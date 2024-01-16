Red Pepper Pizza | San Leandro
REGULAR MENU
GARLIC BREAD
SALADS
- ANTIPASTO SALAD$10.75
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoni, olives, artichoke hearts, salami, and mozzarella cheese.
- GREEK SALAD$10.75
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, parsley, pepperoncini, olives, mushrooms, and feta cheese.
- CHEF'S SALAD$10.75
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, parsley, pepperoncini, olives, Canadian bacon, salami, and mozzarella.
- SPINACH SALAD$10.75
Spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese.
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and baked chicken breast.
- GARDEN SALAD$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, and peperoncini.
- CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
- VEGETARIAN SALAD$10.75
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, peperoncini, red onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
BAKED SANDWICHES
MIDDLE EASTERN FOOD
- LAMB MANDI$21.99
Served with rice salad and side sauce.
- CHICKEN MANDI$13.99
2 legs served with rice salad and side sauce.
- BEAN SERVED WITH BREAD$9.99
- TUNA WITH PEAS$13.99
- LAMB CHOPPED MEAT$13.99
- HALF CHARCOAL CHICKEN$15.99
Half chicken served with rice salad and side sauce.
- SOFT BEANS$9.99
- TUNA WITH EGGS$13.99
Cooked with onion and tomatoes, served with bread.
- LAMB LIVER$13.99
Liver cooked with onions, Tomatoes, cilantro , served with house made bread.
- AQDA SHREDDED CHICKEN$14.99
- DRY BEANS WITH EGGS$14.99
Cooked with onion and tomatoes, served with bread.
- PLAIN PEAS$9.99
- FAHSA SHREDDED BEEF SOUP$17.99
Smashed beef cooked with seasoning and spices, served with house made bread.
- STEAMED RICE & CHICKEN$15.99
- SCRAMBLED EGGS$9.99
Cooked with onion and tomatoes, served with bread.
- AREEKA DESSERT$14.99
- BREAD$1.99
Home made bread.
- RICE$4.99
PASTA Served with garlic bread.
- 1. FETTUCCINE$15.99
Homemade pasta mode with rich creamy alfredo sauce.
- 2. CHICKEN FETTUCCINE$16.99
Homemade pasta made with chicken & rich creamy Alfredo sauce.
- 3. SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS$15.99
Homemade spaghetti with pasta sauce & meatballs.
- 4. CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA$16.99
Homemade spaghetti with tomato sauce & chicken topped with mozzarella cheese & parmesan cheese.
- 5. MEAT LASAGNA$16.99
Meat with pasta sauce & ricotta cheese & mozzarella cheese.
- 6. VEGGIE LASAGNA$16.99
Sauteed mixed vegetables with pasta sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
- 7. CHARLIE SIGNATURE SPAGHETTI$16.99
Chicken, sauteed onions, bell peppers, pasta sauce & garlic with signature seasoning.
PIZZA
CHEESE PIZZA
- Small 10" Cheese Pizza$27.00
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
- Medium 12" Cheese Pizza$28.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
- Large 14" Cheese Pizza$22.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
- X-Large 16" Cheese Pizza$17.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
- XX-LARGE 18" Cheese Pizza$8.99
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
DEEP DISH PIZZA
SMALL 10" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- 10" Supreme Combo Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA$19.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA$18.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" KITCHEN SINK PIZZA$20.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA$19.99
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, garlic, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" ROSEMARY CHICKEN PIZZA$19.99
Tender chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" CHICKEN ON THE GREEN PIZZA$19.99
A colorful combination of roasted red peppers, green onions, and chicken with pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$19.99
Chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" VEGETARIAN PIZZA$19.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" ROCKRIDGIAN PIZZA$19.99
Fresh tomatoes, sweet basil, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" THE CLAREMONT PIZZA$19.99
Marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" MARGHERITA PIZZA$18.99
Fresh sweet basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
MEDIUM 12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- 12" Supreme Combo Pizza$22.99
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA$22.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" HAWAIIAN PIZZA$20.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" KITCHEN SINK PIZZA$23.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA$22.99
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, garlic, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" ROSEMARY CHICKEN PIZZA$22.99
Tender chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" CHICKEN ON THE GREEN PIZZA$22.99
A colorful combination of roasted red peppers, green onions, and chicken with pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$22.99
Chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" VEGETARIAN PIZZA$22.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" ROCKRIDGIAN PIZZA$22.99
Fresh tomatoes, sweet basil, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" THE CLAREMONT PIZZA$22.99
Marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" MARGHERITA PIZZA$20.99
Fresh sweet basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
LARGE 14" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- 14" Supreme Combo Pizza$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA$25.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA$22.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" KITCHEN SINK PIZZA$26.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA$25.99
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, garlic, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" ROSEMARY CHICKEN PIZZA$25.99
Tender chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14"CHICKEN ON THE GREEN PIZZA$25.99
A colorful combination of roasted red peppers, green onions, and chicken with pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$25.99
Chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" VEGETARIAN PIZZA$25.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" ROCKRIDGIAN PIZZA$25.99
Fresh tomatoes, sweet basil, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14"THE CLAREMONT PIZZA$25.99
Marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" MARGHERITA PIZZA$22.99
Fresh sweet basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
X-LARGE 16" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- 16" Supreme Combo Pizza$30.99
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA$24.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" HAWAIIAN PIZZA$24.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" KITCHEN SINK PIZZA$30.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA$30.99
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, garlic, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" ROSEMARY CHICKEN PIZZA$30.99
Tender chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" CHICKEN ON THE GREEN PIZZA$30.99
A colorful combination of roasted red peppers, green onions, and chicken with pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$30.99
Chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" VEGETARIAN PIZZA$30.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" ROCKRIDGIAN PIZZA$30.99
Fresh tomatoes, sweet basil, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" THE CLAREMONT PIZZA$30.99
Marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" MARGHERITA PIZZA$24.99
Fresh sweet basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
XX-LARGE 18" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- 18" Supreme Combo Pizza$33.99
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA$33.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA$26.99
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" KITCHEN SINK PIZZA$34.99
Salami, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA$33.99
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, garlic, alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" ROSEMARY CHICKEN PIZZA$33.99
Tender chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" CHICKEN ON THE GREEN PIZZA$33.99
A colorful combination of roasted red peppers, green onions, and chicken with pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$33.99
Chicken, red onions, green onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" VEGETARIAN PIZZA$33.99
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, black olives, garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" ROCKRIDGIAN PIZZA$33.99
Fresh tomatoes, sweet basil, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" THE CLAREMONT PIZZA$33.99
Marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- 18" MARGHERITA PIZZA$26.99
Fresh sweet basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.