Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Fett Alfredo

$11.00

Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

House-Made Desserts

Desserts

Crème brûlée

$9.00

Eight Layer Carrot Cake

$12.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Warm Butter Cake

$10.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Dinner Menu Online

Starters

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Pine nuts, Michigan applewood smoked bacon, Parmesan, and lemon honey glaze

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

Sautéed with onions and Hungarian peppers, tossed with house marinara, and served with potato chips

Steak Bites

$18.00

Steak tips grilled and served with zip sauce and bread

Boom Boom Shrimp

$16.00

Flash-fried shrimp tossed in boom-boom sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Wakame, wasabi, and ponzu sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Calamari

$16.00

Flash-fried with zucchini and served with house marinara or lemon-caper-dill beurre blanc

Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes

$16.00

Burrata cheese served with baby arugula, heirloom tomatoes, olive oil, and balsamic glaze

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Spinach and artichoke hearts mixed with cream cheese and served with pita chips

Truffle Fries

$12.00

French fries, truffle oil, parsley, and Parmesan served with garlic aioli

Soups

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00

House recipe creamy tomato basil

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onion, Gruyère, and crostini

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Chefs daily, seasonal preparation

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, house Caesar dressing, and garlic-herb breadcrumbs

RH Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, sliced apple, feta cheese, dried cherry, candied pecan, shaved red onion, tangerine oranges, and honey balsamic vinaigrette

Maurice Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, Swiss, gherkin, tomatoes, green olives, and Hudson's Maurice dressing

Kale Salad

$15.00

Kale, quinoa, shaved red onion, cucumbers, tomato, crumbled goat cheese, and honey balsamic vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Pastas

Pappardelle Sausalito

$22.00

Hot Italian sausage with cremini and shiitake mushrooms tossed in tomato-basil cream and pappardelle noodles

Pasta Lupino

$20.00

Sautéed broccolini, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts tossed with pesto sauce on a bed of fettuccine

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp with garlic, white wine, and butter served over a bed of angel hair pasta

Tortellini a La Vodka

$20.00

Cheese tortellini tossed in a creamy tomato vodka sauce

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Chicken breast, garlic, Parmesan, and cream served with broccolini on a bed of fettuccine

Scallop Carbonara

$38.00

Jumbo scallops served over fettuccine with a creamy Parmesan-garlic sauce, egg yolk, prosciutto, and asparagus

Fettucine Alfredo

$20.00

Seafood

RH Fish and Chips

$24.00

Battered and deep-fried cod served with French fries, and house tartar sauce

Pan-Seared Scallops

$42.00

Sautéed scallops and Swiss chard with romesco sauce served with creamy risotto

Scottish Salmon

$34.00

Teriyaki glazed salmon filet served on a bed of sticky rice with asparagus

Sea Bass

$44.00

Chilean sea bass pan-seared and served over sautéed Swiss chard and creamy risotto with a lemon-caper-dill beurre blanc

Perch Piccata

$30.00

Crispy Michigan perch with lemon caper sauce and creamy risotto

Steaks & Chops

Creekstone Tomahawk

$145.00

36 oz. creekstone farms prime 28-day dry-aged bone-in tomahawk served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes

Rh Prime Rib

$36.00

16 oz herb-encrusted prime rib served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes. Available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 3 pm

Filet Mignon

$46.00

8 oz center-cut beef tenderloin served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes

Ribeye

$44.00

16 oz black angus ribeye served with vegetable medley and roasted red-skin potatoes

Bone-In New York

$58.00

18 oz USDA prime 28-day dry-aged served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes

Lamb Chops

$48.00

Herb-marinated and grilled lamb chops, blood orange glaze, served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes

Berkshire Pork Chop

$36.00

16 oz. pork chop with grilled Granny Smith apple and glazed with garlic butter, served with vegetable medley and roasted red skin potatoes

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Two chicken breasts, lightly floured and pan-seared with classic marsala sauce and wild mushrooms, served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Two chicken breasts, pan-seared, and served with lemon-caper sauce served on a bed of angel hair pasta

Chicken Parmigiano

$24.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast, house marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese served with angel hair pasta and garlic toast

Sandwiches

BYO Wagyu Burger

$15.00

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, baby spinach, Gruyère cheese, and tomato with garlic aioli in a flour tortilla wrap

French Dip

$18.00

RH Bistro Burger

$19.00

1/2 lb of Wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, special sauce, and aged white Cheddar

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Flash-fried chicken breast, spicy ranch, and broccoli slaw served on a brioche bun

Sides

Side Asparagus

$9.00

Parmesan atop

RH Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi, house cheese sauce, and cheese blend with Gruyère

Side Risotto

$8.00

Arborio rice, cream, garlic, white wine, and Parmesan cheese

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00