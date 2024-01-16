Revival Cafe - Lexington 1729 Massachusetts Ave
Daily + Seasonal Specials
- Special: Hot Cinnamon Spice Latte (12oz)$5.25
like the candy, but better! classic cinnamon with a kiss of chili to warm you up
- Special: Iced Hot Cinnamon Spice Latte (16oz)$5.25
like the candy, but better! classic cinnamon with a kiss of chili to warm you up
- Special: Hot Cinnamon Spice Mocha (12oz)$5.75
think spiced hot chocolate vibes w/ a caffeine + chili kick
- Special: Iced Hot Cinnamon Spice Mocha (16oz)$5.75
think spiced hot chocolate vibes w/ a caffeine + chili kick
- Special: Cardamom Rose Latte (12oz)$5.25
delicate rose + warm, smoky cardamom make this the perfect latte to add a little love into your life!
- Special: Iced Cardamom Rose Latte (16oz)$5.25
delicate rose + warm, smoky cardamom make this the perfect latte to add a little love into your life!
- Special: Cardamom Rose Sprotzer (12oz)$4.25
bubbly espresso with cardamom rose, what more could you ask for?
Breakfast - Available All Day!
- The Jimmy Pesto$8.00
egg, feta cheese, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, revival muffin
- Salt-N-Pepa Sando$9.00
egg, bacon, monterey jack cheese, maple mustard butter, salt + pepper biscuit
- Plain Jane Sando$6.00
egg, monterey jack cheese, revival muffin
- Bagelicious$8.75
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
- Housemade Bagel + Schmear$4.50
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
- Leonardo da Kimchi (df, gf**)$12.00
brown rice + quinoa, spinach, avocado, kimchi, 6 min egg, cherry tomatoes, crunchy garlic
- Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)$5.50
plain greek yogurt, Mayron's compote, almond granola (9oz) *contains coconut*
- Overnight Oats (n, vegan, gf**)$6.50
almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple
- Not Your Uncle Bob's (n, gf, vegan)$5.50
oatmeal, flax seed, dried cherries, coconut, salt *oats not certified gluten free*
- Salt + Pepper Biscuit$3.50
our housemade salt + pepper biscuit - add butter or compote!
- Revival Muffin$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery w/ a soft interior + crispy, golden exterior - great for the kids!
- Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)$2.00
one slice of our housemade bread, toasted - add butter +/or compote if you choose!
- Six Minute Egg$2.00
not quite hardboiled, this egg is cooked for six minutes, peeled, + served warm - great protein addition to any breakfast or lunch
- Side of Bacon$3.50
a simple side of a few slices of bacon for those looking to add on some protein
Specialty Sandwiches
- Crema Roast Turkey (df)$12.75Out of stock
jicama slaw, avocado, bacon, spicy aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg
- Crispy Eggplant (n, v)$12.25Out of stock
panko-crusted eggplant, spicy whipped goat cheese, bread+butter pickles, spinach, sweet potato bread *eggplant fried in peanut oil*
- Grilled Cheese (v)$7.00
monterey jack cheese, sweet potato bread - great for the kiddos
- AB+C (n)$7.25
housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, sweet potato bread
- Just To Piggy Back$12.50
ham, boursin spread, arugula, pickled red onion, radish on plain bagel
- Goldie Hen (df, sesame)$11.50
curried chicken salad w/ golden raisins, carrot, and arugula, on seedy bread
- Needless to Soy (vegan, soy)$11.50Out of stock
marinated tempeh, roast fennel, radish, tomato spread, spinach, white tortilla
Soup + Salads
- Chicken Caesar$13.00
roasted chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons! *dressing contains raw egg
- The Carmela (vegan, gf, n)$10.75
romaine and arugula mix, roast fennel, cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber, and red wine vin, seedy italian crunch
- Chicken Tortilla Soup (df, gf**)$7.50Out of stock
bold + filling w/ a kick of spice!
- Tomato Bisque* (16oz)$7.50Out of stock
rich, creamy + slightly smoky *contains bacon
Side Orders
- Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)$3.50Out of stock
house-made sweet potato chips *fried in peanut oil*
- Side Sausage Patty$2.25
Just our signature sausage patty all by its lonesome :)
Hot Coffee Beverages
- Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$3.50
grown on the slopes of the turrialba volcano in costa rica + roasted by our friends at good citizen coffee co. in nashville tennessee, this is aquiares estate! tasting notes: orange, toffee, juicy
- Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)$3.50
roasted by our friend and partner, charlie from, blind tiger in bangor maine, this is laboyano, colombia! washed process tasting notes: fruit loops, orange tea, dried strawbs
- Latte (12oz)$4.95
a double shot of espresso + steamed milk
- Cappuccino (8oz)$4.50
a double shot of espresso + steamed milk
- Espresso$3.50
a double shot every time! roasted by our friends from tiny arms coffee in shirley, ma, this is laboyano, colombia ! washed process tasting notes: meyer lemon, swedish fish, rose
- Macchiato (3oz)$3.75
your traditional 3oz macchiato - a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk
- Cortado (4oz)$4.00
equal parts espresso + steamed milk
- Cafe Au Lait (12oz)$3.50
our classic coffee topped w/ steamed milk
- Flat White (8oz)$4.50
like a cappuccino, but w/ a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)
- Mocha (12oz)$5.25
a double shot of espresso, steamed milk, + of course, our dairy-free chocolate
- Americano (12oz)$3.95
a double shot of espresso over hot water
- Golden Crema (12oz)$5.25
a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon
- Red Eye (12oz)$4.25
classic coffee + espresso = super powers!
- Babyccino (8oz)$2.00
milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!
