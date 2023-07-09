RegalBurg Deli 408 Russell St


Salads

Chicken Caprese with Balsamic Glaze

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad (Seasonal)

$8.50

Vegan Taco Salad with Avocado-Chipotle Dressing

$8.50

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Green Goddess

$8.50

Sammiches

Your choice of cheese. Extra- chicken or beef (if in stock) or any other deli cuts.

Spicy Italiana

$9.50

Salami, peperoni, hot capicola, spinach, red onion, banana pepper, bell pepper, Dijon mustard, on ciabatta bread. Oil and vinegar are also recommended.

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Ribeye flank beef, caramelized onion, sauteed bell pepper, and provolone cheese on a hoagie or Amoroso roll.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.50

Grilled chicken pressed in a pesto panini. Pesto spread across ciabatta bread, arugula, roasted red pepper strips, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Veggie

$5.50

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sauteed bell pepper, avocado

Steak and Egg

$9.50

Steak and egg with your choice of hoagie bun or Texas toast, fried or scrambled egg, your choice of cheese.

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Fried or scrambled egg on Texas toast or bagel.

Soup

Sm. Tomato & Meatball

$4.50

Lg. Tomato & Meatball

$6.50

Sm. Creamy- Cheddar Bacon and Potato

$4.50

Lg. Creamy- Cheddar Bacon and Potato

$6.50

Sm. Caldo De Res (Beef Stew)

$4.50

Lg. Caldo De Res (Beef Stew)

$6.50

Sm. Pozole

$4.50

Lg. Pozole

$6.50

Sm. Tortilla Soup

$4.50

Lg. Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Sm. Pork Green Chili

$4.50

Lg. Pork Green Chili

$6.50

Sm. Chicken Noodle

$4.50

Lg. Chicken Noodle

$6.50

Sm. Mexican Street Corn

$4.50

Lg. Mexican Street Corn

$6.50

Sm. Pho

$4.50

Lg. Pho

$6.50

Sm. Other

$4.50

Lg. Other

$6.50

Grab-N-Go

Sm. Snack Pack

$4.50

Snack box filled with fruits, cheese, meats, veggies, nuts etc.

Lg. Snack Pack

$5.50

Lg. Snack Pack

$5.50

Parfaits

$4.50

Yogurt with Seasonal Fruit

Kids Box

$5.50

Cold turkey, ham, Italian, or egg sandwiches. (Changes Bi-Weekly)

Sandwich Box

$6.50

Specialties

Torta

$8.50

Refried pinto beans, romaine lettuce, tomato, yellow onion, your choice of ground beef or ground pork.

Street Tacos

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, lime, and cheese. Your choice of ground beef, steak, or chicken. Extra- Birria meat and broth.

Dinner Items

Spinach and Bacon Turkey Melt

$7.00

Turkey, spinach, and bacon on sourdough bread with tomatoes and rich Swiss cheese.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Italian beef seasoned and slow-cooked to perfection. Piled on a toasted hoagie bun with provolone cheese and seasoned with Italian spices. Topped with pepperoncini and roasted red peppers.

Texas Patty Melt

$7.00

Mustard grilled hamburger on Texas toast. Topped with caramelized onion, burger sauce, muenster, and cheddar cheese.

Cuban Sliders

$8.50

Roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese are added to the Hawaiian sweet roll. Topped with pickles and mustard. (6 in one portion).

Brisket

$10.50

Seasoned smoked brisket on a ciabatta bun topped with BBQ sauce, dill pickle chips, and coleslaw.

Pulled Pork

$10.50

Slow-cooked pulled pork on ciabatta. Topped with dill pickle chips, red onion, and BBQ sauce.

Coffee

Americano

$2.95+