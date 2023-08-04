Restaurant Tarascos 6257 Hohman Ave
Antojitos
Taco Dinner
Three tacos, one protein choice. Corn, flour, or hard shell. With choice of rice and beans or French fries.
Enchilada Dinner
Three enchiladas one filling and one sauce type. Served with choice of rice and beans or fries. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Tamales Dinner
Your choice of three tamales, chicken or pork. Topped with ranchera salsa, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and your choice of sides.
Tostada Dinner
Three tostadas your choice of protein. Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Side of rice and beans or fries.
Burrito Dinner
Burrito your choice filling with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Served with fries or rice and beans.
Gorditas Dinner
Three gorditas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and onion. Served with fries or rice and beans.
Flautas Dinner
Three crispy rolled up corn tortillas with your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Quesadilla Dinner
Three quesadillas on flour tortilla with your choice filling. Served with lettuce tomato and sour cream. Choice of rice and beans or fries.
Chile Rellenos Dinner
Two poblano peppers egg battered, stuffed with Chihuahua cheese. Topped with ranchera salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Choice of rice and beans or fries. Corn or flour tortillas.
Torta Dinner
Torta with your choice of meat. Has beans, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno, and mayo. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Chimichanga Dinner
Same as the burrito but deep fried. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Appetizers
Nachos
Nachos stuffed with beans, protein choice, and cheese. In the middle is lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.
Quesadilla Appetizer
Three quesadillas with your choice protein. Cut to be shareable. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream in the middle.
Guacamole
8 oz guacamole with chips
Botana Tarasca
Sharable platter of cheese quesadillas, cheese nachos, and chicken flautas. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos in the middle.
Chips and salsa
Mild table salsa with chips
A La Carte
Taco
Enchiladas
Gorditas
Your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, cilantro, onion, and sour cream.
Flautas
Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese
Tostadas
Your choice protein. Topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Tamales
Tortas
Your choice filling. With beans, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno, and mayo.
Quesadillas
One flour tortilla folded with meat and cheese only.
Burritos
Filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Chimichanga
Same as burrito but deep fried.
Chile Rellno
Pepper stuffed with cheese.
Elote (Corn in a cup)
Butter, mayo, cotija cheese, and chile.
Carnes
Bisteck A La Mexicana
Pieces of ribeye steak cooked with tomatoes, jalapenos, and onions. Served with your choice of side and tortillas.
Bisteck Ranchero
Ribeye steak pieces simmered in ranchera sauce. Served with your choice of sides and tortillas.
Lomo De Res En Chile De Arbol
Ribeye steak pieces simmered in hot chile de arbol sauce. Served with your choice of sides and tortillas. !!HOT!!
Milanesa De Res
Breaded steak served with rice, beans, fries, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Our skirt steak cooked to your specification and served with a grilled jalapenos, onions, cactus, and your choice of sides and tortillas.
Guisado De Puerco
Chunks of pork in our special red guajillo sauce served with your choice of sides and tortillas.
Poultry
Seafood
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp simmered in our delicious ranchera salsa. Served with two sides and tortillas.
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp simmer in spicy chile de arbol sauce. VERY HOT! Comes with two sides and tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp with garlic sauce on top. Served on top of Texas toast with fries, rice, and beans.
Breakfast
Chilaquiles Rojos, Verdes, or Rancheros.
Tortilla strips cooked in red, green, or ranchera sauce with scrambled eggs. Served with your choice of side.
Chilaquiles Con Carne
The same as above with your choice of meat.
Aporreadillo Tierra Caliente
Shredded jerky meat cooked with scrambled eggs and red chile guajillo sauce served over pinto beans.
Machaca Del Norte
Shredded jerky meat cooked with scrambled eggs and pico de gallo.
Molletes Rancheros
Two slices of bolillo bread layered with refried beans, ranchera sauce, and melted chihuahua cheese.
Molletes Con Carne
Two slices of bolillo bread layered with refried beans and your choice of meat with melted chihuahua cheese.
Desayuno Tarascos
Chilaquiles with 2 sunny side up eggs and grilled cecina. Served with your side of choice.
Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny side up eggs over a fried corn tortilla with our ranchera sauce served with you choice of side and tortillas.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs served with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with your choice of side and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with our very tasty Mexican sausage. Served with your choice of side and tortillas.
Huevos Divorciados
Two sunny side up eggs, one with green sauce and one with red sauce divided with chilaquiles. Served with your choice of side.
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.
Chicken Fajitas
With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.
Shrimp Fajitas
With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.
Combo Fajitas
Your choice of two proteins. With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.
Fajita Trio
Comes with all three protein choices, chicken, steak, and shrimp. With grilled pepper and onion. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Your choice of tortillas and choice of rice and beans or fries.