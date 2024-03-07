Rhapsodies Gourmet Frozen Custard
Custard
Sundae Arrangements
- 8-Track Small$5.69
- 8-Tracks Large$9.19
- 8-Tracks Medium$7.79
- Chewy Armstrong Large$9.19
- Chewy Armstrong Medium$6.99
- Chewy Armstrong Small$5.79
- Drumstyx Large$9.19
- Drumstyx Medium$7.79
- Drumstyx Small$5.59
- Fat Elvis Large$7.99
- Fat Elvis Medium$6.49
- Fat Elvis Small$5.09
- James Brownie Large$8.29
- James Brownie Medium$6.99
- James Brownie Small$5.29
- Jazzberry Jive Large$7.59
- Jazzberry Jive Medium$6.59
- Jazzberry Jive Small$4.99
- Johnny Cashew Large$7.89
- Johnny Cashew Medium$6.89
- Johnny Cashew Small$5.19
- Strawberry Blonde Large$7.69
- Strawberry Blonde Medium$6.49
- Strawberry Blonde Small$4.29
- Sweet Sinatra Large$8.39
- Sweet Sinatra Medium$6.79
- Sweet Sinatra Small$4.99
- Turtle Large$9.19
- Turtle Medium$7.79
- Turtle Small$5.99
Shakes/Malts
Heavy Medley Mixers
Harmony Bars
Smoothies/Floats/Banana Split
Food
Sandwiches- with choice of chips or potato salad
Salad/Soup
Rhapsodies Gourmet Frozen Custard Location and Ordering Hours
(920) 230-2112
Open now • Closes at 8PM