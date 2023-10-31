Retrograde Coffee - Clifton
Food Menu
Cold Food Menu
Buttery flatbread with peanut butter and jelly
Coconut and Almond Milk Rice Pudding
Chia Seed Bowl with seasonal fruit
Chili crisp, goden raisins, mint and lavash
Crudite, paratha, zatar
House dressing, garlic crouton, parmesan
Dijon dressing, apples, bleu cheese, walnuts and craisins
Hot Food Menu
Bacon, cheddar and a sunny side up egg
Chorizo, scallion sausage balls served with bacon gravy
Eggs, Choice of meat, potato, salsa and cheese
Waffle with butter and syrup
Housemade egg bites with cheese and bacon. Also try our egg white bites!
Bagels and Bagel Sandwiches
Pastry
Drinks Menu
Specialty Drinks
Espresso Drinks
Espresso diluted with hot water
Espresso with steamed and frothed milk
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
House roasted espesso
Espresso served with a shot of tonic water
Espresso with steamed milk, various sizes, hot or iced.
Espresso with a touch of milk.
Hot Drinks
RTD + Iced Coffee
Tea
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.
Chai served hot or cold.
Chai with espresso served hot or cold.