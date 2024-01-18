Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
Featured Items
- Tamales$3.85
Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves. -chicken -chipilin and cheese -refried beans
- 15 Pupusas/Tamales$47.99
15 Pupusas/Tamales Package Mix/Match up to 15 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas.
- Combinacion Salvadoreña$21.95
Salvadoran sampler choice of two pupusas, one Salvadoran tamal, 2 savory empanadas, fried yuca (cassava), fried pork pieces, dessert plantain empanadas, and fried plantain chips.
COMIDA
Take-Out Packets
- 20 Pupusas/Tamales$54.99
20 Pupusas/Tamales Package Mix/Match up to 20 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas.
- 20 Pupusas Family Meal$64.99
20 Pupusas/Tamales Family Meal Mix/Match up to 20 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas. Includes Rice and Beans
- 15 Pupusas Family Meal$57.99
15 Pupusas/Tamales Family Meal Mix/Match up to 15 Pupusas/Tamales includes curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa for the pupusas. Includes Rice and Beans
- Carne Asada Family Meal$74.99
Family Meal Deal: Carne Asada (grilled steak) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.
- Pollo Asado Family Meal$74.99
Family Meal Deal: Pollo Asado (grilled chicken) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.
- Carne Guisada Family Meal$74.99
Family Meal Deal: Carne Guisada (stewed beef) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.
- Pollo Encebollado Family Meal$74.99
Family Meal Deal: Pollo Encebollado (Onion Smothered Chicken Breast) served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.
- Bistek Encebollado Family Meal$74.99
Family Meal Deal: Bistec Encebollado (Onion Smothered Beef Steak served with rice, beans, and dozen tortillas. Serves 5-6 people.
Pupusas
Appetizers
- Platanos Fritos con Crema y Frijoles$8.95
Fried plantains served with Salvadoran cream and beans.
- Yuca Frita$8.95
Yuca (Cassava)
- Pastelitos$7.50
Salvadoran savory empanadas -ground beef 0r -potato and cheese
- Pan Relleno$12.95
Salvadoran chicken sub sandwich - stewed chicken, veggies served on a French roll.
- Tostada de Platano Verde$6.50
Green plantain chips
- Sandwich de Pollo$6.95Out of stock
Shredded chicken sandwich
- Guacamole Salvadoreño$7.95
Salvadoran guacamole: diced avocado and diced hardboiled egg, served with chips
- Nachos de Carne Asada$13.95
Carne Asada nachos, beans, cheese, jalapeños, cheese
- 2 Tamales de Elote (Con Crema)$8.95
2 Corn Tamales with Salvadoran Cream
- 3 Tamales Combo$11.50
Choice of 3 Salvadoran style tamales wrapped in plantain leaves -chicken -chipilin and cheese -refried beans
- 1 Tamal de Elote (No Crema)$2.75
1 Corn Tamal, no Crema
- 2 Tamales de Elote (No Crema)$6.95
2 Corn Tamales No Salvadoran cream
- Platano Frito (1 Side)$7.50
Fried Plantain Choice of One side Salvadoran Cream or Beans
- Platano Frito Solo$5.95
Traditional Entrees
- Lengua de Res Guisada$14.50
Stewed beef tongue served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Bistec Encebollado$17.95
Onion smothered beef steak served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Chile Relleno$17.75
Salvadoran stuffed Chile served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Arroz a la Valenciana$17.75Out of stock
Spanish Valencian style rice (chicken and shrimp) served with beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Salpicon con Sopa$17.95
Minced beef served with beef soup, side of rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Carne Asada con Casamiento$20.95
Grilled steak served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Fajita Trio$23.95
Fajita Trio (Steak, Chicken and Shrimp) Grilled steak served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Pollo Encebollado$17.95
Onion smothered chicken breast served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Pollo Frito Estilo Hondureño$17.95
Honduran style fried chicken served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Pollo Asado$17.95
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Carne Guisada$17.95Out of stock
Stewed beef served with rice, beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Churrasco Salvadoreño$26.95
Grilled Salvadoran sampler - shrimp, steak and salvadoran chorizo (sausage) plantain slices, served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
Postres
Salads
Seafood Dishes
- Camarones Aguachile$18.95Out of stock
Shrimp in lime and jalapeno juice
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$21.95
Garlic shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
- Ceviche de Camarones$20.95
Shrimp ceviche salad served with grilled shrimp
- Camarones Rancheros$21.95
Stewed shrimp served with rice, beans and two handmade corn tortillas.
