RH House
Dinner Menu Online
Starters
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Pine nuts, Michigan applewood smoked bacon, Parmesan, and lemon honey glaze
Italian Sausage and Peppers
Sautéed with onions and Hungarian peppers, tossed with house marinara, and served with potato chips
Steak Bites
Steak tips grilled and served with zip sauce and bread
Boom Boom Shrimp
Flash-fried shrimp tossed in boom-boom sauce
Seared Ahi Tuna
Wakame, wasabi, and ponzu sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Calamari
Flash-fried with zucchini and served with house marinara or lemon-caper-dill beurre blanc
Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes
Burrata cheese served with baby arugula, heirloom tomatoes, olive oil, and balsamic glaze
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts mixed with cream cheese and served with pita chips
Truffle Fries
French fries, truffle oil, parsley, and Parmesan served with garlic aioli
Soups
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, and garlic-herb breadcrumbs
RH Salad
Mixed greens, sliced apple, feta cheese, dried cherry, candied pecan, shaved red onion, tangerine oranges, and honey balsamic vinaigrette
Maurice Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, Swiss, gherkin, tomatoes, green olives, and Hudson's Maurice dressing
Kale Salad
Kale, quinoa, shaved red onion, cucumbers, tomato, crumbled goat cheese, and honey balsamic vinaigrette
Side Salad
Pastas
Pappardelle Sausalito
Hot Italian sausage with cremini and shiitake mushrooms tossed in tomato-basil cream and pappardelle noodles
Pasta Lupino
Sautéed broccolini, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts tossed with pesto sauce on a bed of fettuccine
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp with garlic, white wine, and butter served over a bed of angel hair pasta
Tortellini a La Vodka
Cheese tortellini tossed in a creamy tomato vodka sauce
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken breast, garlic, Parmesan, and cream served with broccolini on a bed of fettuccine
Scallop Carbonara
Jumbo scallops served over fettuccine with a creamy Parmesan-garlic sauce, egg yolk, prosciutto, and asparagus
Fettucine Alfredo
Seafood
RH Fish and Chips
Battered and deep-fried cod served with French fries, and house tartar sauce
Pan-Seared Scallops
Sautéed scallops and Swiss chard with romesco sauce served with creamy risotto
Scottish Salmon
Teriyaki glazed salmon filet served on a bed of sticky rice with asparagus
Sea Bass
Chilean sea bass pan-seared and served over sautéed Swiss chard and creamy risotto with a lemon-caper-dill beurre blanc
Perch Piccata
Crispy Michigan perch with lemon caper sauce and creamy risotto
Steaks & Chops
Creekstone Tomahawk
36 oz. creekstone farms prime 28-day dry-aged bone-in tomahawk served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes
Rh Prime Rib
16 oz herb-encrusted prime rib served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes. Available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 3 pm
Filet Mignon
8 oz center-cut beef tenderloin served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes
Ribeye
16 oz black angus ribeye served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes
Bone-In New York
18 oz USDA prime 28-day dry-aged served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes
Lamb Chops
Herb-marinated and grilled lamb chops, blood orange glaze, served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes
Berkshire Pork Chop
16 oz. pork chop with grilled Granny Smith apple and glazed with garlic butter, served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes
Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Two chicken breasts, lightly floured and pan-seared with classic marsala sauce and wild mushrooms, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus
Chicken Piccata
Two chicken breasts, pan-seared, and served with lemon-caper sauce served on a bed of angel hair pasta
Chicken Parmigiano
Crispy breaded chicken breast, house marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese served with angel hair pasta and garlic toast
Sandwiches
BYO Wagyu Burger
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, baby spinach, Gruyère cheese, and tomato with garlic aioli in a flour tortilla wrap
French Dip
RH Bistro Burger
1/2 lb of Wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, special sauce, and aged white Cheddar
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Flash-fried chicken breast, spicy ranch, and broccoli slaw served on a brioche bun
Sides
Side Asparagus
Parmesan atop
RH Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi, house cheese sauce, and cheese blend with Gruyère
Side Risotto
Arborio rice, cream, garlic, white wine, and Parmesan cheese