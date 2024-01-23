Rhino Restaurant & Lounge
Quick Menu
- Chicken Flatbread$13.99
Mushroom, Green pepper, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Rainbow Flat Bread$13.99
Onions, yellow pepper, green pepper, tomato, broccoli
- Wings -Your choice of dipping sauce$7.99+
Choices of Dipping Sauce * Buffalo/BBQ -Barbecue/Mango/Lemon Paper/Mango Habanero
- French Fries (Small)$4.00
- French Fries (Large)$6.00
- Yuca (Cassava) Fried$6.25
- Chapati$4.00
Chapatti is an unleavened flatbread from the African continent and a popular staple in East Africa. [*Served with your choice of beef stew, sautéed spinach, or Chicken stew]
- Samosa (2 Beef)$5.00
Beef Samosa, *is a fried East African pastry with a savory filling of spices, onions & minced beef.
- Beef Stew$8.25
Slowly cooked beef with an assortment of light fresh vegetables and special spices. [*Served with your choice of Rice, Matooke, or Chapati.]
- Chicken Stew$7.00
Slowly cooked chicken with an assortment of light fresh vegetables and special spices. [*Served with your choice of Rice, Matooke, or Chapati]
- Bean Stew$6.25
Afro kidney bean Stew (Slow Cooked)
- Matooke Only$6.00
*Refers to the plantain in East Africa wrapped in plantain leaves and steamed until tender. [*Served with your choice of Beef stew, sautéed spinach, or chicken stew]
- Caramari Fried$9.99
- Samosas (2 Veggie)$5.00
Veggie Samosa *is a fried East African pastry with a savory filling of spices, onions, veggies, or peas.
- Binyebwa /Gnut Stew$7.25
Afro Groundnut Sauce
- Chapati 5Pack$15.00
Main Menu
- Chicken Wrap (w) French Fries$12.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap (w) French Fries
- Rhino Burger (w) Fries$12.00
Cheese Burger (w) French Fries
- Rhino Pasta$18.00
Rhino Pasta [*Chef's special ]
- Pork Ribs with Fries$18.25
Pork Ribs (w) Potatoes
- Whole Fried Tilapia$23.50+
House spice blend marinated tilapia/ garlic French fries /tomato salsa /garlic/ salad
- Moroccan Salmon (w) Rice & Garlic Mash Potatoes$25.00
Moroccan Salmon *(Served with Rice & Garlic Mash Potatoes)
- Matooke (w) Beef Stew$21.25
Slowly cooked beef with an assortment of light fresh vegetables and special spices. [*Served Matooke Served with Rice Pillau and a veggie (green bean Kale and Spinach), Cassava &/or Lumonde (Sweet Potato), Nsuju (Squash)/Yam (Juuni), Posho (Maize flour Mash) ]
- Matooke (w) Slow Cooked Chicken Stew$20.25
Slowly cooked chicken with an assortment of light fresh vegetables and special spices. [*Served Matooke Served with Rice Pillau and a veggie (green bean Kale and Spinach), Cassava &/or Lumonde (Sweet Potato), Nsuju (Squash)/Yam (Juuni), Posho (Maize flour Mash) ]
- Grilled Steak Frites with Fries$19.25
- Goat meat$20.00
- Rhino Mixed Green Salad$8.99
- Ceaser Salad$7.99
- Rice (w) Beef stew$17.25
- Chapati with Chicken Stew$12.48
- Chapati (w) Beef Stew$14.99
- Matooke with Tilapia Fish Stew$21.25
- Matooke with Bean or Gnuts sauce$17.25
- Chapati with Beans$10.00