- Filete de Mojarra Asada$20.95
Grilled tilapia filets shrimp served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.
- Mojarra Frita$21.95
Fried tilapia shrimp served with rice, beans, side salad and two handmade corn tortillas.
Soups
- Sopa de Pollo$17.95
Salvadoran chicken soup Large 32 oz soups served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Sopa de Res$17.95
Beef bone soup Large 32 oz soups served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Sopa de Pata/Mondongo$17.95
Beef Feet/Tripe Soup Large 32 oz soups served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Mariscada$23.95
Salvadoran seafood soup Large 32 oz soups served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- 1/2 Sopa$10.95
16 oz soup -chicken -beef bone -beef feet/tripe served with 1 HANDMADE CORN Tortilla
- Sopa de Gallina$22.95
Hen soup Large 32 oz soups served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- 16 oz Sopa and 1 Pupusas$14.95
16 oz soup (choose flavor) and choice of one pupusa
Sides
- Arroz Blanco$2.95
House rice
- Casamiento$2.95
Casamiento is marriage of rice and beans cooked together.
- Frijoles$2.95
Refried beans, salvadoran style
- Queso Fresco$2.95
Soft fresh cheese
- Crema Salvadoreña$2.95
Salvadoran cream
- Aguacate$2.50
Side of Avocado
- Jalapeños Asado$2.50
Grilled jalapeños
- Papas Fritas$3.25
French fries
- Tostadas Solas$1.95
Side of chips
- Tostadas con Frijoles$3.95
Side chips with side of beans
- Curtido$2.00+
Extra pickled slaw for pupusas
- Salsa$2.00+
Extra salsa for pupusas
- Side de Frijoles$3.50+
Side Salvadoran style beans
- Side de Arroz$3.00+
Side Rice
- Queso Seco - upgrade$2.50
Upgrade imported Salvadoran hard cheese
Extra sides
- side de carne de res$4.50
- side de chicharrón frito$4.00
- side de pollo asado$7.00
- side de carne asada$7.50
- side de chile rellenos solo$8.95
- side de camarones asados$7.50
- side de chorizo solo$3.50
- side de chicken nuggets solos$3.00
- side de papa fritas/french fries$2.95
- side de tostada de platano verde$4.50
- side de plátano frito solo$4.50
- side de chimól$1.75
- side de crema$2.95+
Traditional Breakfast
- Chorizo Salvadoreño con Huevos Revueltos$14.95
Two eggs scrambled with Salvadoran chorizo (sausage) and veggies served with casamiento, queso fresco (fresh cheese), beans served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Carne Desebrada con Huevos Revueltos$14.95
Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef (machaca) with veggies, served with casamiento, beans, queso fresco (soft cheese) served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Papas con Huevos Revueltos$14.95
Two eggs scrambled with diced potatoes with veggies, served with Salvadoran cream, beans, queso fresco (soft cheese) served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Huevos Rancheros$14.95
Two eggs (sunny side up, over easy or hard-please specify) served with beans, Salvadoran cream, queso fresco (soft cheese) served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA
- Platano Frito con Huevos Revueltos$14.95
Fried plantain served with two eggs scrambled with veggies, served with beans, queso fresco (soft cheese) served with CHOICE of 2 HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS or ONE (1) PUPUSA