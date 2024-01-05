Redemption 31 3rd St NE
Redemption Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Steak Crostinis$16.00
Crostinis topped with whipped goat cheese, smoked tri tip, chimichurri & balsamic glaze. Served with citrus greens
- Walleye Fingers$15.00
Crispy-fried walleye fingers served with hatch chili tartar sauce.
- Poutine$15.00
Crispy french fries, cheese curds, corned beef, Guiness stout gravy & green onion
- Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
1 pound of dry rub smoked chicken wings. With celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Nachos$15.00
House tortilla chips, queso cheese sauce, roasted corn relish, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema & cilantro
- Louisiana Shrimp$15.00
Sautéed shrimp & Louisiana beer butter sauce. Served with garlic bread
- Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Marinated diced chicken, water chestnuts, wonton strips, artisan lettuce, peanut & sesame ginger sauce
- Chips & Onion Dip$8.00
House cut chips & smoked onion dip
Pick 2 For $15
Soup & Salads
- Broccoli Cheese$8.00
Beef stock & caramelized onions. Topped with crostini & Gruyere cheese
- Tri Tip Salad$16.00
Revol greens, smoked tri tip, bacon, bleu cheese, crispy red onion, grape tomato, honey balsamic vinaigrette
- BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad$16.00
Revol greens, grilled chicken breast, tomato, Gouda cheese, roasted corn poblano, bacon, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, crispy red onion & chipotle BBQ ranch
- Chicken Wild Rice$7.00
A Minnesota favorite
- Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, cabbage, crispy chicken tenders, wonton strips, peanuts, pickled Fresno peppers, cilantro, sesame seeds & cucumber wasabi vinaigrette
- Napa Chicken Salad$16.00
Revol greens, grilled chicken, dried cherries, goat cheese, candied pecans, apple, avocado & dijon champagne vinaigrette
- Pulled Pork Posole$8.00
Adult Beverages
Draft Beer
Packaged Beverages
- Busch Light$4.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Banquet$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Michelob Golden Light*$4.00
- Grain Belt Nordeast$5.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- White Claw$6.00
- Carbliss$6.00
- MSP Cider Blueberry$7.00Out of stock
- Surly Lemonade$6.00
- Nütrl$6.00
- Hamm's 16 Oz$6.00
- Wild State Raspberry$7.00
- Duluth Semi Sweet$7.00
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Redemption: A Flight of Flavors
- Small Batch$20.00
Four roses, elljah craig, michter's
- Rye Demption Family$20.00
Redemption rye, redemption high rye, redemption high rye 4yr
- Let It Rye$23.00
Knob creek rye, bullelt rye, pin hook rye
- High Roller$50.00
Clase azul, patron, cincoro silver
- Never Gets "Old"$21.00
Old forester 86, old forester 100 proof, old forester statesman
- Kentucky Tour$23.00
Buffalo trace, basil Hayden, Woodford reserve
- Smokey Ten$28.00
Benrlach 10 yr, ardbeg 10 yr, laphroulg 10 yr
- Here Come the Glen$33.00
Glenlivet 12 yr, glenlivet 15 yr, glen moray 12 yr
Cocktails
- Blue Ox$12.00
Mixed berries, Loonman vodka, Tattersall blueberry, Cocchi Americano, lime juice & ginger beer
- Foxy Rye$12.00
Sooth your taste buds with foxy rye containing club soda, ginger syrup, honey syrup, lemon juice and redemption high rye bourbon
- Rojo Margarita$12.00
El jimador silver, Tattersall orange crema, agave syrup, lime juice & Fresno ice
- Redemption Old Fashion$12.00
Redemption bourbon, demerara syrup & bitters
- After Dinner Old Fashion$12.00
This old fashion has what you need with four roses bourbon, fratelli vergnano maraschino, creme de cacao
- Rosemary Smoked Negroni$12.00
Camparl, sweet vermouth, spruce gin & rosemary sprig
- Amaretto Smash$12.00
Strawberry smash cocktail iced and brimming with notes of vanilla, almonds, strawberry, using premium aged rum for a smooth, mouthwatering delight
- KC OG$12.00
This cherry cocktail will refresh you with hints of vanilla, pure maple syrup, vanilla extract, lemon juice, premium bourbon and a dash of club soda
- Buttersquatch$12.00
Fall in love with our version of a white Russian using whiskey and vodka, with a hint of caramel and nutmeg
- Sandy Handy$12.00
Redemption high rye 4yr bourbon with a splash of our sour mix, bitters and demera
- B & B Bourbon$12.00
Redemption bourbon, blueberries, simple syrup, lemon, ginger beer
- Big Ginger$12.00
2 gingers whiskey, lemon, lime, ginger syrup, ginger beer & pickle ginger
- Tropical Whale$12.00
Gray whale gin, brandy, velvet falernum, pineapple juice, orange juice & angostura bitters
- Apricot Gimlet$12.00
Vikre spruce gin, balloni apricot liqueur, lemon juice & honey syrup
Mocktails
- Pineapple Lemon Margarita$8.00
Pineapple juice, pineapple simple syrup, lemon juice & soda water
- Mojito$8.00
Muddled mint, lime juice, agave syrup, and a splash of soda water
- Honey Blue$8.00
Blueberry, honey syrup, mint, lemon juice, soda water & Sprite
- Orange Mule$8.00
Orange juice with a Moscow mule twist to it
White Wine
- Glass San Pietro Pinot Bianco$5.00
- Bottle San Pietro Pinot Bianco$15.00
- Glass Harken Fermented Chardonnay$5.00
- Bottle Harken Fermented Chardonnay$15.00
- Glass Bieler Sabine Rose$5.00
- Bottle Bieler Sabine Rose$15.00
- Glass Coastal Vines Brut$6.00
- Bottle Coastal Vines Brut$18.00
- Glass Fino Vino Reisling$7.00
- Bottle Fino Vino Reisling$22.00
- Glass Castello Del Poggio Moscato$8.00
- Bottle Castello Del Poggio Moscato$24.00
- Glass Chloe Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Bottle Chloe Sauvignon Blanc$24.00
- Glass Chloe Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Bottle Chloe Pinot Grigio$24.00
- Zonin Prosecco$8.00
Glass
- Glass Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$8.00
- Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$24.00
Red Wine
- Glass Tribute Pinot Noir$5.00
- Bottle Tribute Pinot Noir$15.00
- Glass Layer Cake Barreled Cabernet$6.00
- Bottle Layer Cake Barreled Cabernet$25.00
- Glass Oak Farm Zinfandel$8.00
- Bottle Oak Farm Zinfandel$25.00
- Glass Chloe Merlot$8.00
- Bottle Chloe Merlot$24.00
- Glass Dona Paula Cabernet$8.00
- Bottle Dona Paula Cabernet$25.00
- Glass Iron & Sand Cabernet$9.00
- Bottle Iron & Sand Cabernet$28.00
- Glass Oak Farm Red Blend$8.00
- Bottle Oak Farm Red Blend$24.00
- Glass Dona Paula Malbec$8.00
- Bottle Dona Paula Malbec$24.00
- Glass Boen Pinot Noir$9.00
- Bottle Boen Pinot Noir$28.00
House Wines
Minnesota Wine
Dessert Wine
Whiskey
- 1792 SB$8.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Blanton$28.00
- Bubbas$6.00
- Bubbas Marshmallow$6.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Dough Ball$6.00
- Downtown Toodeloo$8.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Elijah Craig$7.00
- Four Roses SB$8.00
- Ha Penny$6.00
- Heavens Door DBL$9.00
- Heavens Door Tennessee$9.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Keepers Heart$7.00
- Keepers Heart Irish$7.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Knob Creek Rye$9.00
- Little Round Still Bourbon$6.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Mitchers SB$9.00
- OLD Forrester 100$7.00
- OLD Forrester 86$7.00
- OLD Forrester Statesman$10.00
- Panther Ordeal$6.00
- Pinhook Rye$9.00
- Redbreast 12yr$13.00
- Redemption$7.00
- Redemption High Rye$8.00
- Redemption Rye 4yr$9.00
- Revelstoke Butterscotch$6.00
- Sazerac Rye$9.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Traverse City Cherry$7.00
- Two Gingers$6.00
- Whistle Pig 10yr Rye$20.00
- Whistle Pig Rye$10.00
- Windsor$6.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00