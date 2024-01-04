Skip to Main content
Authentic and flavorful cooking!! All the time
Appetizer
Meat Dishes
Chicken Dishes
Vegetarian
Seafood
Sides a la Carte
Beer & Wine
Beverages
Appetizers
Roti Skin
$7.00
Jerk Wings
$8.00
Coco Bread
$2.00
Plantains
$5.00
Fried Dumplings
$6.00
Soup
$10.00
Jamaican Patties
$4.00
SM Oxtail Meal
$14.00
SM Curry Goat Meal
$14.00
Curry Goat Roti
$14.00
SM Ox Meat Only
$15.00
SM Goat Meat Only
$15.00
LG Oxtail Meal
$20.00
LG Curry Goat Meal
$18.00
LG Ox Meat Only
$30.00
LG Goat Meat Only
$30.00
SM Jerk Chicken
$12.00
SM Jerk Wing Meal
$12.00
Jerk Chicken Salad
$12.00
SM Curry Chicken
$12.00
Chicken Roti
$12.00
SM Chicken Meat only
$12.00
LG Jerk Chicken
$15.00
LG Jerk Wing Meal
$15.00
LG Curry Chicken
$15.00
LG Chicken Meat only
$17.00
Vegetarian
Ital Stew
$10.00
SM Veggie Plate
$10.00
LG Veggie Plate
$13.00
Seafood
SM Ackee & Saltfish
$13.00
SM Callaloo & Saltfish
$12.00
LG Ackee & Saltfish
$17.00
LG Callaloo & Saltfish
$15.00
Snapper
$20.00
SM Curry Shrimp
$13.00
SM Saltfish
$12.00
LG Curry Shrimp
$17.00
LG Saltfish
$17.00
SM Rice
$5.00
SM Steamed Veggies
$8.00
Side Salad
$5.00
LG Rice
$8.00
LG Steamed Veggies
$12.00
Jamaican Slaw
$5.00
Beer & Wine
Imported Beer
$5.00
Domestic Beer
$4.00
Wine Cooler
$4.00
Red Stripe
$5.00
Ting
$2.50
D&G Ginger Beer
$2.50
D&G Pineapple
$2.50
D&G Kola
$2.50
Herbal Teas
$2.50
Jamaican Coffee
$3.00
Water
$2.00
Smoothies
Tropical Twist
$8.00
Island Girl
$8.00
Sunsplash
$8.00
Ocean Kiss
$8.00
Red Stripe N Ting 6765 Dunn Avenue Suite G-204 Location and Ordering Hours
(904) 619-5378
6765 Dunn Avenue Suite G-204, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Open now
• Closes at 7:30PM
All hours
