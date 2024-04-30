Online ordering coming 3/19!
Retro Grill & Bar
Food
Appetizers
Chicken
Specials
- Retro Special$15.00
2 wings & 1 fish, fried, served with fries & toast
- Retro Remix$15.00
2 wings & 1 pork chop, fried, served with fries & toast
- Loaded Fries$13.00
Crispy fries topped with cheese, and your choice of chicken, turkey, or beef
- 1 Piece Hot Link Special$5.00
Served with fries & toast
- 2 Pieces Hot Link Special$8.00
Served with fries & toast
Salads
misc
CAKES
Retro Grill & Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 587-3876
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10:30AM