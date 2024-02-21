Red Sake
Lunch.
Lunch Specials
- L Broccoli$10.00
Broccoli, carrot, mushroom.
- L Canton Beef$16.00
- L Garlic Sauce$10.00
- L General Tso's$12.00
- L Kung Pao$11.00
- L Mixed Vegetables$10.00
- L Mongolian Beef$16.00
- L Red Curry$12.00
- L Red Sea Treasure$20.00
- L Salt & Pepper Shrimp$16.00
- L Sesame$12.00
- L Spicy Thai Basil$12.00
- L Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.00
- L Szechuan$11.00
- L Tangerine$12.00
- L Teriyaki$13.00
- L Yellow Curry$12.00
Noodles & Rice
All Day.
Soups
Salads
Hot Starters
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$12.00
- Coconut Butterfly Shrimp$13.00
- Crab Rangoon$7.00
- Crispy Calamari$12.00
- Crispy Rice Bluefin Toro Tartare$24.00
- Edamame$7.00
- House Tempura$11.00
- Pork Gyoza$7.00
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$10.00
- Shrimp Shumai$9.00
- Soft Shell Crab$12.00
- Spicy Edamame$9.00
- Steamed Pork Gyoza$7.00
- Stuffed Jalapeno$12.00
- Takoyaki$10.00
- Vegetable Spring Roll$6.00
- Veggie Tempura$10.00
Cold Starters
- A5 Wagyu Tataki$36.00
Thinly sliced Japanese wagyu, sweet soy, shichimi, black lava salt and scallions.
- Aburi Salmon$13.00
6pcs sliced seared salmon belly served w. ponzu, black salt & truffle oil.
- Bluefin Tuna Flight$40.00
Lean part, medium fatty and fatty part of the bluefin tuna, brushed with soy sauce and wasabi. (Nigiri 6pcs or Sashimi 9pcs)
- Bluefin Tuna Tartare$20.00
Minced bluefin tuna, scallion, ponzu sauce, caviar, avocado.
- Bluefin Tuna Tataki$18.00
6pcs sliced seared bluefin tuna served w. ponzu, scallion & sesame chili oil.
- Crispy Bluefin Tuna Taco$15.00
Bluefin tuna, avocado, cucumber, onion, tomato, spicy mayo, tobiko, sesame seed.
- Hamachi Jalapeno$15.00
6pcs sliced yellowtail served with ponzu, jalapeno, cilantro & olive oil.
- Hamachi Sonomono$16.00
Thinly sliced hamachi w. ponzu sauce. Topped w. daikon salad, bonito flakes & micro greens.
- Toro Tartare$32.00
Minced bluefin fatty tuna, scallion, ponzu sauce, caviar, avocado.
- Toro Tataki$28.00
6pcs sliced seared bluefin tuna served w. ponzu, scallion & sesame chili oil.
- Yellowtail Ceviche$19.00
Yellowtail, avocado, veggie salsa, celery, olive oil, lime juice, salt, jalapeno, lotus chips.
Nigiri 2pcs
Sashimi 3pcs
Special Nigiri 2pcs
Special Sashimi 3pcs
Rolls
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- California Roll$7.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Dragon Roll$12.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
- Eel Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Escolar Roll$6.00
- Fried California Roll$9.00
- Kani Avocado Roll (No Rice)$10.00
- Kani Roll$6.00
- Lobster California Roll$15.00
- Peanut Avocado Roll$6.00
- Philly Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
- Spicy Crunchy Kani Roll$7.00
- Spicy Kani Avocado Roll$7.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Jalapeno Roll$8.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Roll$8.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll$9.00
- Spider Roll$12.00
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
- Toro Scallion Roll$15.00
- Toro Takuan Roll$15.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$8.00
Hand Rolls
- Avocado Cucumber HR$6.00
- Avocado HR$6.00
- California HR$7.00
- Cucumber HR$5.00
- Eel Avocado HR$8.00
- Eel Cucumber HR$8.00
- Escolar HR$6.00
- Kani HR$6.00
- Lobster California HR$15.00
- Peanut Avocado HR$6.00
- Philly HR$8.00
- Salmon HR$7.00
- Salmon Avocado HR$8.00
- Salmon Cucumber HR$8.00
- Salmon Skin HR$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura HR$8.00
- Spicy Crunchy Kani HR$7.00
- Spicy Kani Avocado HR$7.00
- Spicy Salmon HR$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Avocado HR$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Jalapeno HR$8.00
- Spicy Scallop HR$12.00
- Spicy Tuna HR$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Avocado HR$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Cucumber HR$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Jalapeno HR$8.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Jalapeno HR$9.00
- Spider HR$12.00
- Sweet Potato HR$6.00
- Toro Scallion HR$15.00
- Toro Takuan HR$15.00
- Tuna HR$8.00
- Tuna Avocado HR$9.00
- Tuna Cucumber HR$9.00
- Yellowtail Scallion HR$8.00
Special Rolls
- Amakusa Roll$13.00
Spicy tuna, soy paper. Top: avocado, eel sauce, scallion & tobiko.
- Ballantyne Roll$14.00
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna. Top: avocado, eel sauce, aioli sauce, tobiko.
- Black Jack Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura. Top: eel, avocado, eel sauce & sesame seed.
- Crunchy Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese. Top: avocado, sweet potato straws, spicy mayo, eel sauce.
- Fire Cracker Roll$12.00
Kani, avocado, cream cheese. Top: chef's special sauce & cheetos.
- Four Seasons Roll$13.00
Spicy salmon & cucumber. Top: tempura sweet potato, shichimi pepper, eel sauce.
- Hakodate Roll$15.00
Fried calamari, spicy kani, avocado, eel sauce & soy paper.
- Kamikaze Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, cilantro. Top: fried kani, eel sauce & tobiko.
- Mr Crab Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese. Top: kani, tempura flakes, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
- Naruto Roll$14.00
Salmon, tuna, escolar, kani, avocado, ponzu sc, wrapped in cucumber.
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber. Top: salmon, tuna, escolar & avocado.
- Red Sake Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura. Top: seared salmon, eel sauce, shichimi pepper, scallion & truffle oil.
- Salmon Lover Roll$14.00
Salmon, avocado. Top: salmon, jalapeno & spicy mayo.
Signature Rolls
- A5 Wagyu Roll$40.00
Lobster meat, spicy tuna, avocado. Top: A5 wagyu, scallion.
- High Roller Roll$28.00
Fried soft shel crab, cucumber. Top: seared fatty tuna, shichimi pepper, eel sauce & scallion.
- Kihada Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro. Top: tuna, spicy mayo, shichimi pepper.
- Kyoto Roll$18.00
Tuna, salmon, escolar. Top: yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, spicy aioli, tobiko & scallion.
- Lobster Toroll$35.00
Lobster meat, spicy tuna, avocado. Top: seared bluefin fatty tuna, jalapeno, scallion, eel sauce & truffle oil.
- Luke Lobster Roll$21.00
Lobster meat, spicy tuna. Top: avocado, eel sauce, sweet potato, tobiko.
- Phoenix Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno. Top: tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado, eel sauce, spicy aioli sauce & micro greens.
- Pink Lady Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna, avocado. Top: salmon, tuna, escolar, avocado, spicy aioli, scallion & tobiko.
- Red Lobster Roll$26.00
Lobster meat, avocado, jalapeno. Top: spicy tuna, spicy eel aioli sauce, scallion & tobiko.
- Robinson Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna. Top: seared fillet mignon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tobiko, scallion & shichimi pepper.
- Rock n Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeno and cilantro. Top: eel, avocado, eel sauce, crispy sweet potato straws.
- Sakura Roll$26.00
Spicy lobster meat, cucumber and avocado. Top: seared salmon belly, eel sauce, red tobiko & mixed micro greens.
- Shogun Roll$28.00
Tempura fried yellowtail & jalapeno. Top: toro, eel sauce, truffle oil, tobiko & scallion.
- Truffle & Lotus Roll$20.00
Eel, avocado. Top : seared salmon belly, eel sauce, fried lotus root & shichimi pepper.
- Twister Roll$18.00
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, kani. Top: spicy tuna, avocado, spicy eel aioli sauce & crispy sweet potato straws.
- Volcano Roll$18.00
Tempura spicy tuna, avocado. Top: spicy kani, eel aioli sauce, crispy sweet potato straws, tobiko.
- Yamagata Roll$25.00
Pepper bluefin tuna toro, yellowtail, avocado. Top: salmon, jalapeno, tobiko, scallion & spicy aioli.
Chef's Choice
- Chirashi$40.00
Assorted sashimi over rice.
- Nigiri Platter$32.00
6pcs Nigiri & spicy tuna roll.
- Red Sake Platter$80.00
12pcs sashimi, 8pcs nigiri, spicy tuna roll & red sake roll.
- Red Sake Poke Bowl$28.00
Sushi rice, avocado, oshinko, seaweed salad, cucumber, salmon, tuna, spicy mayo, scallion & tobiko.
- Sashimi Platter$48.00
16 pcs Sashimi. ( 8 Different kinds of fish )
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$50.00
9pcs Sashimi 4pcs nigiri & spicy tuna roll.
- Unagi Don$28.00
BBQ eel over rice.
Main Entrees
- Basil Filet Mignon$38.00
Stir fried filet mignon with onions, basil, jalapeno, peppers, asparagus & mushroom in Thai chilli paste.
- Beef vs Scallops$26.00
Stir fried beef & scallops with asparagus, zucchini, carrot & mushroom in chef's special sauce.
- Canton Filet Mignon$38.00
Chunks of filet mignon with our famous black pepper sauce with onion, asparagus, mushroom & peppers.
- Crispy Scallop$28.00
Fried scallops, zucchini, mushroom, carrot, broccoli.
- Mongolian Beef$19.00
Stir fried beef, onion, carrot, scallion in a spicy sweet brown sauce.
- Red Sea Treasure$30.00
Large Shrimps, scallops and mussels on a bed of steamed veggies, glazed in a coconut curry sauce.
- Sake Shrimp$25.00
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp, coated with creamy citrus sake sauce on a bed of lettuce & broccoli.
- Salmon$24.00
Faroe Island Salmon on a bed of steamed veggies.
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp$24.00
Lightly fried shrimp, tossed with salt, onion & peppers, served with steamed vegetables.
- Seafood Claypot$32.00
Scallops, salmon, shrimps, asparagus, zucchini, carrot & mushroom.
- Surf & Turf$32.00
Chunks of filet mignon, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, zucchini, carrot, mushroom in chef's special sauce.
- Teriyaki$17.00
Steamed veggies, glazed with house teriyaki sauce.
Classic Woks
- Broccoli$13.00
Broccoli, carrot, mushroom
- Garlic Sauce$13.00
Water Chesnut, celery, mushroom, bell pepper
- General Tso's$16.00
Broccoli, carrot.
- Kung Pao$13.00
Peppers, water chesnut, mushroom & peanut
- Mixed Vegetables$13.00
Stir fried carrots, celery, broccoli, mushrooms and zucchini
- Red Curry$15.00
Onion, bell peppers, jalapeno, zucchini in spicy coconut milk
- Sesame$16.00
Broccoli, carrot.
- Spicy Thai Basil$16.00
Special Thai stir fried dish w onions, jalapeno, basil, peppers, asparagus, mushroom in Thai chilli paste
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$15.00
- Szechuan$14.00
Stir fried peppers, zucchini, onion in famous szechuan sauce
- Tangerine$16.00
Broccoli, carrot.
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Onion, bell peppers, jalapeno, zucchini in spicy coconut milk
Noodles & Rice
- Fried Rice$11.00
Egg, onion, pea, carrot.
- Chow Fun$12.00
Onion, scallion, bean sprouts
- Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Egg, onions, peas, carrots, pineapple
- Singapore Noodles$12.00
Egg, bean sprouts, carrot, onion, scallion
- Yaki Udon$12.00
Cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot, onion, scallion
- Pad Thai$12.00
Egg, cabbage, jalapeno, onion, scallion, bean sprouts & peanut
- Lo Mein$12.00
Cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot, onion, scallion
Sides
Sauces & Dressings
- Brown Sauce$3.00
- Duck Sauce (homemade)$0.50
- Dumpling Sauce$0.50
- Eel Sauce$0.75
- General Tso's Sauce$3.00
- Ginger$0.50
- Ginger Dressing$0.50
- Hot Oil$0.50
- Hot Sauce (Sriracha)$0.50
- Mongolian Sauce$3.00
- Pickle Wasabi$5.00
- Ponzu Sauce$0.50
- Red Curry Sauce$3.00
- Sesame Sauce$3.00
- Shrimp Sauce$0.50
- Spicy Edamame Sauce$3.00
- Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Sweet and Sour Sauce$3.00
- Sweet Thai Chili Sauce$0.50
- Tangerine Sauce$3.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$3.00
- Wasabi$1.00
- White Sauce$3.00