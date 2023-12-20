Redbird Scratch Kitchen + Bar 6444 N Oracle Rd
Appetizers
- Quesabirria$16.00
slow cooked birria, melted Oaxaca cheese, adobo sauce, beef consommé, red onion, cilantro
- Garlic Confit Pretzel$14.00
soft pretzel, garlic confit, pepper berry salt, roasted chiles, candied peppers, served with triple cheese sauce & Dijon honey mustard
- Elote Nachos$15.00
triple cheese sauce, roasted "street" corn, candied peppers, salsa roja & verde, cilantro-lime crema, red onion, tajin sprinkle
- Mac and cheese SMALL$9.00
triple cheese sauce, shredded Gruyere, toasted black pepper breadcrumbs
- Mac and cheese LARGE$14.00
triple cheese sauce, shredded Gruyere, toasted black pepper breadcrumbs
- Green Chili Bacon Waffle Fries$20.00
triple cheese sauce, thick cut bacon, roasted green chiles, soft butter onions, candied sweet peppers, ranch drizzle, scallions
- Super Waffle Fries$17.00
triple cheese sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa roja & verde, cilantro-lime crema, roasted whole jalapeño & fresno peppers
- Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
cooked sweet pink shrimp, lime juice marinade, cilantro-lime crema, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, red onion.
Salads
- Taco salad$16.00
iceberg-romaine mix, heirloom cherry tomatoes, diced avocado, pickled carrots, tortilla strips, roasted corn, toasted pumpkin seeds, candied sweet peppers, cilantro lime crema, cotija, citrus-avocado vinaigrette
- Cobb salad$14.00
iceberg-romaine mix, tick cut bacon, hard-boiled egg, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, candied sweet peppers, red onions, ranch dressing
- Harvest salad$14.00
iceberg-romaine mix, pink lady apples, sliced strawberries, golden raisins, salt "n" peeper almonds, blue cheese crumbles, red wine balsamic vinegar
- Side Salad$7.00
iceberg-romaine mix, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled carrots, diced cucumber and diced red onions, choice of dressing
Sides
- Waffle Fries small$5.00
small batch waffle fries made from Kennebec potatoes
- Waffle fries Large$9.00
large batch waffle fries made from Kennebec potatoes
- Chips & salsa trio$7.00
home made tortilla chips, three fresh salsas; roasted tomato, spicy roja & salsa verde
- "Street" Corn$10.00
roasted corn, mayo, soft butter onions, lime juice, cilantro, cotija, topped with triple cheese sauce & tajin sprinkle
- Fresh Fruit$6.00
mixed of seasonal fruit
Burgers & sandwiches
- Redbird Classic Burger$12.00
soft butter onions, Redbird sauce, American cheese, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato
- B.O.G. Burger$15.00
thick cut bacon, soft butter onions, sweet onion aioli, Gruyere & American cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Sonoran Burger$16.00
roasted chiles, soft butter onions, garlic-guajillo mayo, Oaxaca & American cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato
- Early bird Burger$16.00
thick cut bacon, local pasture raised runny egg, waffle fries, Redbird sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato
- BBQ bacon burger$15.00
LOTS of thick cut bacon, soft butter onions, sweet onion aioli, house made BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar & American chesse, dill pickles, candied peppers
- Blue Mushroom Burger$16.00
blue cheese sauce, red wine mushrooms, soft butter onions, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato
- "Die in your sleep" 3x3 burger$21.00
3 burger patties layered with thick cut bacon, American cheese, green chiles & soft butter onions, Redbird sauce, tripple cheese sauce
- Redbird grilled chicken sandwich$13.00
mojo marinade, garlic-guajillo mayo, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle
- Crispy Buffalo chicken sandwich$14.00
classic buffalo sauce, soft butter onions, blue cheese crumbles, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, ranch drizzle
- Crispy Nahsville Arizona sandwich$14.00
Nashville hotsauce, garlic-guajillo mayo, dill pickles, cabbage slaw
- Black Bean Burger$11.00
- Classic Onion Burger$12.00
Tacos
- Carne asada 1ea$5.00
grilled marinated steak, roasted jalapeño, pico de gallo, red & green cabbage, cilantro
- Carne asada 3ea$14.00
grilled marinated steak, roasted jalapeño, pico de gallo, red & green cabbage, cilantro
- Birria 1ea$5.00
slow cooked beef, birria consommé, sliced fresno peppers, red onions, cilantro
- Birria 3ea$14.00
slow cooked beef, birria consommé, sliced fresno peppers, red onions, cilantro
- Pollo Asado 1 ea$5.00
grilled mojo marinated chicken, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro
- Pollo Asado 3ea$14.00
grilled mojo marinated chicken, cilantro-lime crema, pico de gallo, cotija, cilantro
- Shrimp crispy 1ea$5.00
fried beer battered, baja chipotle honey sauce, sliced fresno peppers, pickled onion, red and green cabbage, cilantro
- Shrimp crispy 3ea$14.00
fried beer battered, baja chipotle honey sauce, sliced fresno peppers, pickled onion, red and green cabbage, cilantro
- Shrimp grilled 1ea$5.00
grilled chili-lime shrimp, baja chipotle honey sauce, sliced fresno peppers, pickled onion, red and green cabbage, cilantro
- Shrimp grilled 3ea$14.00
grilled chili-lime shrimp, baja chipotle honey sauce, sliced fresno peppers, pickled onion, red and green cabbage, cilantro
- Chiles rajas 1ea$5.00
roasted corn & green chiles, meltd oaxaca cheese, cotija, soft butter onions, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema, cilantro
- Chiles rajas 3ea$14.00
roasted corn & green chiles, meltd oaxaca cheese, cotija, soft butter onions, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema, cilantro
Wings
- Buffalo Wings (loaded)$17.00
classic buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, ranch drizzle, crispy ranch breadcrumbs, sweated celery & carrots
- Honey Soy Ginger Wings (loaded)$20.00
honey soy ginger sauce, sriracha sesame peanuts, sliced scallions, on a bed of ginger mint cabbage slaw
- Caribbean Jerk Wings (loaded)$18.00
spicy jerk sauce, mango chow, candied sweet peppers, fried plantains
- Elote Wings(loaded)$21.00
"street" corn, roasted chiles, candied peppers, cilantro-lime crema, tajin sprinkle, whole roasted fresno
- Al Pastor Wings (loaded)$17.00
pastor sauce, fresh pineapple, red onion, cilantro, whole roasted fresno
- Classic wings 5ea$8.00
choice of sauce or dry rub and ranch or blue cheese dressing (1 per 5 wings)
- Classic wings 10ea$14.00
choice of sauce or dry rub and ranch or blue cheese dressing (1 per 5 wings)
- Classic wings 15ea$20.00
choice of sauce or dry rub and ranch or blue cheese dressing (1 per 5 wings)