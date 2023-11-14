Now offering online ordering Tuesday thru Thursday
Retro Burger
Food Menu
Shareables
Hand Helds
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
- DRAFT BUD LIGHT$6.00
- DRAFT MICHELOB ULTRA$6.00
- DRAFT SHOCK TOP$7.00
- DRAFT YUENGLING$6.00
- DRAFT STELLA ARTOIS$7.00
- DRAFT DOS EQUIS$6.00
- DRAFT GUINNESS$7.00
- DRAFT DOWN EAST CIDER$7.00
- DRAFT TROEG'S PERPETUAL$7.00
- DRAFT SWEETWATER IPA$7.00
- DRAFT VICTORY HOP DEVIL$7.00
- DRAFT GOOSE ISLAND IPA$7.00
- DRAFT HEINEKEN$6.00
- DRAFT MILLER LIGHT$6.00
Bottles
Shake Menu
FREAKSHAKES
BOOZY FREAKSHAKES
NA Beverages
Coffee
Soda
Cocktail Menu
Seasonal Cocktails
Classics
Wines
Glass
- Hideaway Creek Chardonnay$9.00
- Gold Feather Riesling$9.00
- Anterra Moscato$8.00
- Silver Gate Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Wither Hills Sauv Blanc$13.00
- Chateau Ste Michelle "Mimi" Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- Knotty Vines Pinot Noir$9.00
- Nieto Senetiner Malbec$13.00
- Silk & Spice Red Blend$14.00
- Shadow Hill Merlot$9.00
- Argyle Pinot Noir Rose$12.00
- Benvolio Prosecco$10.00
Bottle
- Silver Gate Pinot Grigio$29.00
- Diora Chardonnay La Splendeur du Soleil$56.00
- Wither Hills Sauv Blanc$49.00
- Hideaway Creek Chardonnay$35.00
- Gold Feather Riesling$35.00
- Anterra Moscato$31.00
- Chateau Ste Michelle "Mimi" Cabernet Sauvignon$35.00
- Santa Rita Scarlet Vines Cabernet Sauvignon$43.00
- Black Stallion Cabernet Sauvignon$69.00
- Knotty Vines Pinot Noir$35.00
- Nieto Senetiner Malbec$49.00
- Silk & Spice Red Blend$51.00
- Shadow Hill Merlot$35.00
- Argyle Pinot Noir Rose$45.00
- Benvolio Prosecco$31.00
Retail
Retro Burger Location and Ordering Hours
(610) 419-3810
Closed