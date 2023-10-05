Rhein Haus Leavenworth
STARTERS
Cheese Fries
beer cheese fondue, braised bacon, green onions, and fries
Chicken Wings
Five chicken wings, honey chili glaze, side sweet hot mustard
Currywurst
House Baked Pretzel
Fresh Baked Rhein Haus Pretzel with your choice of sauce. spicy honey mustard, beer-cheese fondue, obatzda, chocolate ganache
Giant Pretzel
Served with mustard, beer-cheese fondue, and Obatdza.
Garlic Brussels
SALAD
WURST UND BUN
ON A BUN
Rhein Haus Burger
6oz beef patty, arugula, Royale dressing, onion, tomato, dill pickle & Tillamook cheddar on toasted Brioche bun. Served with fries
Plant Based Veggie Burger
Plant based burger patty, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, tomato, onion, toasted bun
Fish & Chips
Two large pieces of breaded Alaskan cod, slaw, tarter
Fish Sandwich
Breaded Alaskan cod, onion, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, tartar sauce
Falafel Pita
Herbed falafel, tzatziki, hummus, red onion, cucumber, tomato, arugula, mint, pita bread, served with chips
Lamb & Beef Doner Kabob
ENTREES
Grillwurst
An over two pound sampler of RH sausages with sauerkraut, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and a pickle spear
Bratwurst
Fresh beef and pork sausage seasoned with white and black pepper, mace, ginger and nutmeg in natural casings
Habanero Cheddarwurst Dinner
Smoked pork sausage seasoned with habanero, black pepper, garlic, and Tillamook cheddar in a natural casing. Served with sauerkraut & fries
Polish Kielbasa Dinner
Smoked pork sausage seasoned with black pepper, garlic in natural casing. Served with sauerkraut & fries
Beef Frankfurter Dinner
All-beef smoked frankfurter seasoned with garlic, onion, and mustard seed. Served with sauerkraut & fries
Rhein Brat
Applewood smoked bacon wrapped bratwurst, served with sauerkraut and fries
Veggiewurst Dinner
Smoked apple-sage Field Roast with granny smith apples, yukon gold potatoes, fresh sage and ginger. Served with sauerkraut & fries
DESSERTS
Strudel
Locally baked apple strudel, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Root Beer Float
Vanilla ice cream with Bedford’s root beer
Vanilla Ice Cream
Caramel Ice Cream
Chocolate Kahlua Cake
Chocolate layered cake with coconut-pecan frosting and milk chocolate icing served with salted caramel ice cream