DRINKS

Bebidas

Small Pepsi

$3.00

Large Pepsi

$3.50

Small Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Large Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Small Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Large Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Small Sierra Mist

$3.00

Large Sierra Mist

$3.50

Small Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Large Tropicana Lemonade

$3.50

Small Orange Crush

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Large Orange Crush

$3.50

Small Jamaica

$3.00

Large Jamaica

$3.50

Small Horchata

$3.00

Large Horchata

$3.50

Small Mango

$3.00

Large Mango

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Fresca

$3.50

Joya Manzana

$3.50

Joya Toronja

$3.50

Mandarina

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.00

Piña

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Topo Chico (Small)

$2.50

Soda Mandarina

$4.00

Soda Fruit Punch

$4.00

Soda Tamarindo

$4.00

Soda Piña

$4.00

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

can soda

$2.00

Botella De Agua

$1.00

AGUA NATURAL 20 OZ

$4.50

AGUA NATURAL 32 OZ

$5.99

Charbroiled Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

$11.99

2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas

8 Piece Chicken

8 Piece Chicken

$20.99

4 Sides & 10 Corn Tortillas

16 Piece Chicken

16 Piece Chicken

$37.99

8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas

Plato / Discada

Plato Mixto

Plato Mixto

$75.99+

Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.

Plato Discada

Plato Discada

$64.99+

Beef, Chicken & Sausage with shredded cheese and cilantro. It also includes rice, beans & tortillas.

Discada Hawaiana

Discada Hawaiana

$64.99+

Carne al pastor (grilled pork) with pineapple, includes rice, beans & tortillas.

Plato de Carne Asada

Plato de Carne Asada

$29.99+

Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.

Tostadas

Tostada La Siberia

Tostada La Siberia

$11.99

Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.

Tostada de Carne Asada

Tostada de Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.

Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$12.99

Includes rice and beans, served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Red Enchiladas

Red Enchiladas

$12.99

Includes rice and beans, served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Hamburgers

Hamburguesa Rey

Hamburguesa Rey

$13.99

Ham, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.

Pollo Rey Burger

Pollo Rey Burger

$13.99

Served with ham, American & swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.

Traditional

Torta Rey

Torta Rey

$10.99

Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.

Burrito Rey

Burrito Rey

$10.99

Your choice of meat, with cheese, tomato, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Quesadilla Rey

Quesadilla Rey

$10.99

Your choice of meat, with cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Papa Rey (Large Baked Potato)

Papa Rey (Large Baked Potato)

$12.99

Your choice of beef or chicken topped with butter, sour cream, cilantro, and cheese. With a jalapeno on the side.

Chicken Flautas (4)

Chicken Flautas (4)

$11.99

Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.

Tacos

Order of Tacos (5) Corn Tortilla

Order of Tacos (5) Corn Tortilla

$11.99

Order of Tacos (5) Flour Tortilla

$12.50

Nachos

Nachos Carne Asada

Nachos Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.

Nacho Fries

$13.99

Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.

Soup's

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$11.99

Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Small Kid's Burger & Fries.

Chicken Strips "El Pollito"

Chicken Strips "El Pollito"

$6.99

2 Chicken Strips and fries.

Sides & Extras

Chips & Salsa

$6.99+

Taco - Single

$3.00+

Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno

$1.50+

Vinagre o Toreados

Small Quesadilla

$3.50+

Charro Beans

$3.25

Grilled Onion

$2.25

Flour Tortilla

$1.50+

Corn Tortilla

$1.25+

Drinks

Fountain Sodas

$3.00+

Mexican Bottle Sodas

$3.00+

Aguas Frescas

$3.00+

Tea

$3.50