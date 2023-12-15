Reem's 440 E St Elmo Rd Suit a-1
main dishes
- falafel wrap$10.50
our 150 year old family recipe of falafel wrapped in a pita with hummus, tabbouleh. cucumbers, tomatoes, pickles, pickled turnips, tahini sauce
- falafel plate$12.50
4 falafel bites on a bed of basmati rice, with a side of hummus, tabbouleh and a pickled salad
- chicken wrap$11.50
chicken thigh marinated in our homemade grape vinegar for a min. of 12 hours. wrapped in a pitta with hummus, tabbouleh, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickles, pickled turnips, tahini sauce.
- chicken plate$13.50
chicken thigh marinated in our homemade grape vinegar for a min. of 12 hours on a bed of basmati rice with a side of hummus, tabbouleh, and a pickled salad. with tahini sauce on top
- beef and lamb wrap$14.50
locally sourced beef and lamb sliced thinly and marinated in our homemade grape vinegar wrapped in a pitta with hummus, tabbouleh, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickles, pickled turnips, tahini sauce.
- beef and lamb plate$16.50
locally sourced beef and lamb sliced thinly and marinated in our homemade grape vinegar on a bed of basmati rice with a side of hummus, tabbouleh, and a pickled salad. with tahini sauce on top
- loaded fries$12.00
crispy fries topped with your choice of protein with harissa mayo, tahini, cucumbers, pickles, pickled turnips, akkawi cheese(goat cheese), dried mint