Iced Coffee Beverages
- Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.95
now serving george howell: dota, costa rica tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange
- Iced Latte (16oz)$4.95
a double shot of espresso + milk over ice
- Iced Mocha (16oz)$5.25
a double shot of espresso, milk, + our dairy-free chocolate over ice
- Nitro Coldbrew (12oz)$5.50
george howell nitro coldbrew, served w/out ice
- Iced Golden Crema (16oz)$5.25
a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon
- Iced Americano (16oz)$3.95
a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice
- Iced Red Eye$4.95
iced coffee + espresso = super powers!
Tea + Other Beverages
- Black Iced Tea (16oz)$3.00
unsweetened and refreshing!
- Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)$3.50
a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice
- Chai Latte (12oz)$4.00
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with steamed milk
- Iced Chai Latte (16oz)$4.00
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with milk over ice
- Red Crema (12oz)$4.25
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey
- Iced Red Crema (16oz)$4.25
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey served over ice
- Hot Chocolate (12oz)$3.75
dairy-free chocolate + steamed milk
- Ginger Steamer (16oz)$3.50
ginger broth, lemon + a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!
- Ginger Sparkler (16oz)$3.50
our classic ginger steamer, but make it iced! ginger + lemon juice w/ honey topped w/ sparkling water
- Hot Tea (16oz)$3.00
a handful of favorites from our friends at MEM! We love them! *only served hot
- Hot Tea Latte (16oz)$3.75
our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot
- Matcha Latte$4.25
a delicious green tea powder w/ extra anti-oxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ steamed milk
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.25
a delicious green tea powder w/ extra anti-oxidants, caffeine + flavor! slightly sweetened + served w/ cold milk over ice
- Housemade Lemonade (16oz)$3.50
refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!
- Arnold Palmer (16oz)$3.50
unsweetened black iced tea w/ our housemade lemonade - 50/50
- Pigeon Cove Kombucha (12oz can)$5.00
canned kombucha by our friends at pigeon cove ferments out of gloucester! current flavors: raspberry basil, spiced pear, jasmine lavender, orange cranberry hibiscus
- Spindrift (12oz)$2.25
choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors
- Culture Pop Soda (12oz)$3.00
soda you can feel good about! made w/ real organic fruit juice, spices, + live probiotics
- Milk (8oz)$2.00
your choice of chilled milk - great for the kiddos!
- Bottled Water (Still)$1.25
- Natalie's Guava Lemonade$5.00
- Natalie's OJ$5.00
- NOBL Cold Pressed Pineapple Green Juice$6.00
Morning Pastries
- Banana Bread$3.75
super moist + packed with bananas (nut-free)
- Traditional Coffee Cake$3.75
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl + a crumbly top
- Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)$4.25
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff + they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist + flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, + vegan to boot!
- Granola Bar (n, vegan, gf**, coconut)$5.00
packed full of pecans + dried blueberries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite + you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free + vegan!
- Cheddar Scallion Scone$4.00
a savory twist on our classic scone recipe. savory + cheesy breakfast on the run!
- Lemon Coconut Scone$4.00Out of stock
toasted coconut, mellow lemon, and zingy glaze
- Almond - Anise Breakfast Cookie (vegan, gf**, n)$4.00
we took baked oatmeal, made it a cookie, and jazzed it up with crunchy almonds and a whisper of anise
- Lemon Blueberry Bread$3.75
bright + lemony bread filled with fresh, juicy blueberries.
- Morning Glory Muffin (coconut)$3.50
Studded with apples, carrots, coconut, raisins, + sunflower seeds. these soft cinnamon spiced muffins are sure to be your next favorite morning treat!
Afternoon Pastries
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite fo'sho!
- Blackberry Almond Cake (n, gf)$4.25
this nutty gluten-free cake is topped w/ blackberries + almonds - need we say more? *contains nuts*
- Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)$3.50
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside w/ chocolate + walnuts *contains nuts*
- Raspberry Thumbprint Cookie (vegan)$2.25
crave-able shortbread cookie with raspberry jam. afternoon tea time, perhaps?
- Birthday Slice w/ Glaze$3.75
make every day your birthday with this funfetti, vanilla, birthday slice
- Grasshopper Brownie (gf**)$4.25
rich chocolate brownie meets refreshing mint buttercream
- Chocolate Cake w/ Raspberry Buttercream (gf**)$4.00Out of stock
devil’s food cake topped with a plush raspberry frosting
- Blood Orange Ricotta Cookie w/ Blood Orange Glaze$3.75
a soft, fluffy, ricotta cookie covered in a luscious blood orange glaze
- Vegan Matcha Sugar Cookie (coconut oil)$3.75
like your favorite drink in cookie form, plus it’s vegan!
Retail
- George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)$18.50
roasted by our friends at george howell - dota, costa rica! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, orange
- Tiny Arms, Laboyano, Colombia (10oz)$19.00
roasted by our recurring partner and good friends, tiny arms coffee from shirley, ma, this is laboyano, colombia! tasting notes: meyer lemon, swedish fish, & rose
- Blind Tiger, Laboyano, Colombia (8oz)$14.00
roasted by our long-time friend and partner, charlie of blind tiger coffee, this is laboyano, colombia! washed process tasting notes: fruit loops, orange tea, dried strawbs!
- Aquiares Estate, Good Citizen, Costa Rica (12oz)$20.00
grown on the slopes of the turrialba volcano in costa rica + roasted by our friends at good citizen coffee co. in nashville tennessee, this is aquiares estate! tasting notes: orange, toffee, juicy
- Revival Stickers$2.00
- East Alstead, Kabingara, Kenya (11oz)$17.00