 1/4LB

$8.00

1/4LB CHOP Chix

$6.50

Sausage Link

$5.00

MON, WED, FRI - BLACK PEPPER GARLIC TUE, THU, SAT - JALAPENO CHEDDAR SUNDAY- BOUDIN

Pork 1/2LB

$7.75

Brisket 1/2LB

$13.00

Turkey 1/2LB

$12.00

1/2 LB CHOP Chix

$8.75

Pork 1LB

$15.00

Brisket 1lb

$26.00

Turkey 1LB

$24.00

1LB CHOP Chix

$16.00

Gluten Allergy

On the Bone

2 Bones Ribs

$5.50

St. Louis style pork ribs smoked to perfect seasoned in our all purpose rub and smothered in competition sawse. *Comes with cornbread

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.99

St. Louis style pork ribs smoked to perfect seasoned in our all purpose rub and smothered in competition sawse. *Comes with cornbread

RIBS Rack

$28.99

St. Louis style pork ribs smoked to perfect seasoned in our all purpose rub and smothered in competition sawse. *Comes with cornbread

Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Pulled Pork sandwich with slaw comes on a potato bun. *Slaw optional

Fat Redneck

$11.99

This sandwich has 6oz of pulled pork and 4oz of brisket with braised collards on a potato bun. *collards optional

The Judy

$10.99

This sandwich has 6oz of turkey with melted provolone cheese and in house smoked bacon on a potato bun.

Skinny Redneck

$8.99

This sandwich is made with a boneless skinless chicken thigh with melted provolone cheese and in house smoked bacon. Comes on a potato bun.

BLT (Toast)

$7.99

Chicken Salad (Toast)

$6.99

Pimento Cheese (Toast)

$4.99

Chili Dog

$2.75

A smoked bright leaf hot dog with house made chili, mustard and onions. Comes on a potato bun.

Hot Dog

$2.75

A smoke bright leaf hot dog that comes on a potato bun. *Additional toppings can be added

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Add Slaw

$1.00

House made slaw

+1 Bacon

$1.00

In house smoked bacon, thinly sliced and smoked to perfection.

Kids Menu

Kids Pork Sand

$5.99

3 oz of pulled pork on a potato bun. Comes with chips and a drink. *slaw optional

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

A smoked bright leaf hot dog on potato bun. Comes with chips and a drink. *additional toppings extra

Kids Chicken Leg

$6.99

One piece of dark meat chicken smoked to perfect. Comes with chips and a drink.

For a Crowd

NC Family Pack

$21.99

1 lb of Pulled Pork and a pint of slaw. Comes with 4 pieces of Cornbread.

The Hen House

$39.49

1 lb. of Pulled Pork and 1 Whole Chicken (2 half chickens). Comes with 2 pint sides of your choice. With 4 pieces of cornbread. Feeds 2-4 people. We are no longer offering buns as a substitution, however you may add buns to your order individually or by adding the Hen House Buns option.

The Out House

$85.49

2 lb. of Pulled Pork, 1 Whole Chicken (2 half chickens), 1 Rack of Ribs. Come with 2 quart sides of your choice and 8 pieces of cornbread. Feeds 6-8 people. We are no longer offering buns as a substitution, however you may add buns to your order individually or by adding the Out House Buns option.

The Pack House

$89.49

2 lb of Pulled Pork, 1 lb of Brisket, 1 Rack of Ribs and 2 quart side of your choice. Comes with 8 pieces of cornbread and sawse. Feeds 6-8 people. We are no longer substituting buns for cornbread. You may add buns individually for an additional upcharge.

The Whole Farm

$179.49

2lbs of Pulled Pork, 2 lbs of Brisket, 2 Racks of Ribs, 2 Whole Chickens (4 half chickens) and 4 quart sides of your choice. Comes with 20 pieces of Cornbread and 2 pints of sawse. Feeds 16-20. We are no longer substituting buns for cornbread, You may add buns to your order for an additional charge.

