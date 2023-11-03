RegionAle Annapolis
FOOD
Sandwiches
- The Gobbler$13.00
Sourdough, Roasted Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing, Arugula, Cranberry Aioli, Thyme Gravy
- Cheesesteak$12.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sliced Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli
- Chicken Club$12.50
Country White Sliced Bread, Roasted Chicken Breast, Cured Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Avocado Aïoli
- Cubano$12.50
Ciabatta Roll, Mojo Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard
- Grilled Cheese$10.50
Country White Sliced Bread, Aged Cheddar, Havarti, Cured Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Mornay Sauce
- Italian Hero Sandwich$12.50
Ciabatta Roll, Prosciutto, Salami, Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.50
Potato Bun, Breaded Pork Cutlet, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aïoli *This Sandwich CANNOT Be Made Gluten Free*
- Hot Chicken$13.50
Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles
- Buffalo Chicken$13.50
Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken Breast, Truffle Buffalo Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing
- Smashburger$13.50
All burgers cooked through for a traditional Smashburger. Potato Bun, Angus Beef, Havarti, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, RA Sauce
- Crabcake Sandwich$18.00
Potato Bun, Lump Crab, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade *This Sandwich CANNOT Be Made Gluten Free*
- Tuna Steak Sandwich$14.50
Multigrain Bun, Chilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Balsamic Dijonnaise
- Shrimp Po Boy$14.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Shrimp, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade
- Philly Mushroom (V)$11.50
Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli
- Jackfruit Cubano (V)$11.50
Ciabatta, Roasted Jackfruit, Mojo Vinaigrette, Swiss, Pickle, Yellow Mustard
- Buffalo Cauliflower (V)$11.50
Potato Bun, Truffle Buffalo Sauce, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing *This Sandwich CANNOT Be Made Gluten Free*
Salads
- Mixed Greens Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Sliced Apples, Pumpkin Seeds, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
- Crunchy Kale Salad$11.00
Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Egg, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
- Baby Arugula Salad$11.00
Sliced Red Onion, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Side
- Salt and Pepper Chips$2.75
- Salt and Vinegar Chip$2.75
- Old Bay Chips$2.75
- Sweet Potato Chips$2.75
Black Truffle Salt and Honey
- Side Salad$2.75
Mixed Greens, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Broccoli Shred$2.75
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
- Roasted Potato Salad$2.75
Roasted Gold Potatoes, Red Onion, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Fresh Herbs
Kid's Meal
Sweets
CATERING
Boxed Lunch
- Boxed Lunch- Cheesesteak$17.50
- Boxed Lunch- Chicken Club$17.50
- Boxed Lunch- Cubano$17.50
- Boxed Lunch- Grilled Cheese$15.50
- Boxed Lunch- Italian Hero$17.50
- Boxed Lunch- Pork Tenderloin$16.50
- Boxed Lunch- Hot Chicken$18.50
- Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Chicken$18.50
- Boxed Lunch- Crabcake$23.00
- Boxed Lunch- Shrimp Po Boy$19.50
- Boxed Lunch- Tuna Steak$19.50
- Boxed Lunch- Philly Mushroom$16.50
- Boxed Lunch- Jackfruit Cubano$16.50
- Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Cauliflower$16.50
- Boxed Lunch- Smashburger$18.50
Sandwich Trays
- Tray- Cheesesteak$75.00
- Tray- Chicken Club$75.00
- Tray- Cubano$75.00
- Tray- Grilled Cheese$63.00
- Tray- Italian Hero$75.00
- Tray- Pork Tenderloin$69.00
- Tray- Hot Chicken$81.00
- Tray- Buffalo Chicken$81.00
- Tray- Crabcake$108.00
- Tray- Shrimp Po Boy$87.00
- Tray- Tuna Steak$87.00
- Tray- Mushroom Cheesesteak$69.00
- Tray- Jackfruit Cubano$69.00
- Tray- Buffalo Cauliflower$69.00
Group Salads
Catering Sides
- Catering- Salt and Pepper Chips$17.50
- Catering- Salt and Vinegar Chips$17.50
- Catering- Old Bay Chips$17.50
- Catering- Broccoli Shred$17.50
- Catering- Sweet Potato Chips$17.50
- Catering- Roasted Potato Salad$17.50
- Catering Side Salad$17.50
Mixed Greens, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette
