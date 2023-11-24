Reed's Southside Tavern
DINNER
Starters
- Bacon Wrapped Poppers Fresh$12.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp$13.00
- Brussell Sprouts$11.00
- Chips n Queso n Salsa$11.00
Homemade salsa and queso served with tortilla chips
- Chips n Salsa$7.00
home-made chips and salsa
- Colorado Nachos$12.00
Mound of tortilla chips covered in queso, roasted poblano and red peppers, jalapeños and green chili. Served with guacamole, sour cream and homemade salsa
- Fried Mushrooms$11.00Out of stock
Heaping helping of fried mushrooms served with ranch
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
- Jalepano Poppers$9.00
- Loaded Fries$11.00
- Loaded Tater Tots$12.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Battered and deep fried mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce
- Potato Skin$12.00
- Poutine$11.00+
- Quesadilla$10.00
- Southside Golf Tees$7.00
- World Famous Wings$15.00
A full pound of crispy chicken wings spun in your choice of our 7 signature sauces. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese, carrots and celery
- Chips and Salsa refill
Salad/Soup
- Build your own salad$11.00
- Caddy Caprese$14.00
- Fairway Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with oven baked seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese and rich Caesar dressing...
- Tavern Salad$13.00
Crisp greens topped with garden fresh vegetables, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing...
- Moms green chili bowl$9.00
- Soup Du Jour$8.00
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
- Build- Your-Own- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
BYOC - build your own chicken sandwich
- Champ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with house cured bacon, melted Swiss cheese served on toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce, seasonal tomatoes and sriracha mayo
- Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.00
Hand shaved steak grilled with peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served on a hoagie roll and topped with our spicy queso...
- French Dip Sandwich$14.00
This sliced steak grilled with mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Piled on a hoagie roll and served with au jus...
- Monty Cristo$15.00
- The BLT$14.00
House cured bacon, seasonal tomatoes, mixed baby greens and mayonnaise
- Turkey Bacon Swiss Wrap$14.00
Shaved turkey breast, crisp bacon and melted Swiss cheese rolled with avocado cream, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla
- Pulled Pork Sandi$14.00
- The Rachel Sandwich$15.00
Burgers
- Build-Your-Own-Burger$12.00
Choose from our all beef burger, chicken or veggie burger. Served on a brioche roll with your choice of toppings.. (includes lettuce, tomato and onion and fries)
- Garden Burger$12.00
veggie patty with lettuce tomato and onion
House Specialties
- Corned Beef & Cabbage$12.00
- Asian Rice Bowl$14.00
- Big-Dog Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Our fresh made green chili rolled with bacon, eggs, potatoes and shredded cheese
- Chicken Tacos$14.00
chicken in a soft corn tortillas filled with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes and avocado cream sauce. Served with a side of salsa and chips
- Chimichanga$15.00
- Fish & Chips$12.00
house beer battered cod, deep fried and served with our hand cut fries and spicy tartar sauce
- Fish Tacos$14.00
Lightly blackened Mahi-mahi in soft tortillas filled with shredded cabbage slaw, cheese, avocado cream and our mango pineapple salsa...
- Mini Big-Dog Burrito$4.00
Speciality Pizzas
Sweets
Sides
- Fries$5.50
- Onion Rings$5.50
- Side Salad$5.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
- Tater Tots$5.50
- Side 1000 Islands$1.25
- Side 4oz Ranch$1.75
- Side Au Jus$2.00
- Side Avo Cream$1.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Bacon (2 Pieces)$4.50
- Side Balsamic Glaze$1.25
- Side BBQ$1.25
- Side Blue Cheese$1.25
- Side Buff Sauce$1.25
- Side Caesar dressing$1.25
- Side Carolina Tang$1.25
- Side Carrots$2.00
- Side Carrots and Celery$2.00
- Side Celery$2.00
- Side Citrus Balsamic$1.50
- Side Ghost$1.25
- Side Gravy Brown$2.00
- Side Green Chili 2 oz$3.00
- Side Green Chili 4oz$4.50
- Side Habanero$1.25
- Side Hashbrowns$4.00
- Side Honey Mustard$1.25
- Side Horseradish$1.50
- Side House$1.25
- Side Jalapeños$1.25
- Side Jelly$1.00
- Side Korean BBQ$1.25
- Side Marinara 2oz$2.50
- Side Mayo$1.00
- Side of Italian$1.25
- Side of toast (2 bread pieces)$3.00
- Side Parmesan
- Side Queso 2 oz$2.00
- Side Queso 4oz$4.00
- Side Ranch$1.25
- Side Salsa (large 4oz)$3.00
- Side Salsa 2oz$1.50
- Side Saurkrauet$2.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Tartar Suce$1.25
- Side white gravy$2.00
- Whole Roasted Jalapeno$1.50