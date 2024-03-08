Reggio's Pizza - Bronzeville
Specials
Specialty Pizzas
- BBQ Chicken$16.65+
toppings include cilantro, red onion, chicken, bacon, and bbq sauce
- Hawaiian$16.65+
our famous buttercrust pizza served with Canadian bacon and pineapple toppings.
- Veggie$16.45+
our famous buttercrust pizza topped with grilled bell peppers (red, yellow, and green), mushroom, and onion.
Thin Crust Pizza
Deep Dish Pizza
- Small Deep Dish (10")$15.00Out of stock
our famous buttercrust pizza stuffed with your favorite pizza toppings.
- Medium Deep Dish (12")$20.00Out of stock
our famous buttercrust pizza stuffed with your favorite pizza toppings.
- Large Deep Dish (14")$25.00Out of stock
our famous buttercrust pizza stuffed with your favorite pizza toppings.
Chicken
Barbecue
- Hot Links$6.99
served with fries, cole slaw and bread
- Turkey Links$8.25
Turkey links served with fries, coleslaw, and bread.
- Rib Tips (Small)$12.50
Served with fries, bread and coleslaw.
- Rib Tips (Large)$16.25
Served with fries, bread and coleslaw.
- Turkey Tips (Small)$13.25Out of stock
Smoked turkey tips served with fries, coleslaw and bread.
- Turkey Tips (Large)$18.95Out of stock
Smoked turkey tips served with fries, coleslaw and bread.
- Rib Tips and Hot Links Combo$16.25
served with fries, cole slaw and bread
- Rip Tips and Chicken Wing Combo$15.99
- Ribs (Half Slab)$15.50
Served with fries, bread, and coleslaw.
- Ribs (Full Slab)$25.99
Served with fries, bread, and coleslaw.