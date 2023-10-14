Rennee’s Restaurant & Lounge
Main Menu
Appetizers
Hollywood Crab Dip
thick creamy dip made with crab meat and shrimp
Chicken Bites
chicken bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean
Catfish Bites
catfish bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
stuffed with, steak, cheese, peppers and onions, Served with spicy chile sauce or sriracha mayo
Chicken Egg Rolls
stuffed with, chicken, cheese, peppers and onions, Served with spicy chile sauce or sriracha mayo
Buffalo Shrimp
five tasty shrimp served with celery sticks
Fried Pickles & Jalapeno's
battered Jalapeno's and Pickles. Served with ranch or sriracha mayo
Tj's Wings
7 wings served with seasoned fries tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean
Sandwiches
Chicken quesadilla
Vegan Cauliflower Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Fish Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Beef Taco
Turkey Tacos
Hobson Po'Boy
Served on a sub roll with hand battered fried shrimp, mixed greens, tomato slices, spicy tartar
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Raiders Patty Melt
Served on grilled Sourdough bread with cheese, bacon, and onions
Cypress Ultimate BLT
Served with Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo, and Tomatoes
Hot Fish Sandwich
Served with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Cheeseburger on Brioche Bun
Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles
Turkey Burger on Brioche Bun
Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles
Turkey BLT
Sausage egg and cheese breakfast sandwich
bacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwich
Main Course
Spicy Honey Garlic Porkchop
Two fried or grilled porkchop with 2 sides
Downtown Fresh Fried Fish
Two seasoned lightly battered fish whiting or catfish
Southern Spiced Grill Fish
Two seasonsed catfish drizzled with lemon butter dill sauce served with 2 sides
Boston Creamy Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with a creamy alfredo sauce and topped with broccoli served with side salad and garlic bread
Grilled Herb Chicken
Two herb seasoned boneless chicken breast served with 2 sides
Saratoga Steak Bite Dinner
Tender cut steak topped with grilled onions served with a side salad and one side
Shrimp Trio Dinner
3 buffalo shrimp, 3 shrimp scampi, 3 fried shrimp large plump shrimp served with 2 sides.
Parmesean Crusted Salmon
Parmesean crusted 5oz salmon srved with 2 sides
Fried Chicken Wing Dinner
3 Golden fried chicken wings with 2 sides
Salads
Sides
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Slow Cooked Green Beans
Seasoned Fries
Tender Collard Greens
Mash Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Cabbage
Macaroni and Cheese
Yams
1 Sweet Cornbread
Mash Potatoes
XL Mac and Cheese
XL Collards
XL Smashed Potatoes
XL Cabbage
XL Yams
XL Green Beans
XL Cole Slaw
XL Potato Salad
XL Fries
XL Sweet Potatoes Fries
XL Cornbread (4) pieces
Beverage
Dessert
Late Night Menu
Late Night Food
Porkchop Sandwich
Hot fried seasoned porkchop served with seasoned fries
Philly Eggrolls
philly cheesesteak stuffed with steah, chesse, peppers, and onions served with sriracha mayo or sweet chili sauce
Chicken Eggrolls
chicken stuffed with cheese, peppers, and onons served with sriracha mayo or red chili sauce
Chicken Bites
chicken bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean
Fried Pickles Jalapenos
a mix of fried dill pickles and jalapenos served with dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
5 golden fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Catfish Bites
catfish bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean
Fried Party Wings
7 wings served with seasoned fries tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean
Fried Shrimp Basket
5 large battered fried shrimp served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce
Fried Fish Basket
2 lightly battered fish whiting or catfish sered with seasoned fries