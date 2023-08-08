Skip to Main content
Refresh 1109 iowa st
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Refresh 1109 iowa st
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Lunch
Breakfast
Drinks
Lunch
avo toast
$6.00
Berry Salad
$7.00
Grilled Cheese
$7.50
Chef salad
$8.00
Philly
$11.00
Beef stroganof
$11.00
Pesto
$10.00
Breakfast
egg and cheese
breakfast burrito
smoothie bowl
avo toast
$6.00
pb toast
Drinks
Milk Tea
$1.00+
Fruit tea
$0.00+
Green Juice
$7.00
Tropical Juice
$7.00
Watermelon Refresh
$6.00
Thai Tea
$6.00
Orange Juice
Lemonaid
Refresh 1109 iowa st Location and Ordering Hours
(563) 213-1689
1109 iowa st, Dubuque, IA 52001
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement