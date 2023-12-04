Revel Sports Tavern 7300 West 119th Street
Drink
Beer
- Bud Lt$4.00+
- Michelob Ultra$5.00+
- Busch Lt$4.00+
- Coors Lt$4.00+Out of stock
- Miller Lt$4.00+
- Kona$5.00+
- Mango Cart$5.00+
- KC Bier Dunkel$5.00+
- Revel Wheat$4.00+
- BLVD Tank 7$7.00
- Yuengling$5.00+
- Stella$5.00+
- JoCo Juice$7.00
- Fields & Ivy Breezedale IPA$6.00
- Shinerbock Seasonal$5.00+
- Freestate Guavatas Sour$5.00+
- Modelo$5.00+
- Guinness$6.00+
- Quirk draft$5.00+
- sat/sun bucket$18.00
- Busch Lt$4.00
- Ultra$5.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Miller Lt$4.00
- Coors Lt$4.00
- High Noon Pineapple$6.00
- High Noon Peach$6.00Out of stock
- High Noon Black Cherry$6.00
- High Noon Grapefruit$6.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- Dos XX Lager$5.00
- Dos XX Amber$5.00
- Montucky Cold Snack$4.00
- BE Biscuit Pale Ale btw$5.00
- Yuengling Flight$5.00
- Dale's Pale Ale$5.00
- Smithwicks$5.00
- Life Coach Lager$4.00
- Life Coach Pineapple$4.00
- Martin City Hardway$5.00
- Upslope Hazy IPA$5.00
- Bud light Btl$5.00
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- Left Hand Peanut Butter Stout$5.00
- PBR Pounder$5.00
- BLVD Space Camper$5.00
- BLVD Quirk Cherry$5.00
- BLVD Quirk Strawberry$5.00
- BLVD Quirk Pineapple Whip$5.00
- BLVD SW Lager$5.00
- Avery Watermelon Sour$5.00
- Cherry Kush Cider$5.00
- Truly Wildberry$6.00
- Truly Pineapple$6.00
- Athletic Golden Ale$5.00
- Athletic Pale Ale$5.00
- Rad AF$7.00
- Breezedale Hazy IPA$7.00
- Car Camper$6.00
- TWO HEARTED$6.00
- HARD Bucket$30.00+
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Tito's$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Kettle 1$7.00
- Kettle Cucumber$7.00
- Kettle Peach$7.00
- Kettle Grapefruit$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby$6.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$6.00
- Skyy Cherry$6.00
- Skyy Raspberry$6.00
- Spicy Vodka$6.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Spicy Pickle Shot$6.00
- Toms Town Vodka$6.00
- 360 Blue$6.00
- 360 Peach$6.00
- 360 Watermelon$6.00
- 360 Pineapple$6.00
- 360 Grape$6.00
- 360 Vanila$6.00
- 360 Mango$6.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Captain$6.00
- Bacardi Mango Chile$6.00Out of stock
- Cruzan Black Cherry$6.00
- Coconut Rum$6.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Aviation$7.00Out of stock
- Bombay$8.00
- Hendrix$9.00
- Tom's Town Gin$6.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigow Repo$12.00
- Don Julio$9.00
- Milagro$8.00Out of stock
- Espolon Silver$7.00
- Jalapeno Tequila$6.00Out of stock
- Camarena$6.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Patron Repo$10.00
- Patron Anejo$12.00
- Patron XTRA Anejo$14.00
- Una Famila Silver$6.00
- Una Famila Repo$9.00
- Una Famila Anejo$14.00Out of stock
- Una Famila XTRA Anejo$22.00Out of stock
- Clase Azul Repo 1.5 oz$28.00
- Don Julio 1942 1.5 oz$28.00Out of stock
- Baston Del Ray Anjeo$15.00Out of stock
- Clase Azul Gold 1.5 oz$40.00
- Espolon rep$9.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00Out of stock
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Eagle Rare$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Tom's Town Bourbon$6.00
- 2 Gingers Irish Whiskey$6.00Out of stock
- Angels Envy$9.00
- Bulleit$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Weller 12 - 1.5 oz$17.00
- Blantons 1.5 oz$16.00
- E.H. Taylor 1.5 oz$15.00Out of stock
- Dewers$6.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00Out of stock
- Macallen 12$15.00
- Glenlevet$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Weller reserve$12.00
- Union Horse Rye$8.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Screwball$6.00
- Jager$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Rumple$6.00
- Goldschlager$6.00
- Rootbeer$6.00
- Purple$6.00
- Blue Curaco$6.00
- Butterschnaps$6.00
- Black Razz$6.00
- Irish Cream$6.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Grandmarnier$9.00
- Triple Sec$6.00
- Melon$6.00
- Peach$6.00
- Rum Chata$6.00
- Sour Apple$6.00
- Watermelon$6.00Out of stock
- Aperol$6.00
- Cookie Dough Whiskey$6.00
- The Revel$16.00
- Maple Bacon Old Fashioned$12.00
- Revelgria$8.00
- Berry Sour$8.00
- Gin Sparrow$8.00
- Royal Mule$6.00
- The Pick 6$8.00
- Tequila Refresca$8.00
- Top Shelf Margie$12.00
- Revel cheers$30.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Mule$6.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Cosmo$8.00
- High Society Espresso Martini$14.00
- Top shelf LIT$14.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- Green Tea$6.00
- White Tea$6.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- Pickle Shot$6.00
- Spicy Pickle Shot$6.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$6.00
- Capri Sun$7.00
- Kamikazi$6.00
- Blow Job$6.00
- Red Headed Slut$6.00
- Slippery Nipple$6.00
- Jolly Rancher$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- New York Bomb$7.00
- Grape Bomb$7.00
- Cherry Bomb$7.00
- Power Cat Bomb$7.00
- Starburst$7.00
- Breakfast Shot$7.00
- Rootbeer Barrel$6.00
- Chiefs Bomb$7.00
- Hawk Bomb$7.00
- Pete's broke pickle$3.00
Wine
NA Bev
Food
Shareables
- Tailgate Nachos$14.00
- Just Chicken Fingers$12.00
- Tavern Quesadilla$10.00
- Revel Rolls$10.00
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
- Fried Mac & Cheese Fries$13.00
- Crown Us Fries$12.00
- T's WIngs$14.00
- Game Day Hot Pretzel$8.00
- Burnt End Slider$15.00
- Philly Sliders$14.00
- Ground Beef Sliders$13.00
- KC Hot Bird Sliders$13.00
- Championship Sliders$18.00
Burgers
Main Courses
Sides
- Fries$4.00
- Tater Tots$4.00
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Small Queso$1.00
- Large Queso$5.00
- Large Salsa$4.00
- Small Guac$1.00
- Large Guac$5.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Jalapeno Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Balsamic$0.50
- Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette$0.50
- Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Carrots & Celery$2.00
- Jalapeños$0.50
- Side of Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Chicken Breast$5.00
Revel Sports Tavern 7300 West 119th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(913) 555-6969
Closed