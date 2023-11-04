Online ordering now available through Toast!
Rhody Slice
Pizza
- MARGHERITA$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
- FUN GUY$25.00
Mushrooms, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella and truffle oil.
- COWGIRL$25.00
Tender grilled chicken, smoky BBQ sauce, and red onions.
- BUFFALO BILL$25.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Buffalo sauce, and scallions.
- RANCHER$25.00
Luscious grilled chicken, crispy bacon, and Ranch Drizzle
- Create Your Own Pizza$15.99
House-made dough, rich tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni$20.00
Salads
Drinks
Rhody Slice Location and Ordering Hours
(401) 295-2121
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM