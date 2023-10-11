The Redneck BBQ Lab Benson
FOOD
Off The Block
Pork 1/4LB
Brisket 1/4LB
Turkey 1/4LB
1/4LB CHOP Chix
Sausage Link
MON, WED, FRI - BLACK PEPPER GARLIC TUE, THU, SAT - JALAPENO CHEDDAR SUNDAY- BOUDIN
Pork 1/2LB
Brisket 1/2LB
Turkey 1/2LB
1/2 LB CHOP Chix
Pork 1LB
Brisket 1lb
Turkey 1LB
1LB CHOP Chix
Gluten Allergy
On the Bone
2 Bones Ribs
St. Louis style pork ribs smoked to perfect seasoned in our all purpose rub and smothered in competition sawse. *Comes with cornbread
1/2 Rack Ribs
St. Louis style pork ribs smoked to perfect seasoned in our all purpose rub and smothered in competition sawse. *Comes with cornbread
RIBS Rack
St. Louis style pork ribs smoked to perfect seasoned in our all purpose rub and smothered in competition sawse. *Comes with cornbread
Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork sandwich with slaw comes on a potato bun. *Slaw optional
Fat Redneck
This sandwich has 6oz of pulled pork and 4oz of brisket with braised collards on a potato bun. *collards optional
The Judy
This sandwich has 6oz of turkey with melted provolone cheese and in house smoked bacon on a potato bun.
Skinny Redneck
This sandwich is made with a boneless skinless chicken thigh with melted provolone cheese and in house smoked bacon. Comes on a potato bun.
BLT (Toast)
Chicken Salad (Toast)
Pimento Cheese (Toast)
Chili Dog
A smoked bright leaf hot dog with house made chili, mustard and onions. Comes on a potato bun.
Hot Dog
A smoke bright leaf hot dog that comes on a potato bun. *Additional toppings can be added
Gluten Free Bun
Add Slaw
House made slaw
+1 Bacon
In house smoked bacon, thinly sliced and smoked to perfection.
Kids Menu
Kids Pork Sand
3 oz of pulled pork on a potato bun. Comes with chips and a drink. *slaw optional
Kids Hot Dog
A smoked bright leaf hot dog on potato bun. Comes with chips and a drink. *additional toppings extra
Kids Chicken Leg
One piece of dark meat chicken smoked to perfect. Comes with chips and a drink.
For a Crowd
NC Family Pack
1 lb of Pulled Pork and a pint of slaw. Comes with 4 pieces of Cornbread.
The Hen House
1 lb. of Pulled Pork and 1 Whole Chicken (2 half chickens). Comes with 2 pint sides of your choice. With 4 pieces of cornbread. Feeds 2-4 people. We are no longer offering buns as a substitution, however you may add buns to your order individually or by adding the Hen House Buns option.
The Out House
2 lb. of Pulled Pork, 1 Whole Chicken (2 half chickens), 1 Rack of Ribs. Come with 2 quart sides of your choice and 8 pieces of cornbread. Feeds 6-8 people. We are no longer offering buns as a substitution, however you may add buns to your order individually or by adding the Out House Buns option.
The Pack House
2 lb of Pulled Pork, 1 lb of Brisket, 1 Rack of Ribs and 2 quart side of your choice. Comes with 8 pieces of cornbread and sawse. Feeds 6-8 people. We are no longer substituting buns for cornbread. You may add buns individually for an additional upcharge.
The Whole Farm
2lbs of Pulled Pork, 2 lbs of Brisket, 2 Racks of Ribs, 2 Whole Chickens (4 half chickens) and 4 quart sides of your choice. Comes with 20 pieces of Cornbread and 2 pints of sawse. Feeds 16-20. We are no longer substituting buns for cornbread, You may add buns to your order for an additional charge.
Hen House Add 4 Buns
Out House Add 8 Buns
Whole Farm Add 10 Buns
Sides
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Baked Beans
Side BBQ Potatoes
Side Green Beans
Side Collards
Mac&Cheese Pint
Baked Beans Pint
Potatoes Pint
Grn Beans Pint
Collards Pint
Mac&Cheese Quart
Baked Beans Quart
Potatoes Quart
Grn Beans Quart
Collards Quart
Bruns Stew Side
Side Slaw
Side Potato Salad
Side Brisket Mac
CornBread 1PC
Bruns Stew PT
Slaw Pint
Potato Salad Pint
Pint Brisket Mac
CornBread 1/2 DZ
Bruns Stew QT
Slaw Quart
Potato Salad Quart
Quart Brisket Mac
CornBread DOZEN
Side of Pimento Cheese
1 LB of Pimento Cheese
Side of Chicken Salad
1 LB Chicken Salad
Side Black Eyed Peas
Bread 1 PC
Bread 1/2 DOZEN
Dozen Buns
Chips and Medium Drink
Pint Black Eyed Peas
Bag Chips
Black Eye Peas Quart
Full Pan Slaw
Full Pan Potato Salad
1/2 Pan Slaw
1/2 Pan Potato Salad
Full Pan Banana Pudding
Half Pan Banana Pudding
Desserts
DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE CUP
DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY CONE
DOLE Whip MIXED CUP
10 Layer Cake SLICE
Banana Pudding
DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE CONE
DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY CUP
DOLE Whip MIXED CONE
Whole 10 Layer Choc Cake
Pint Banana Pudding
DOLE Whip PINEAPPLE PINT
DOLE Whip STRAWBERRY PINT
DOLE Whip MIXED PINT
Half Pan Banana Pudding
Full Pan Banana Pudding
BEVERAGE
Medium Drink
Large Drink
RETAIL
Comp Sawse PT
Comp Sawse Gal
Grand Champion Pint
Grand Champion Gallon
Homestyle Pint
All Purpose Rub
Chicken Rib Rub
Brisket Rub
Gift Box
Homestyle Gallon
T-Shirts S,M,L,XL
T-Shirts 2XL,3XL,4XL
Hats
Pop's Mustard Sawse Pint
License Plate
Cornbread Mix
Sticker
RBL Hoodie
Crew Hoodie
Texas Hot Mess Sawse Pint
Pit Crew T-Shirt
Employee T-Shirt