Cafe Botanica I eats . smoothies . juice . coffee Regency, Omaha
Featured Items
- peanut butter smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, peanut butter, maca, chia & honey toppings: gluten free granola, banana, cacao nibs & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- ah-sigh-ee smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, açaí & honey toppings: gluten free granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- phytonutrients
kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger & lemon$8.95
summer menu
- peach cobbler smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, peach, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla & maple. toppings: gluten free granola, banana, cinnamon & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- red white & blue smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, blueberry, coconut oil & date paste. toppings: gluten free granola, banana, strawberry & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- pineapple basil smash juice
basil, lime, pineapple, cucumber & apple$8.95
- watermelon mint juice
mint, pineapple & watermelon$8.95
- pink vanilla latte
indulge in our version of a clean vanilla latte, reminiscent of a simpler time when food was unprocessed and ingredients were whole. you will love the maca mood support and with only 1 g of sugar right from mama earth, you can skip the sugar rush and crash. coconut milk powder, coconut sugar, vanilla, beetroot, acacia, maca, cardamom, cinnamon & nutmeg.$5.50
coffee & lattes
- cappuccino
espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.$4.75
- latte
organic espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.$4.75
- drip coffee$2.75
- cold brew
Housemade organic Cold Brew. Add oat or almond milk and your choice of sweetener. 16 oz served over ice$2.75
- espresso shot
organic espresso shot (2.0 oz)$2.75
- blue lavender latte
Balanced, calming and smooth, this dreamy latte helps soothe restlessness and acts as a natural anxiety reliever. Blue spirulina, lavender, coconut milk powder & coconut sugar. Mixed with your choice of milk and served hot or cold. This latte is naturally caffeine free - add a shot of espresso if that is your jam!$5.50
- pink vanilla latte
indulge in our version of a clean vanilla latte, reminiscent of a simpler time when food was unprocessed and ingredients were whole. you will love the maca mood support and with only 1 g of sugar right from mama earth, you can skip the sugar rush and crash. coconut milk powder, coconut sugar, vanilla, beetroot, acacia, maca, cardamom, cinnamon & nutmeg.$5.50
- salted caramel latte
there’s a new blend in town…she’s salty, she’s rich, she’s a classic with a twist. perfectly pairing each salty sip with dates & maple, nature’s natural sweeteners, this blend is everything your sweet and sultry dreams are made of! mesquite, dates, dandelion root, oat, maca, maple, pink himalayan salt, carob, schisandra berry. this latte is naturally caffeine free- add a shot of espresso if that is your jam!$5.50
- pumpkin spice latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte made with REAL pumpkin- no syrups or inflammatory sugars in this beauty! Combining organic pumpkin & Canadian maple for a warm cup of velvety goodness. Pairs perfectly with a shot of espresso, if that’s your style.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- gingerbread latte
Made with ginger to support digestion and naturally sweetened with date, molasses and lacuma to satisfy your sweet tooth! Pairs well with a shot of espresso (dirty) or enjoyed caffeine-free! Ginger root, allspice, mesquite, lacuma, molasses, cinnamon, cloves & date.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- mint cacao latte
Rich dark cacao is paired with two kinds of mint for an elevated low sugar latte with a refreshing finish. Formulated to soothe indigestion and bloating, this velvety latte is the perfect way to skip the sugar high and still satisfy that sweet tooth! Enjoy with a shot of espresso (dirty) or caffeine free! Cacao, peppermint, spearmint, cocoa, coconut sugar & maca.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
superlattes
- chai superlatte
stable energy & focus from black tea & lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. probiotics to aid in digestion. make it dirty with a shot of espresso.$5.75
- golden superlatte
a warming, comforting spiced turmeric latte. blended with SuperCreamer, boosted with adaptogens, mushrooms & probiotics. Soothe your stress & lift your mood. this latte is naturally caffeine free- make it dirty with a shot of espresso. served hot or over ice.$5.75
- matcha superlatte
stable energy & focus from matcha, naturally occurring L-theanine and lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. antioxidants from catechins in matcha. probiotics to aid in digestion. make it dirty with a shot of espresso.$5.75
- mocha superlatte
stable energy without jitters or crash. mood boost from cacao. stress support from reishi &. neuroprotection from lion's mane. make it dirty with a shot of espresso.$5.75
- rose cocoa superlatte
a velvety, floral chocolate elixir designed to brighten your mood and lift your spirits. organic cinnamon, cardamom, oat milk, coconut milk, cacao, ashwagandha, reishi, monk fruit, himalayan pink sea salt, green tea, rose. make it dirty with a shot of espresso.$5.75
iced superteas
- dragonberry hibiscus
functional hibiscus iced tea sweetened with dragonfruit & raspberry to keep you cool, calm & quenched. gut health & digestion support from probiotics & slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.$3.75
- passionafruit guava green
Gently energize with this cold brewed green tea, infused with tropical guava and tart passionfruit. gut health & digestion support from probiotics and slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.$3.75
fresh cold pressed juices
- big red beets
beet, carrot, apple, orange, ginger & lemon$8.95
- cyo juice$8.95
- gracious greens
kale, pear, cucumber, celery, lemon & lime$8.95
- immune to it
carrot, apple, orange, ginger, lemon & turmeric$8.95
- kale yeah
kale, apple, celery, pineapple, ginger & lemon$8.95
- phytonutrients
kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger & lemon$8.95