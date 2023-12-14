Redfire Grill & Steakhouse
Lunch
Salads Lunch
- Baby Spinach$10.95
maple-pepper bacon, cheddar, shaved apples, creamy apple dressing
- Caesar$10.95
pesto caesar dressing, brioche croutons
- The Wedge$10.95
grape tomatoes, maple-pepper bacon, 1000 island or blue cheese dressing
- Mixed Greens$10.95
- Blackened Salmon$18.95
romaine, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cripsy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing
- Cobb Salad$18.95
chicken, iceberg, egg, avocado, maple-pepper bacon, blue cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
- Grilled Steak Salad$18.95
romaine, grape tomatoes, fried mozzarella, basil vinaigrette
- RF Chopped$16.95
romaine, hearts of palm, asparagus, maple-pepper bacon, celery, grape tomatoes, green goddess dressing
- Shrimp Salad$18.95
arugula, roasted corn & peppers, warm bacon vinaigrette, cheddar crisp
Burgers
- Black Bean$16.95
charred onion, arugula, jalapeno-corn relish, chipotle mayo, brioche roll
- Kelly Green$16.95
crispy fried onions, swiss cheese, green chile dijon mayo, brioche roll
- Tenderloin Sandwich$17.95
spiced rubbed filet, avocado, grilled peppers & onions, cilantro aioli, brioche roll
- THE REDfire$16.95
aged cheddar, maple-pepper bacon, housemade 1000 island, brioche roll
- Traditional$15.95
american, swiss, provolone, or cheddar, lettuce, tomoato, onion, brioche roll
Sandwiches
- Crabcake$18.95
orange-tarragon, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, brioche
- Grilled Cheese$14.95
maple-pepper, bacon, provolone cheese, fresh tomato, tomato jam, brioche
- RF Cheesesteak$15.95
shaved ribeye, roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, spicy ketchup, brioche
- Southern Style Chicken$15.95
pickle brined chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon cheddar spread, brioche
- Turkey Reuben$15.95Out of stock
roasted turkey, swiss cheese, RF slaw, housemade 1000 island, toasted rye
Main Plates Lunch
- Blackened Shrimp Fried Rice$19.95
red & yellow peppers, honey-soy-ginger glaze, spinach, chipotle aioli
- Truffle Mac 'n' Cheese$18.95
braised short rib, exotic mushrooms, truffle butter
- Meatloaf$19.95
mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, mushroom gravy
- Mojo Salmon$21.95
chipotle-mango black beans, cilantro aioli
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$5.95
- Salt Crusted Baked Potato$5.95
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.95
- Hand cut REDfire Fries$5.95
- Baked Sweet Potato$5.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
- Potato Gratin$9.95Out of stock
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
- Chipotle Creamed Corn$8.95
- Creamed Spinach$8.95
- Garlic Green Beans$8.95
- Grilled Asparagus$9.95
- KSQ Mushrooms$8.95
- Mac & Cheese$8.95
- Roasted Baby Carrots$8.95
Dessert
- Affogato$9.95
vanilla soft serve, espresso, cinnamon sugar
- Berries & Cream$10.95
brown sugar sponge cake, mixed berry glaze, custard, fresh fruit
- Cheesecake$10.95
manhattan glaze, amarena cherries
- Chocolate Lava Cake$11.95
housemade butterscotch, vanilla soft serve
- Featured Soft Serve$8.95
- Key Lime Pie$10.95
housemade whipped cream, graham cracker crust, caramel
- REDfire Sundae$12.95
vanilla soft serve, wet walnuts, hot fudge, whipped cream, cherry
- Twist Soft Serve$8.95
- Vanilla Soft Serve$8.95
Milkshakes
Beverages
N/a Beverages
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Mug Root Beer$3.00
- Dole Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Crush$3.00
- Sobe Pomegranate$3.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Panna$6.00
- Pellegrino$6.00
- Regular Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Decaf Espresso
- Double Espresso$8.00
- Decaf Double Espresso
- Cappucino$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lipton Hot Tea Regular$3.50
- Lipton Hot Tea Decaf$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Earl Grey$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Green Tea$3.50
- Mighty Leaf Chamomile$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00