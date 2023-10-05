Popular Items

Haus Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, tomato & croutons with a mustard vinaigrette

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Five chicken wings, honey chili glaze, side sweet hot mustard

Side Sauerkraut

$5.00

ONLINE ORDERING

STARTERS

Cheese Fries

$11.00

beer cheese fondue, braised bacon, green onions, and fries

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Five chicken wings, honey chili glaze, side sweet hot mustard

Currywurst

$12.00

House Baked Pretzel

$9.00

Fresh Baked Rhein Haus Pretzel with your choice of sauce. spicy honey mustard, beer-cheese fondue, obatzda, chocolate ganache

Giant Pretzel

$18.00Out of stock

Served with mustard, beer-cheese fondue, and Obatdza.

Garlic Brussels

$12.00

SALAD

Haus Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, tomato & croutons with a mustard vinaigrette

Pear Salad

$10.00

baby spinach, locally sourced pears & candied pecans in a house-made blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

WURST UND BUN

The Classic

$17.00

Your choice of house-made wurst, sauerkraut, diced raw onion, spicy marinated peppers, toasted bun

Munich

$17.00

RH kielbasa, beer-cheese fondue, crispy sweet onions, toasted bun

All American

$17.00

All beef frankfurter, diced raw onions, dill relish, yellow mustard, toasted bun

ON A BUN

Rhein Haus Burger

$16.00

6oz beef patty, arugula, Royale dressing, onion, tomato, dill pickle & Tillamook cheddar on toasted Brioche bun. Served with fries

Plant Based Veggie Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger patty, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, tomato, onion, toasted bun

Fish & Chips

$19.00Out of stock

Two large pieces of breaded Alaskan cod, slaw, tarter

Fish Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Breaded Alaskan cod, onion, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, tartar sauce

Falafel Pita

$16.00

Herbed falafel, tzatziki, hummus, red onion, cucumber, tomato, arugula, mint, pita bread, served with chips

Lamb & Beef Doner Kabob

$16.00

ENTREES

Grillwurst

$48.00

An over two pound sampler of RH sausages with sauerkraut, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and a pickle spear

Bratwurst

$16.00

Fresh beef and pork sausage seasoned with white and black pepper, mace, ginger and nutmeg in natural casings

Habanero Cheddarwurst Dinner

$15.00

Smoked pork sausage seasoned with habanero, black pepper, garlic, and Tillamook cheddar in a natural casing. Served with sauerkraut & fries

Polish Kielbasa Dinner

$15.00

Smoked pork sausage seasoned with black pepper, garlic in natural casing. Served with sauerkraut & fries

Beef Frankfurter Dinner

$15.00

All-beef smoked frankfurter seasoned with garlic, onion, and mustard seed. Served with sauerkraut & fries

Rhein Brat

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon wrapped bratwurst, served with sauerkraut and fries

Veggiewurst Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked apple-sage Field Roast with granny smith apples, yukon gold potatoes, fresh sage and ginger. Served with sauerkraut & fries

DESSERTS

Strudel

$9.00Out of stock

Locally baked apple strudel, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream with Bedford’s root beer

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Caramel Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Kahlua Cake

$9.00

Chocolate layered cake with coconut-pecan frosting and milk chocolate icing served with salted caramel ice cream

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Caramel Crunch Cake

$9.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Fries with Curry Ketchup

$6.00

Side Garlic & Dill Potato Chips

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Braised Red Cabbage

$5.00

Side Sauerkraut

$5.00

Just Weiner

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Frankfurter

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids French Fries

$5.00

Kids Peas & Carrots

$3.00

Apple Slices

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream with Bedford’s root beer

COCKTAILS TO GO

Pear Mule

$11.00

Rhein Haus infused raspberry vodka, lime and ginger beer. Our best seller.

Haus Bloody

$11.00

Rhein Haus original recipe. Slightly spicy bloody mary served with landjäger and pickles. The best in town.

Granny Smith

$12.00

Rhein 75

$11.00Out of stock

BEER

Growler Fill Only

$25.00

You must bring your own growler to choose this option

Rainier

$3.50

Athletic Non-Alcoholic

$5.50

Montucky

$4.00

Incline Blood Orange

$7.50

Locust Vanilla Bean Cider

$7.50

San Juan Mixed Berry

$10.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Balvennie

$13.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blue Spirits Straight Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewars

$8.00

E.H. Taylor Rye

$17.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

High West Campfire

$15.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$19.00

Macallan 18

$40.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$18.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Balvennie

$26.00Out of stock

DBL Basil Hayden

$28.00

DBL Blue Spirits Straight Bourbon

$20.00Out of stock

DBL Bulleit

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL E.H. Taylor Rye

$34.00Out of stock

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$28.00

DBL High West Campfire

$30.00Out of stock

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Maker’s Mark

$20.00

DBL Lagavulin 16yr

$38.00

DBL Macallan 18yr

$80.00

DBL Michter's Rye

$26.00

DBL Oban 14yr

$36.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$18.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

GIN

Well Gin

$7.00

Big Gin Bourbon

$8.00

Big Gin Peat

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Big Gin Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Big Gin Peat

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL The Botanist

$24.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$20.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$24.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$16.00

DBL Vida Mezcal

$22.00

RUM

Well Rum

$7.00

Goslings Dark

$8.00

Plantation 5yr

$10.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Goslings

$16.00

DBL Plantation 5yr

$20.00

DBL Sailor Jerry Spiced

$18.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Italian Soda

$8.00

Lemonade(s)

$3.00

Iced Tea(s)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Apple Juice

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Caffe Vita Drip Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Topo Chico Twist of Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Caffe Vita Decafe

$5.00

RETAIL

SHIRTS

Women's Lederhosen

$24.00

Dirndle

$24.00

Onesie

$20.00+

Midnight Navy

$24.00

Royal Pine

$24.00

Sand Ivory Treeline

$24.00

Canary Rainbow LS

$32.00

HATS

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Custom branded Rhein Haus Trucker hat. Choose your favorite color/style.

Headband

Headband

$15.00

Black and white Rhein Haus headband!

STEINS

Stoneware (White)

Stoneware (White)

$15.00

Blue and white Rhein Haus mug

Camping Mug (Black)

$12.00

Glass Liter

$25.00

Glass Half Liter

$20.00

MISC

Color mountain sticker

Color mountain sticker

$2.50
Black and white mountain sticker

Black and white mountain sticker

$2.50
Koozie

Koozie

$4.00
Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$6.00
Keychain

Keychain

$4.00
Scarf

Scarf

$25.00

Rhein Haus Mustard (Stone Ground)

$5.00

Rhein Haus Mustard (Organic Yellow)

$5.00

Rhein Haus Mustard (Spicy Sweet)

$5.00

Rhein Haus Curry Ketchup

$10.00

Stollen Bread

$20.00