Main Menu

Appetizers

Hollywood Crab Dip

$15.00

thick creamy dip made with crab meat and shrimp

Chicken Bites

$11.00

chicken bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean

Catfish Bites

$11.00

catfish bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

stuffed with, steak, cheese, peppers and onions, Served with spicy chile sauce or sriracha mayo

Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

stuffed with, chicken, cheese, peppers and onions, Served with spicy chile sauce or sriracha mayo

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

five tasty shrimp served with celery sticks

Fried Pickles & Jalapeno's

$10.00

battered Jalapeno's and Pickles. Served with ranch or sriracha mayo

Tj's Wings

$15.00

7 wings served with seasoned fries tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean

Sandwiches

Chicken quesadilla

$12.99

Vegan Cauliflower Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Beef Taco

$6.99

Turkey Tacos

$6.99

Hobson Po'Boy

$17.00

Served on a sub roll with hand battered fried shrimp, mixed greens, tomato slices, spicy tartar

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Raiders Patty Melt

$15.00

Served on grilled Sourdough bread with cheese, bacon, and onions

Cypress Ultimate BLT

$13.00

Served with Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo, and Tomatoes

Hot Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Served with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Cheeseburger on Brioche Bun

$14.00

Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles

Turkey Burger on Brioche Bun

$15.00

Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles

Turkey BLT

$12.99

Sausage egg and cheese breakfast sandwich

$7.00

bacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwich

$7.00

Main Course

Spicy Honey Garlic Porkchop

$15.00

Two fried or grilled porkchop with 2 sides

Downtown Fresh Fried Fish

$14.00

Two seasoned lightly battered fish whiting or catfish

Southern Spiced Grill Fish

$15.00

Two seasonsed catfish drizzled with lemon butter dill sauce served with 2 sides

Boston Creamy Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed with a creamy alfredo sauce and topped with broccoli served with side salad and garlic bread

Grilled Herb Chicken

$16.00

Two herb seasoned boneless chicken breast served with 2 sides

Saratoga Steak Bite Dinner

$16.00

Tender cut steak topped with grilled onions served with a side salad and one side

Shrimp Trio Dinner

$25.00

3 buffalo shrimp, 3 shrimp scampi, 3 fried shrimp large plump shrimp served with 2 sides.

Parmesean Crusted Salmon

$18.00

Parmesean crusted 5oz salmon srved with 2 sides

Fried Chicken Wing Dinner

$15.00

3 Golden fried chicken wings with 2 sides

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

served with romaine lettuce, parmesean, croutons and ceasar dressing

House Salad

$11.00

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and red onions

Side Salad

$4.00

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and red onions

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Slow Cooked Green Beans

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Tender Collard Greens

$4.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

Yams

$4.00

1 Sweet Cornbread

$2.00

XL Mac and Cheese

$16.99

XL Collards

$16.99

XL Smashed Potatoes

$16.99

XL Cabbage

$16.99

XL Yams

$16.99

XL Green Beans

$16.99

XL Cole Slaw

$16.99

XL Potato Salad

$16.99

XL Fries

$16.99

XL Sweet Potatoes Fries

$16.99

XL Cornbread (4) pieces

$16.99

Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Lemon Cake

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Red Velvet

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Late Night Menu

Late Night Food

Porkchop Sandwich

$12.00

Hot fried seasoned porkchop served with seasoned fries

Philly Eggrolls

$11.00

philly cheesesteak stuffed with steah, chesse, peppers, and onions served with sriracha mayo or sweet chili sauce

Chicken Eggrolls

$11.00

chicken stuffed with cheese, peppers, and onons served with sriracha mayo or red chili sauce

Chicken Bites

$8.00

chicken bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean

Fried Pickles Jalapenos

$11.00

a mix of fried dill pickles and jalapenos served with dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

5 golden fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Catfish Bites

$11.00

catfish bites tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean

Fried Party Wings

$15.00

7 wings served with seasoned fries tossed with our original sauces hot honey garlic, bbq, honey chipotle, sweet hennessy, hot old bay, lemon pepper, old bay, garlic parmesean

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.00

5 large battered fried shrimp served with seasoned fries and cocktail sauce

Fried Fish Basket

$12.00

2 lightly battered fish whiting or catfish sered with seasoned fries

Cocktail Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cherry Popper

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Hedonism

$12.00

Jose Sunrise

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Muchos

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Raiderette Peach Sangria

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Sling Shot

$11.00

Suffolk Berry Cocktail

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

The Royalty

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Top shelf long island

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Blue motorcycle

$10.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beers

8oz Budlight

$3.00

8oz Stella

$3.00

8oz Yuengling

$3.00

8oz Miller Lite

$3.00

8oz Blue Moon

$3.00

8oz Michelob Ultra

$3.00

16oz Budlight

$6.00

16oz Stella

$6.00

16oz Yuengling

$6.00

16oz Miller Lite

$6.00

16oz Blue Moon

$6.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light bottle

$4.00

Corona bottle

$5.00

Heineken bottle

$5.00

Modelo bottle

$5.00

Michelob Ultra bottle

$4.00

Bud Light bottle

$5.00

Stella bottle

$5.00

Red Stripe bottle

$5.00

Blue moon bottle

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

Cupcake Merlot

$8.00

Cupcake Cabinet

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Cupcake Sweet Red

$8.00

Cupcake Red Velvet

$8.00

White Wine

Cupcake Chardonnay

$8.00

Cupcake Moscato

$8.00

Cupcake Resling

$8.00

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Brut

$8.00

Rose

Cupcake Rose

$8.00

NA Beverage Menu

Daily's Specials

Daily Specials

porkchop sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Turkey Lag

$17.00

liver and onions

$12.99

Kids menu

Kids meals

Grilled cheese sandwich

$7.99

Hot Dogs

$7.99

Chicken tenders

$7.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Mac & cheese

$7.99

Fish

$7.99

Shrimp

$7.99