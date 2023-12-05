Renaud's Patisserie Long Beach
Pastry
Croissants
Cookies
Macarons
- Chocolate Macaron$2.50
- Vanilla Macaron$2.50
- Salted Caramel Macaron$2.50
- Pistachio Macaron$2.50
- Raspberry Macaron$2.50
- Lemon Macaron$2.50
- Coffee Macaron$2.50
- Hazelnut Macaron$2.50
- Black Current Macaron$2.50
- Coconut Macaron$2.50
- Passion Fruit$2.50
- Strawberry Creamcheese$2.50
- Macaron 6Pack$12.00
- Macaron 12Pack$24.00
Other
Valentines
Mini
Pastries
Breakfast Pastries
- Plain Croissant$5.00
Buttery traditional French croissant dough is repeatedly folded to give a flaky multi-layered texture.
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00
Croissant dough rolled around two large 41% dark chocolate bars.
- Almond Croissant$7.00
A butter croissant filled with almond cream and toasted sliced almonds on top with a sweet icing.
- Pain Aux Raisins$6.00
Buttery croissant dough swirled with golden raisins and a vanilla rum custard.
- Cinnamon Hazelnut Roll$6.00
Buttery croissant dough swirled with cinnamon, chopped hazelnuts and lightly brushed with a maple glaze.
- Baguette$4.95
Traditional French Baguette. Baked fresh daily
- Sticky Bun$6.00
- Morning Bun$6.00
Rolled croissant dough with sugar and cinnamon.
- Mini Pumpkin Loaf$6.50
- Cranberry Pumpkin Croissant$6.00
Seasonal
Petit Gateaux
- The Bomb$7.00
Hazelnut sponge, Nutella ganache, vanilla cream and Nutella mousse with caramel glaze.
- Chocolate Eclair$7.00
Traditional eclair with a chocolate filling.
- Exotic$7.00
Pistachio sponge with a mango, pineapple, passion fruit mousse and glaze.
- Lemon Tart$7.00
Zesty lemon curd and torched meringue in a sweet dough crust.
- Raspberry Tart$9.75
Raspberries atop vanilla cream with raspberry jam in a sweet dough crust.
- Apple Pie$7.00
Caramelized apples baked on almond cream with a sweet dough crust.
- Decadent$7.00
Dark chocolate flourless sponge with a dark chocolate mousse and chocolate glaze.
- Pecan Pie PG$7.00
Traditional American Pecan Pie.
- Pumpkin Pie PG$7.00
Pumpkin filling with almond cream and a sweet dough crust, topped with mascarpone cream.
Cookies
Macarons
Packaged
Cakes & Tarts
Beverages
Hot Beverages
- Coffee$3.00+
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Café Latté$5.00+
- Cappuccino$4.30+
- Café Mocha$5.50+
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
- Café Au Lait$4.00+
- Macchiato$4.00+
- Chai Latté$4.50+
- Americano$3.80+
- Espresso$3.00+
- Tea Latte$4.00
- Steamed Milk$3.00
- Refill$1.00+
- 96oz Coffee$28.00
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
- Vanilla Latte$5.50+
- Caramel Latte$5.50+
- Flat White$4.30+
- Spiced Pumpkin Latte$5.50+