Reign Drink Lab
SEASONAL
- Vietnamese Hot Chocolate$4.50+Out of stock
Dark chocolate, Vietnamese coffee, sea salt whip
- Maple Story$5.50+Out of stock
nitro cold brew, maple brown sugar syrup, cinnamon, oat milk
- Orchardfield Chai$4.50+Out of stock
apple juice, chai, vanilla, holiday spice blend
- Ubae Latte$5.50+
nitro cold brew, milk, ube syrup
- Mat-cha-cha$5.50Out of stock
blended matcha, milk, cane sugar
- Pom of Power$5.50+Out of stock
hibiscus tea, pomegranate, coconut milk float
- HER Highness$6.00Out of stock
Sparkling Limeade with Butterfly Peaflower
VIETNAMESE COFFEE
- Straight Black$4.50+Out of stock
Nitro cold brew over ice
- The Classic$4.50+
Vietnamese coffee, condensed milk
- The Royal$5.50+
Nitro cold brew, sea salt cream
- Dark & Stormy$5.50+
Nitro cold brew, Vietnamese coffee, sea salt cream
- Cold Brew Au Lait$4.50+
Nitro cold brew, condensed milk
- Iced Latte$5.50+
Cold brew infused w/ coconut, mocha, vanilla, or caramel
- The Nor'easter$5.50+
nitro cold brew, vanilla, homemade vanilla sweet cream
- Coconut Latte$4.50+
Hot Vietnamese coffee, coconut & soy milk, organic coconut simple
- Vanilla Bean Latte$4.50+
Hot Vietnamese coffee, soy milk, vanilla bean simple
- Hot Coffee$3.00+
Specialty Vietnamese coffee
TEA
- Purple Reign$4.50+Out of stock
Butterfly peaflower tea, passion fruit, lime, carbonated water
- Thai Tea$4.50+Out of stock
Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk and sweetener
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$4.50+Out of stock
Green tea infused with tart passion fruit juice
- Matcha Latte$4.50+Out of stock
Finely ground Japanese green tea suspended in water, milk and sweetener
- Honey Jasmine Milk Tea$4.50+Out of stock
Green jasmine tea with milk, sweetened with honey
- OG Black Milk Tea$4.50+
Black Assam tea with milk and sweetener
- Hot Tea$2.50+
Hot premium loose-leaf tea
- Dirty Chai$5.50+Out of stock
Nitro cold brew, Boston Chai Party tea, milk
- Caramel Apple$5.50+Out of stock
Cold-pressed Fuji apple juice, black tea, caramel
- Yuzu Dragon Fruit$5.50+Out of stock
Yuzu-lemongrass, dragonfruit, green tea
- Boom Boom Tea$5.50+
thai tea, nitro cold brew, dairy float
BLENDED
- Avocado Shake$5.50Out of stock
Ripe avocado pulp, condensed milk, milk, cane sugar
- Pineapple Whip$5.50Out of stock
Pineapple slush, coconut whip
- Nitro Coconut$5.50Out of stock
Coconut slush, nitro cold brew
- Cookies N' Cream$5.50Out of stock
Oreo style cookie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream
- Bananas Foster$5.50Out of stock
Banana smoothie, coconut whip, caramel