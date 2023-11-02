Skip to Main content
Refuge Coffee - Norcross
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Drinks
Catering
Coffee Drinks
Other Drinks
Seasonal Drinks
Whole Bean Coffee
Fridge
Coffee Drinks
Refuge Blend
$2.75+
Cold Brew/ Nitro
$4.50+
Add Shot
$1.50
Refill
$1.25
Add Collagen
$2.00
Americano
$4.25+
Cappuccino-8oz
$4.75
Cortado-6oz
$4.50
Latte
$5.25+
Add Shot
$1.50
Double Espresso
$3.00
Add Collagen
$2.00
Other Drinks
Cup of water
$0.60
Tazo Tea
$3.50+
Chai Latte
$5.50+
Caramel Macchiato
$5.50+
Chagachino
$5.50+
Hot Chocolate
$2.75+
Ginger Lime Soda
$5.00+
Hibiscus Tea
$4.50+
Kombucha (tap)
$5.00+
Smoothie
$5.00+
Frappe
$5.50+
Matcha
$5.25+
Add Shot
$1.50
Seasonal Drinks
Add Shot
$1.50
Honey Cinnamon Latte
$6.00+
London Fog
$4.50+
White Mocha Breve
$6.00+
Blackberry Lime Soda
$5.00+
Chaga-Matcha
$5.75
Dirty Chai
$6.50+
Shaken Espresso
$5.75
Whole Bean Coffee
12oz Bag - Refuge Blend
$18.00
12oz Bag- Employee
Fridge
Bottle Water
$2.50
Topo Chico
$3.00
Coke 16oz
$3.50
Mexican Coke
$3.25
Alani Nu
$4.00
REGULAR Kombucha
$5.00
CBD Kombucha
$6.00
Aha
$2.50
Catering
Pick-up
Boxed Coffee
$35.00
Iced Coffee Gallon
$30.00
Boxed Chai
$40.00
Boxed Hot Chocolate
$30.00
Woodruff Half Carafe
$25.00
Delivery
Boxed Coffee
$40.00
Iced Coffee Gallon
$30.00
Chai Workshop
Single Ticket
$35.00
Grace Coffee
Grace coffee
$10.00
Refuge Coffee - Norcross Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 230-9851
127 S Peachtree St, Suite C, Norcross, GA 30071
Closed
All hours
