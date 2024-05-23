Remedy House 429 Rhode Island Street
Breakfast
- Egg On A Roll$8.00
soft scrambled egg, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper and sharp white cheddar cheese on the house hard-roll
- Granola and Yogurt$8.00
house raspberry jam, chocolate curd, and vanilla-almond granola topping a bowl of greek yogurt.
- Vegan Egg On A Roll$8.50
"Just Egg" scrambled, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Cooked in olive oil on the house hard-roll.
- Pastrami Egg On A Roll$12.00Out of stock
Our classic breakfast sandwich with Southern Junction’s smoked pastrami, and a house made whole grain mustard.
Coffee
Espresso
- Espresso$3.00
- Macchiato$3.50
- Cortado$3.50
- Cappucino$4.00
- Latte$4.50+
- Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- Mocha$5.00+
- Lavender Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- Americano$3.50+
- Espresso Con Panna$4.00
- Iced Espresso$3.00
- Iced Latte$4.50+
- Iced Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- Iced Mocha$5.00+
- Iced Americano$3.75+
- Iced Espresso Tonic$4.25
- Cafe Bombon$4.00
- Iced Red Eye$4.75+
Non-Bean
Lunch
- Jambon Beurre$14.00
Thinly sliced ham on a buttered baguette. Served with chips and a pickle.
- Chicken Caesar$15.00
Pulled caesar chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, crouton crumble and shaved parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Pulled chicken tossed in oil and vinegar, with celery, pickled shallot, dill and dijon mustard. Served with chips and a pickle.
Remedy House 429 Rhode Island Street Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 248-2155
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM