The Republic of the Rio Grande 1411 South 10th Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
Tuna Ceviche
Ahi grade tuna with serrano, jicama, cilantro, avocado, and ginger vinagrette
Serrano spinach dip
Serrano, Bacon,and spinach mixed with Monterey and Cheddar cheese,
Ribeye Chicharrones
Crispy ribeye ends served with guacamole and queso fresco.
Queso Chorizo
Sam Manuel chorizo mixed with Mozarella blend.
Quail Shish-Kabob
2 quails stuffed with anaheim pepper, cream cheese, pimento and wrapped in bacon.
Platon
Features Calamari, Buffalo Shrimp, and Fried Mushrooms
Nachos
Cheddar, black beans, beef, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole sauce and chips
Guacamole
Made daily from scratch
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh Hand Bathered Mushrooms
Don Pedro Sauce
Tomatillo and Salsa Cocida with chipotle and queso fresco
Costra de Ribeye
Fried Cheese taco stuffed with ribeye laminas
Chile Fritos
Anaheim Peppers stuffed with chorizo and creamy goat cheese
Chicken Quesadillas
Flour tortillas with pollo guisado
Ceviche
Shrimp & Fish in a light lime vinagrette
Cauliflower
Grilled Cauliflower with Guajillo Sauce
Calamari
Breaded rings with tomatillo Sauce
Buffalo Wings
Spicy Chicken wings
Buffalo Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp with spicy buffalo sauce
Bucket Of Lasso
Hand Bathered Onion Rings
Soups & Salads
Avocado Caesar Salad
Caesar salad with avocado, jicama, cherry tomatoes and artichokes.
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens with cucumber, tomatoes, green olives, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, and greek dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens with baby carrots, baby corn, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons
Republic Citrus Salad
Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, goat cheese, citrus, and pitta bread.
Side Caesar Salad
Same as the regular size
Side Greek Salad
Same as the regular size
Side Salad
Same as the regular size
Side Spinach Salad
Same as the regular size
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion, and pitta bread.
Steak Salad
Spring mix, fajita, avocado, chimichurri, grilled asparagus, bell peppers, onions, and portobello mushrooms
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce,red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese and crumbles with balsamic vinagrette
Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken Caldo with avocado cubes, cheese, pasilla peppers, and chips
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken Caldo with avocado cubes, cheese, pasilla peppers, and chips
Poblano Chowder Soup Cup
Poblano cream soup, chicken, roasted corn, and potatoes
Poblano Chowder Soup Bowl
Poblano cream soup, chicken, roasted corn, and potatoes
NP Steak Salad
Grill
Chicken Fried steak
CFS served with spicy sausage gravy, loaded mash and street corn
Fajita 1 #
Grilled Fajita, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas
Fajita 1/2 #
Grilled Fajita, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas
Filete
8 oz grilled filet, au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and oporto sauce,
Flat Iron
Grilled Steak, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole and flour tortillas served with chimichurri sauce
Half Rack Ribs
Slow smoked pork ribs with BBQ sauce, loaded mash and street corn
Laminas de Ribeye
3 ribeye tacos with costra, guacamole, pickled onions, black beans
Pipian Short Ribs
Slow cooked beef short ribs, loaded mash, seasonal vegetables, and mole verde sauce
Pork Chop
Bone in pork chop, loaded mash, seasonal vegetables served with creamy tomatillo sauce
Ribeye
12 oz ribeye, au-gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and grilled bacon stuffed jalapeño
Ribs
Slow smoked pork ribs with BBQ sauce, loaded mash and street corn
Split Bone-in Ribeye
22 oz bone in ribeye, au-gratin potatoes and grilled asparragus
Chicken
Au-Gratin Chicken
Au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables with a bacon, mushroom, poblano cream sauce
Avocado Chicken
Cilantro rice, seasonal vegetables with a creamy avocado sauce and parmessan cheese
Chicken Fajita 1/2 #
Grilled chicken smothered in cheese, cilantro rice, black beans, guacamole, sautted veggies, flour tortillas
Enchiladas Suizas
3 corn tortillas, pollo guisado, swiss cheese, tomatillo sauce, cilantro rice and black beans
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
3 corn tortillas, spinach, cheese, and creamy chimichurri sauce, cilantro rice and black beans
Oporto Chicken
Au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, asparragus, mushrooms with oporto sauce
Rotisserie Chicken
Half rotisserie chicken, loaded mash, street corn.
Pasta
Blackened Salmon Pasta
Linguini pasta with creamy alfredo sauce and blackened Salmon
Chicken chipotle Pasta
Linguini pasta with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and grilled chicken
Deser Fire Pasta
Linguini pasta with poblano creamy sauce, mushrooms, pico de gallo, parmessan cheese, and grill shrimp
Shrimp Chipotle Pasta
Linguini pasta with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and grilled shrimp
Burgers
Bandito Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with bacon, cheese, and anaheim pepper.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy breaded chicken sandwitch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, avocado, swiss cheese and bacon
Lone Star Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion ring, and BBQ sauce.
Republic Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with all the fixings. (Don't forget to add the extra toppings)
Ribeye Sandwich
6 oz grilled ribeye, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sourdough bun
Tuna Sandwich
Zapata Burger
Classic 1/2 lb beef patty with sauteed onions, cheese, and guacamole.
Seafood
Avocado Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet, creamy avocado sauce, parmesan cheese, cilantro rice and seasonal vegetables
Enchiladas Del Mar
Gulf shrimp, white fish, chipotle creamy sauce, cilantro rice, black beans, queso freso and pico de gallo
Fish Tacos
3 corn tortillas, grilled fish, slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, and fries
Fish Veracruz
Pan seared fish fillet, veracruz sauce, cilantro rice, and seasonal vegetables
Pico Pescado
Lightly breaded and fish fillet, fried Gulf shrimp, buffalo sauce, fries and street corn
Shirmp Shishkabob
Gulf shrimp, cream cheese, anaheim pepper, bacon-wrapped, BBQ sauce, seasonal vegetables and rice
Kids
Small Pizzas
SM 4 Cheese Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, 4 cheese medley.
SM Margherita pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, fresh mozarella, basil, pine nuts
SM Cheese Burger Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, bacon, red onions, cheddar, ground beed, and chipotle mayo
SM Goat Cheese Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, goat cheese, walnuts, mushrooms, and basil
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, canadian bacon, pineapple and red onions
SM Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, and pepperoni.
SM Smoked Salmon Pizza
Garlic olive oil, cream cheese, red onions, capers, smoked salmon, dill, and mozarella.
SM Supreme Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions
SM Mediterranean Pizza
Garlic olive oil, sundried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozarella.
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, mozarella, and grilled chicken.
SM Fajita Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, fajitas, red onion, cilantro, avocado, mozarella, and chimichurri sauce
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni
Large Pizzas
LG 4 Cheese Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, 4 cheese medley.
LG Margherita pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, fresh mozarella, basil, pine nuts
LG Cheese Burger Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, bacon, red onions, cheddar, ground beed, and chipotle mayo
LG Goat Cheese Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, mozarella, goat cheese, walnuts, mushrooms, and basil
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, canadian bacon, pineapple and red onions
LG Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, and pepperoni.
LG Smoked Salmon Pizza
Garlic olive oil, cream cheese, red onions, capers, smoked salmon, dill, and mozarella.
LG Supreme Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions
LG Mediterranean Pizza
Garlic olive oil, sundried tomatoes, spinach, artichokes, and mozarella.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, mozarella, and grilled chicken.
LG Fajita Pizza
Garlic Olive oil, fajitas, red onion, cilantro, avocado, mozarella, and chimichurri sauce
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni
LG Canales/Peña Pizza
Garlic Olive Oil sauce, mozarella, chiles toreados, and fajita
Calzones
Italian Supreme Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella,parmessan cheese, bell peppers, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms and onions
Meat Lovers Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan cheese, ground beef, chorizo, canadian bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni
Mexican Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan cheese, chorizo, pineapple, and red onions.
Pablos Favorite Calzone
Mayonaisse, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeños, and Onions with Mozarella and Parmessan cheese
Pepperoni Calzone
Tomato-basil sauce, mozarella, parmessan, and pepperoni.
Spinach & Chicken Calzone
Garlic olive oil, mozarella, parmessan, grilled chicken and spinach and bacon cream.
Spinach & Shrimp Calzone
Garlic olive oil, mozarella, parmessan, sauteed shrimp and spinach and bacon cream.
Desserts
3 Leches Goat
Cake made of cream and goat cheese topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and cherries
Almond Taco
Homemade baked almond taco shell stuffed with white chocolate mousse, strawberries, pineapples, and vanilla bean ans chocolate sauce
Banana Bread Pudding
Brownie
Carlota
Flan
Mango Cheescake
Mini Taco
Extras
A la mode (Copy)
American Cheese (Deep Copy)
Asparagus (Deep Copy)
Au Gratin Potatoes (Deep Copy)
Avocado (Deep Copy)
Bacon (Copy)
Balsamic Vinaigrette Cup (Copy)
BBQ Sauce (Copy)
Black Beans (Copy)
Bleu Cheese (Copy)
Bolillo Bread (Copy)
Chiles Toreados
Chimichurri Sauce Cup
Chips & Salsa
Corn
Corn Tortillas
Extra Goat Cheese
Extra Mousse
Extra Taco Shell Regular Size
Feta Cheese
Flour Tortillas
Fries
Gravy CFS
Grill Pineapple
Guacamole
Jalapeños
Jicama
Mashed Potato
Monterey Jack Cheese
Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Pitta Bread
Queso Fresco
Ranch
Ranch Cup
Raton
Rice
Sauteed Onions
Shrimp
Sour Cream
Strawberries
Swiss Cheese
Tomatoes
Vegetables
Veggie Plate
Extra Beef Patty
Extra Tuna
Drink Menu
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
B-52
B-52 Coffee
Bacardi Colada
Bacardi Daiquiri
Bahama Mama
Bailys Colada
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloddy Maria
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaian
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Captain Colada
Captain Daiquiri
Colorado Bulldog
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Godfather
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Harvey Wallbanger
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jaggerbomb
Kamikaze
Long Island Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Malibu Colada
Malibu Daiquiri
Mango Daiquiri
Manhattan
Mex Lollipop
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Myers Colada
Myers Daiquiri
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Purple Gecko
Purple Hooter
Rob Roy
Royal Fuck
Rum Runner
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Scooby Snack
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Side Car
Singapore Sling
Spanish Coffee
Straw Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Tsunami
Vegas Bomb
Virgin Mango
Virgin Mary
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Straw
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Vampiro
Specialty Drinks
Bellini
Carajillo
Carreta
Casablanca
Champagne Cocktail
Cherry Caipirinhia
El Diablo
El Jefe
Flag Of The Republic
La Atrevida
Mangosa
Matador
Paloma
Passiflora Mexicana
Peach Blossom
Peach Derby
Raspberry Rabble
Republic Bulldog
Republic Mojito
Republic Mojito Frozen
Republic Tepache
Santa Fe
Señor Reyes
Berry Bruiser
Basil Refresher
Margaritas
1800 Añejo Rita
1800 Repo Rita
1800 Silver Rita
3 Generaciones Añejo Rita
3 Generaciones Plata Rita
Cuervo Tradicional Rita
Cuervo Gold Especial Rita
Don Julio Añejo Rita
Don Julio Plata Rita
Don Julio Reposado Rita
Herradura Añejo Rita
Herradura Reposado Rita
Herrradura Silver rita
Hornitos Añejo Rita
Hornitos Reposado Rita
Patron Añejo Rita
Patron Reposado Rita
Patron Silver Rita
Rita Frozen
Rita Rocks
Flavored Margaritas
Black Pama Rita Rocks
Cactus Rita Frozen
Cactus Rita Rocks
Chamoy Rita Frozen
Chamoy Rita Rocks
Cucumber Rita Frozen
Cucumber Rita Rocks
Gala Rita Frozen
Guanabana Rita Frozen
Guanabana Rita Rocks
Habanero Mango Rita
Italian Rita Rocks
Kiwi Frozen
Kiwi Rocks
Raspberry Rita Frozen
Raspberry Rita Rocks
Republic's Organic Rita
Serrano Rita Rocks
Strawberry Rita Frozen
Strawberry Rita Rocks
Tamarindo Rita Frozen
Tamarindo Rita Rocks
Virgin Margarita
Watermelon Rita Rocks
Martinis
Absolut Martini
Beefeter Martini
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Ciroc martini
Gordon's Martini
Grey Goose Martini
Hendricks Martini
Kettle One Martini
Roku Martini
Skyy Martini
Smirnoff Martini
Stolichnaya Martini
Tanqueray Martini
Titos Martini
Zephyer Martini
Flavored Martinis
Apple Martini
Cajeta Martini
Chamoy Martini
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan Martini
Cucumber Martini
Guanabana Martini
Mango Chamoy Martini
Mango Martini
Mazapan Martini
Mexican Martini
Pineapple Martini
Pomegrane Martini
Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini
Strawberry-Watermelon Martini
Tamarindo Martini
Watermelon Martini
Wine by Bottle
Amici Napa Cabernet
Austin By Austin Hope , California
Austin Hope 750
Block 21 Cabernet
Bv Napa Cabernet
Cakebread Napa Cabernet
Caymus Napa Cabernet
Caymus Vineyard Cabernet
Clay Shannon Cabernet, 2018 California
Crossbarn Napa Cabernet
Crossbarn Somona Cabernet
Decoy "Limited " Cabernet, 2019. Napa
Duckhorn "Decoy" Sonoma Cabernet
Duckhorn Napa Cabernet
Etude Napa Cabernet
Flint Knoll "Big K" Napa Cabernet
Flint Knoll "Royal"Napa Cabernet
Fog & Light Cabernet
Fortunate Son Napa Cabernet
Frank Family Napa Cabernet
Ghost Hull San Lucas Cabernet
Hess "Allomi" Napa Cabernet
Honig Bartolucci Cabernet, 2017 St. Helena, Napa Valley
Honig Napa Cabernet
Imago Mudi Napa Cabernet
Jamieson Double Lariat Napa Cabernet
Joseph Phelps Napa Cabernet
Juggernaut Cabernet
Kamen Kashmir Cabernet
Louis Martini Napa Cabernet
Mettler Cabernet
Palermo Napa Cabernet
Paul Hobbs Napa Cabernet
Postmark Cabernet
Revana Napa Cabernet
Rombauer Diamond Napa Cabernet
Rutherford Ranch Napa Cabernet
Salvestrin Napa Cabernet
Silver Ghost Napa Cabernet
Silver Oak Napa Cabernet
The " Vice" Diamond Napa Cabernet
Turnbull Napa Cabernet
Turnbull Oakville Resereve Cabernet
Cakebread Napa Merlot
Decoy Sonoma Merlot
Duckhorn Napa Merlot
Markham Napa Merlot
Peju Merlot
Provenace Napa Merlot
Stag's Napa Merlot
Sterling Napa Merlot
Twomey Napa Merlot
Amici Pinot Noir 2021 Sonoma
Auteur SonomaPinot Noir
Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone" Santa Maria Pinot Noir
Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Santa Lucia Pinot Noir
Bevan "Petaluma" Sonoma Pinot Noir
Bouchaine Pinot Noir Carneros, 2018 Napa
J. Lohr Paso Robles Pinot Noir
Jax Y3 Rose of Pinot Noir
La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir
Paul Hobbs "Crossbarn" Sonoma Pinot Noir
Paul Hobbs Sonoma Pinot Noir
Roar Santa Lucia Pinot Noir
The Grape Republic Pinot Noir
Walt "Blue Jay" Anderson Valley Pinot Noir
Westwood 2018, California
Alpha Omega ll Square Napa
Beckstoffer Melle California
Beringer Quantam California
Bevan Propietary Napa
Caymus "The Walking Fool" Blend, 2020
Decoy Limited Red Blend, 2019. Napa
Hourglass Napa
L'Aventure Optimus Paso Robles
Opus One "Overture" Napa
Opus One Napa
Orion Swift "Machete" Santa Helena
Orion Swift "Papillon" Napa
Orion Swift Locations E7
Rebellious Santa Rosa
Taken Napa Red Blend
The "Prisoner" Napa
Treana Paso Robles
19 Crimes Sparkling NV
Aperture Chenin Blanc
Aperture Napa Sauvignon Blanc
Apolloni Pinot Gris, 2021 Oregon
Cakebread Napa Chardonnay
Cambria Santa Maria Chardonnay
Caymus Conundrum White Blend
Duckhorn "Decoy" Sauvignon Blanc
Duckhorn Napa Chardonnay
Duckhorn Napa Sauvigon Blanc
Failla Sonoma Chardonnay
J Pinot Gris
Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
King Est. P. Gris, 2021 California
La Crema Somona Chardonnay
Lilt Cellars Chardonnay
Moniker Chardonnay
Neyers Sonoma Chardonnay
Paul Hobbs "Crossbarn" Chardonnay
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
Prayer of Saints Chardonnay
Stags Leap Chardonnay
Talbott Chardonnay Sleepy Hollow, 2021 California
Terra D Oro
The Prisoner Napa Chardonnay
Turnbull Oakville Sauvignon Blanc
Becker Cabernet
Becker Merlot
Fall Creek Gsm
Skeleton Key Red Blend
The Source Sangiovesse
William Chris Roussanne, 2021 White Wine
A to Z Rose Oregon Rose
Belle Glos Blanc de Noir Sonoma Rose
Drappier Carte D'Oro Brut Champagne France
Luc Belair Rose NV France
Mas de Daumas Gassac Estate Sparkling Rose Frizzante
Moet Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne France
Moet Chandon Nectar Imperial Demisec Champagne France
Moet Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose Champagne France
Vevue Cliquout Ponsardin Brut Champagne France
Vevue Rose Champagne France
Bousquet Virgen Malbec
Casa Concha Marques Cabernet, 2019 Chile
Catena Alta Cabernet 2018
Catena Alta Chardonnay
Catena Cabernet
Catena Malbec
Catena Nicholas Red Blend
Cocodrilo Red Blend
Colome Malbec
DV Catena Red Blend
El Enemigo Malbec
Luca old vine, 2019 Malbec
Red Schonner Red Blend
Vina Cobos Marchiori Estate Malbec
Vina Cobos Perdriel Chanares Malbec
Abadia Retuerta Spain
Cune Rioja Imperial Gran Reserva Spain
Marques de Caceres "Gaudium" Spain
Mas Collet Capcanes Spain
Mauro Castilla Y Leon Spain
Perinet Priorat Merit Spain
Symphony Garnacha Spain
Vatan Tinta de Toro Spain
Vega Sicilia " Pintia" Toro Spain
Vega Sicilia "Alion" Ribera del Duero Spain
Vega Sicilia "Macan" Spain
Vina Coterro Reserva, Rioja
Vina Herminia Spain
Banfi Rosso
Carnival of Love Shiraz
Chateau Belair Monage Bourdeaux France
Chateau dOupia Les Heretiques IGP Rouge, France
Cielo Rosso di Familia, Italy
Cotes du Rhone Kermit Lynch (Red Wine) France
Famille Guibert Un Litre Blanc
Il Bruciato Italy Bordeaux Blend
Penflods Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz
Pewsey Valley Riesling
Santa Marguerita Pinot Grigio
Unique Sauvignon Blanc, 2020 France
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Capuccino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Dasani Bottle Water
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Lemonade Gallon
Milk
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Pineapple Juice
Red bull
Soft Drink
Tea
Tea Gallon
Topochico
Topochico Preparado
Water
