Café

Long Black (12 oz)

$4.00

Espresso brewed over hot water (12 oz)

Double Espresso (4 oz)

$3.75

Double shot of espresso (4 oz)

Latte (12 oz)

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk (12 oz)

Iced Latte (16 oz)

$5.50

Espresso with cold milk, served over ice (16 oz)

Cortado (9 oz)

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk (4 oz)

Cappuccino (9 oz)

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk foam (8 oz)

Batch Brew (12 oz)

$3.50

Good old fashioned cup of coffee (12 oz)

Café con Leche (12 oz)

$4.00

Batch brew with steamed milk (12 oz)

Pour Over (12 oz)

$6.50

Single cup of coffee, poured by hand to preserve the best elements of the cup (12 oz)

Shaken Espresso (9 oz)

$5.00

Double shot of espresso, shaken with ice (12 oz) Add one of our housemate syrups for a real treat!

Flash Brew (12 oz)

$6.50

Pour-over coffee poured directly over ice, flash-freezing and sealing in all of the best flavors of the bean.

Iced Cortado (16 oz)

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, brewed over ice.

Specials de la Casa

Signature Latte (12 oz)

$5.75

Special house latte, seasonal (12 oz)

Anti-Café

Ecuadorian Cacao

$4.00

Traditional Ecuadorian cacao with your choice of housemade milks. Available iced or hot.

Roselle

$4.00

Refreshing hibiscus tea brewed with traditional spices

Canelazo

$4.00

Traditional Ecuadorian specialty of cinnamon tea

Fiji Agua

$2.75

Pellegrino

$2.75

Panecillos

Liège Waffle

$5.00

Housemade yeasted Belgian waffle, cooked to order.

Sourdough Baguettini

$3.50

Mini sourdough baguettes, made in house daily.

Gusanito - Jam

$3.75

Yeasted sweet bread, filled with jam.

Two Breads

$6.25

Selection of any two breads available in-house. Waffles not included in this deal.

ChocoPan

$3.75

Lightly sweetened yeast roll, with Nutella folded into the dough before baking.

Gusanito - Nutella

$3.75

Yeasted sweet bread, filled with Nutella.

Merch

Juan Pueblo Blend - 12 oz beans

$16.00

Comunidad Blend - 12 oz beans

$16.00

Leopoldo Andrade - 12 oz beans

$18.00

Nacional Natural - 12 oz beans

$18.00

Serrano Decaf - 12 oz beans

$16.00

Relic T-shirt

$25.00

Condor Milk Chocolate Bar

$10.00

Condor Dark Chocolate Bar

$10.00

Condor Milk Mini

$5.00

Condor Dark Mini

$5.00

Panela - 454g

$5.00

Sandwiches

Sierra

$8.50

Prosciutto + arugula + manchego. Served on our housemade sourdough baguettini.