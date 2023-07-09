RegalBurg Deli 408 Russell St
Salads
Chicken Caprese with Balsamic Glaze
Caesar Salad
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad (Seasonal)
Vegan Taco Salad with Avocado-Chipotle Dressing
Wedge Salad
Green Goddess
Sammiches
Club
Reuben
French Dip
BLT
Grilled Cheese
Quesadilla
Your choice of cheese. Extra- chicken or beef (if in stock) or any other deli cuts.
Spicy Italiana
Salami, peperoni, hot capicola, spinach, red onion, banana pepper, bell pepper, Dijon mustard, on ciabatta bread. Oil and vinegar are also recommended.
Philly Cheesesteak
Ribeye flank beef, caramelized onion, sauteed bell pepper, and provolone cheese on a hoagie or Amoroso roll.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken pressed in a pesto panini. Pesto spread across ciabatta bread, arugula, roasted red pepper strips, and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Veggie
Spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sauteed bell pepper, avocado
Steak and Egg
Steak and egg with your choice of hoagie bun or Texas toast, fried or scrambled egg, your choice of cheese.
Egg Sandwich
Fried or scrambled egg on Texas toast or bagel.
Soup
Sm. Tomato & Meatball
Lg. Tomato & Meatball
Sm. Creamy- Cheddar Bacon and Potato
Lg. Creamy- Cheddar Bacon and Potato
Sm. Caldo De Res (Beef Stew)
Lg. Caldo De Res (Beef Stew)
Sm. Pozole
Lg. Pozole
Sm. Tortilla Soup
Lg. Tortilla Soup
Sm. Pork Green Chili
Lg. Pork Green Chili
Sm. Chicken Noodle
Lg. Chicken Noodle
Sm. Mexican Street Corn
Lg. Mexican Street Corn
Sm. Pho
Lg. Pho
Sm. Other
Lg. Other
Grab-N-Go
Specialties
Dinner Items
Spinach and Bacon Turkey Melt
Turkey, spinach, and bacon on sourdough bread with tomatoes and rich Swiss cheese.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Italian beef seasoned and slow-cooked to perfection. Piled on a toasted hoagie bun with provolone cheese and seasoned with Italian spices. Topped with pepperoncini and roasted red peppers.
Texas Patty Melt
Mustard grilled hamburger on Texas toast. Topped with caramelized onion, burger sauce, muenster, and cheddar cheese.
Cuban Sliders
Roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese are added to the Hawaiian sweet roll. Topped with pickles and mustard. (6 in one portion).
Brisket
Seasoned smoked brisket on a ciabatta bun topped with BBQ sauce, dill pickle chips, and coleslaw.
Pulled Pork
Slow-cooked pulled pork on ciabatta. Topped with dill pickle chips, red onion, and BBQ sauce.