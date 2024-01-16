Rethink Food & Drink - Altamonte
DRINKS
Espresso & Coffee
- Cafe Latte
2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk$4.75
- Cappuccino
2 shots of espresso, steamed foamed milk$4.50
- Americano
2 shots of espresso, filtered water$3.50
- Cold Brew
18-hour steep signature brew$4.50
- Vanilla Cold Brew
house cold brew with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk$4.75
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk$4.00
- Flat White
2 ristretto espresso shots, your choice of microfoam milk$4.50
- Double Espresso
2 shots of espresso$3.00
Barista's Choice
- Drink Of The Month
Our house made special drink of the month! Please call for what special we're running this month$5.25
- The Maple
Organic maple syrup, mesquite, salt, your choice of milk$5.25
- Honey Cinnamon Latte
Raw local honey, cinnamon, your choice of milk$5.25
- Dirty Florist
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk, 2 shots of espresso$5.50
- House Mocha Latte
Housemade mocha, your choice of milk$5.00
- Vanilla Latte
Housemade vanilla syrup, your choice of milk$5.00
- Salted Caramel Latte
Housemade salted caramel syrup, your choice of milk$5.25
- Activated Maple Latte
organic maple syrup, savory charcoal latte, 2 shots of espresso with your choice of milk$5.25
- Vegan Bulletproof
Coconut oil, activated charcoal, brewed coffee$4.75
Tea & Tea Lattes
- House Chai Latte
housemade chai, your choice of milk$5.00
- Vanilla Chai
housemate chai with vanilla simple syrup and your choice of milk$5.25
- Dirty Chai Latte
housemade chai, your choice of milk, 2 shot of espresso$6.50
- Matcha Latte
an earthy, lightly sweet matcha green tea latte$5.00
- Golden Milk Latte
Housemade golden turmeric mix, your choice of milk // caffeine-free$5.00
- Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender-blueberry syrup, your choice of milk // caffeine-free.$4.75
- Wellness Toddy
Echinacea, freshly grated ginger, cayenne, lemon, your choice of honey or agave // caffeine-free$4.75
- Fresh Ginger Tea
Freshly grated ginger tea // caffeine-free$3.50
- Iced Tea
Daily variety cold-steeped tea.$3.00
Barista Specialties
- Almond Latte
traditional latte with almond extract and your choice of milk$5.25
- Lavender Matcha
housemade matcha latte with lavender syrup and your choice of milk$5.50
- Peppermint Mocha
mocha mix with peppermint and your choice of milk$5.00
- Mocha Cortado
Housemade mocha, 2 shots of espresso, your choice of milk. Equal parts espresso and milk$4.25
Smoothies
- Smoothie #1
Peanut butter, blueberry, banana, raw cacao$9.00
- Smoothie #2
cherry, vanilla, banana, mesquite, cinnamon.$9.00
- Smoothie #3
almond butter, raw cacao, banana, dates, cinnamon, maca, espresso.$10.00
- Smoothie #4
pear, kale, almond butter, banana, cinnamon.$9.00
- Smoothie #5
mixed berries, cucumber, spirulina, banana, mixed baby greens, chia seeds.$10.00
- Smoothie #6
matcha, mint, banana, avocado, maca, cacao nibs, kale, plant-based protein.$12.00
- Smoothie #7
ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, MCT oil, banana.$10.00
- Smoothie #8
peanut butter, espresso beans, banana, plant-based protein, MCT oil, activated charcoal.$12.00
- Smoothie #9
acai, mixed berries, beet, ginger, lemon, maca, cinnamon, organic mixed greens.$10.00
Cold Pressed Juice
From The Cooler
Shots
- Reset Shot
Ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, coconut oil, cinnamon and raw local honey. Anti-inflammatory, digestive and allergy support. 1oz.$3.00
- E3 Live Shot
The most nutrient-dense food know to mankind. Energy, immune support digestive support and healthy skin. 1oz.$3.50
- Flu Shot
Elderberry, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, coconut oil and raw local honey. Immune support heart health and antioxidant. 1oz.$3.00
- Fire Shot
Jalapeno, ACV, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Lime, Dates, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon 1oz.$3.00
- Shot Flight
1oz of each shot: Sanctum, Flu, E3 Live, & Hot Cider Shot.$10.00
FOOD
TOAST
ACAI BOWLS
- Build Your Own Acai Bowl
organic açaí, housemate granola and your choice of 3 fruits and 3 toppings$14.00
- Signature Açai Bowl
organic açaí housemade granola, seasonal fresh fruit, banana, cacao nib, coconut // GF$13.00
- PB Monster Açai Bowl
organic açaí, peanut butter, banana, granola, roasted peanuts, cacao nib, coconut, dates // GF$13.00
- Pina Colada Açai Bowl
organic açaí, housemade granola, kiwi, coconut, pineapple, chia seed, hemp heart, agave // GF$13.00
BOWL, WRAPS & SALADS
- Chick'un Caesar
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, avocado, savory granola, capers, vegan caesar$13.00
- Buffalo BLT
organic mixed greens, seasoned tofu, quinoa, coconut bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado ranch, & buffalo sauce in a whole wheat wrap$13.00
- Sedona
organic mixed greens, brown rice, black beans, sweet potato, organic corn, pepitas, red cabbage slaw, avocado ranch, & queso$14.00
- The Taco
brown rice, greens, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado mash, vegan queso$13.00
- Huevos Rancheros
huevos rancheros style burrito with eggs, vegan chorizo, pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice, avocado, cilantro, vegan queso. (VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE)$14.00
- Curry Chick'un
curry spice sauce, tofu, brown rice, greens, avocado, cucumber, crushed peanuts, quick slaw, cilantro. CONTAINS: PEANUTS$13.00
SANDWICHES
- Asian Honey BBQ Sandwich
Honey sesame ginger marinated tempeh, topped with orange sesame slaw, hoisin and avocado.$13.00
- Buffalo Tempeh Sandwich
Buffalo marinated soy tempeh, vegan bleu cheese, celery slaw served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)$13.00
- Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Chickpea Salad with greens, tomato, avocado ranch served on toasted sourdough bread. (served with side caesar salad)$13.00