Hen House Add 4 Buns

$4.00

Out House Add 8 Buns

$8.00

Whole Farm Add 10 Buns

$10.00

Sides

Side Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Side Baked Beans

$2.50

Side BBQ Potatoes

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side Collards

$3.50

Mac&Cheese Pint

$7.50

Baked Beans Pint

$6.50

Potatoes Pint

$6.50

Grn Beans Pint

$6.50

Collards Pint

$8.00

Mac&Cheese Quart

$14.00

Baked Beans Quart

$12.00

Potatoes Quart

$12.00

Grn Beans Quart

$12.00

Collards Quart

$15.00

Bruns Stew Side

$2.50

Side Slaw

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Brisket Mac

$3.00

CornBread 1PC

$1.00

Bruns Stew PT

$6.50

Slaw Pint

$6.50

Potato Salad Pint

$7.50

Pint Brisket Mac

$8.50

CornBread 1/2 DZ

$5.00

Bruns Stew QT

$12.00

Slaw Quart

$12.00

Potato Salad Quart

$14.00

Quart Brisket Mac

$15.00

CornBread DOZEN

$9.00

Side of Pimento Cheese

$4.99

1 LB of Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.99

1 LB Chicken Salad

$8.99

Side Black Eyed Peas

$2.09Out of stock

Bread 1 PC

$1.00

Bread 1/2 DOZEN

$6.00

Dozen Buns

$12.00

Chips and Medium Drink

$1.99

Pint Black Eyed Peas

$6.99Out of stock

Bag Chips

$0.75

Black Eye Peas Quart

$12.00Out of stock

Full Pan Slaw

$60.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$85.00

1/2 Pan Slaw

$30.00

1/2 Pan Potato Salad

$45.00

Full Pan Banana Pudding

$75.00

Half Pan Banana Pudding

$40.00Out of stock

Desserts

DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE CUP

$3.25

DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY CONE

$3.25

DOLE Whip MIXED CUP

$3.25

10 Layer Cake SLICE

$4.75

Banana Pudding

$2.50

DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE CONE

$3.25

DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY CUP

$3.25

DOLE Whip MIXED CONE

$3.25

Whole 10 Layer Choc Cake

$55.00Out of stock

Pint Banana Pudding

$6.00

DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE PINT

$6.25

DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY PINT

$6.25

DOLE Whip MIXED PINT

$6.25

Half Pan Banana Pudding

$40.00Out of stock

Full Pan Banana Pudding

$75.00

SAWSE CUPS

COMPETITION SAWSE

$0.50

GRAND CHAMPION SAWSE

$0.50

HOMESTYLE SAWSE

$0.50

BEVERAGE

Medium Drink

Sweet Ice Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Half N Half Tea

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mt Dew

$1.99

Diet Dr Pep

$1.99

Cheerwine

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Starry

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Large Drink

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.39

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Half N Half Tea

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Mt Dew

$2.39

Diet Dr Pep

$2.39

Cheerwine

$2.39

Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Starry

$2.39

Water

$2.39

RETAIL

Comp Sawse PT

$6.99

Comp Sawse Gal

$29.99

Grand Champion Pint

$6.99

Grand Champion Gallon

$29.99

Homestyle Pint

$6.99

All Purpose Rub

$11.99

Chicken Rib Rub

$11.99

Brisket Rub

$11.99

Gift Box

$39.99

Homestyle Gallon

$29.99

T-Shirts S,M,L,XL

$27.99

T-Shirts 2XL,3XL,4XL

$29.99

Hats

$24.99

Pop's Mustard Sawse Pint

$7.99

License Plate

$13.99

Cornbread Mix

$4.99

Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

RBL Hoodie

$49.99

Crew Hoodie

$29.00

Texas Hot Mess Sawse Pint

$7.99

Pit Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt