Red's Leaf Café 209 main street


Drinks

Open Water

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Coffee"s

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Herbal Tea W Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Fresh Beverages

Green Giant

$8.00

A fun blend of celery, apples, kale, cucumber,lemon

ABC Juice

$8.00

Apple, beets & celery

Minty Apple

$8.00

Apples, cucumber & mint

Watermelon Mint

$8.00

Carrot Juice

$6.00

Hot Shot

$9.00

Includes ginger, lemon, tumeric, and cayenne black pepper (1oz)

Smoothies

Nakape

$9.00

Banana, kale, pear, almond butter

Berry Verry Delish

$9.00

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and bananas

Avonanas Peanut Butter

$9.00

Avocado, bananas, and peanut better

Mango Pineapple

$9.00

Pineapple, mango, and ginger

Banana Bliss

$9.00

Appetizers

Soy Stick

$7.00

Soybean protein breaded with some spices (3 pieces)

Beets Tower "GF"

$12.00

Grilled beets stuffed with homemade ricotta cheese. Topped with guacamole (GF)

Chumichurri Seitan

$10.00

Seitan cubes seasoned with chimichurri sauce

Corn on the Cob "GF"

$11.00

Corn on the Cob seasoned and served with spicy mayo and cashew home-made sauce

Oyster Mushrooms

$13.00

Oyster mushrooms fried crispy with homemade sauce

BBQ Aubergine Sticks

$12.00

Eggplant stick with BBQ and sesame seeds

Dream Bites

$10.00

Oyster mushrooms on a pretzel bun with fresh kale, BBQ & chipotle mayo

Entrees

Tostones Beyond Meat "GF"

$22.00

Tostones stuffed with veggies and beyond meat (GF)

Loaded Baked Sweet Potatoes "GF"

$18.00

Sweet baked potatoes stuffed with seasonal veggies and chickpeas, over cashew cheese dressing (GF)

Quinoa Roasted Bowl "GF"

$21.00

Quinoa, roasted onions, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts

Roasted Cauliflower

$20.00

Roasted cauliflower with gouda cheese and lemony mayo dressing. Served with herby lentil salad.

Melis Black Bean Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Black beans, rice, roasted vegetables, sauteed vegetables, corn, Pico de gallo, and guacamole

Roasted Veg Tofu Panini

$18.00

Chef’s daily roasted vegetables with marinated tofu on our focaccia bread & simple salad

Red's Burger

$21.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions. with mozzarella cheese, Pineapple dressing. Choice of lentil patty or beyond meat

Stuffed Zucchini

$24.00

Wild rice with vegetables and veggie meat topped with mozzarella cheese and green plantain chips

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Dessert

Riks Brownies

$8.00Out of stock

Zucchini, dark chocolate, cocoa flour

Carrot Dessert

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$6.00

Dessert of The Day

$6.00