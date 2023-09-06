Starters

Wings

Wings

$9.99

Served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Please allow 15 minutes for preparation.

Veggie Basket

$8.99

Choice of fried mushrooms, zucchini, onion rings or fried okra and served with ranch dressing

Small Nachos

$8.99

Homeade tortilla chips smothered in our fresh slow-cooked beans, Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, green onions, white onions & diced tomato served with our homemade salsa. Add chicken or chopped BBQ brisket for $2 more

Sausage Bites

$12.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Green chili & cheese quesadilla. Add chicken or brisket for $2

Loaded Winders

Loaded Winders

$10.99

What happens when you mix a curly fry and a steak fry? Sidewinders! Cover them with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & green onion and you’ve got yourself a winner. Served with ranch dressing

Large Nachos

Large Nachos

$10.99

Mountain of chips smothered in our fresh slow-cooked beans, Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, green onions, white onions & diced tomato served with our homemade salsa. Add chicken or chopped BBQ brisket for $2 more

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese

CYO 5

$18.99

CYO 4

$16.99

CYO 3

$13.99
Combo Veggies

Combo Veggies

$10.99

Includes all 4 (Okra, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, and Zucchini)

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Breaded cheese fried golden brown served with ranch dressing

BBQ Mixer Half Order

$14.99

Bite size portions of brisket, beef rib,& sausage Sub for chicken or turkey at no charge

BBQ Mixer Full Order

$17.99

Bite size portions of brisket, beef rib,& sausage Sub for chicken or turkey at no charge

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Beans

$2.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Curly Fry Basket

$4.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Dressings

$0.99

Esther's Potato

$6.99

G Chile Bacon Mac

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Bowl of Mac

$5.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side of Okra

$3.99

Side of Onion Rings

$4.99
Sidewinder Basket

Sidewinder Basket

$5.99

Steak Fry Basket

$4.99
Sweet Fry Basket

Sweet Fry Basket

$5.99

Torreado Mac

$3.99

Veggie of the Day

$2.99
Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Fresh Jalp

$0.99

Pic Jalp

$0.99

Torreados

$1.29

Dog Bones

$1.99

Pooch Plate

$4.99

Side Bacon

$0.99

Side Gc

$0.99

Gringo Mix

$1.99

Santa Fe

$1.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Tortilla

$0.49

Egg

$0.99

butter

$0.49

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Beverages

Club Soda

$2.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Flavored Lemonade

$3.29

Flavored Tea

$3.29

Fruit Punch

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Milk

$3.29

Moutain Dew

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Small Beverage

$2.29

Swet Tea

$2.89

Lighter Side

Buffalo CK Salad

$11.99

Charbroiled chicken or fried tenders with wing sauce, on a bed of lettuce topped with Bleu cheese crumbles & tomato

Chili CK Pita

$11.99

Fresh chicken mixed with tomato, celery, onions, mayo, jalapeños and avocado in a whole wheat pita pocket paired with a fresh salad or side of your choice

RH Chicken Salad

RH Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped with slices of charbroiled chicken, two cheeses, tomato, eggs, & toasted almonds with your choice of dressing 11.99, add bacon

Soup and Salad

$9.99

Veggie Pita

$11.99

Whole wheat pita pocket with cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions with your choice of dressing paired with a fresh salad or side of your choice

Platters

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$20.99

Choose any 3 meats and 2 sides

Babyback Platter

Babyback Platter

$17.99

Talk of the town! Tender honey glazed pork baby back ribs. A real favorite! Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Beef Rib Platter

Beef Rib Platter

$16.99

Platter includes our big beefy ribs. Go ahead & use your fingers, and you may need a bib too. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Brisket Platter

$16.99

Always lean smoked beef brisket sliced thin coveredin BBQ. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Broiled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Chicken breast charbroiled to perfection. Served with a side of BBQ sauce and 2 sides

Chicken Fried Steak Platter

Chicken Fried Steak Platter

$16.99

A Texas favorite! Served with homemade country gravy and your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Strip Platter

$10.99

Served with ranch dressing, BBQ or honey mustard sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Combo Platter

$19.99

Sausage, turkey and your choice of the following: quarter chicken, brisket, one beef rib, 2 baby back ribs, or 2 spare ribs. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$16.99

A southern favorite catfish fillet! Served with your choice of 2 sides

Rib Sampler

$20.99

One beef rib, 2 baby back ribs & 2 spare ribs. Served with 2 sides.You can’t beat our meat

Rib-eye

Rib-eye

$18.99

Deliciously grilled to your liking, served with 3 sides

Santa Fe Chicken Breast

$11.99

Broiled Chicken Breast smothered with fire roasted green chili & white American cheese, garnished with sliced avocado on top. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Santa Fe Rib-eye

Santa Fe Rib-eye

$20.99

smothered in cheese roasted green chili and avocado served with 3 sides

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$15.99

Smoked sausage cut into bite size portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides 13.99

Small Combo Platter

$16.99

Choice of two of the following meats: sausage, turkey, quarter chicken, brisket, one beef rib, 2 baby back ribs, or 2 spare ribs.Served with your choice of 2 sides

Smoked Chicken Platter

$13.99

Served with your choice of 2 sides. Please note: Due to the smoking process the chicken will retain a slightly pink color.

Spare Rib Platter

Spare Rib Platter

$17.99

Four honey glazed ribs with a true smoky flavor. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a dinner roll

Turkey Platter

$16.99

Smoked turkey sliced. Served with your choice of 2 sides

Burgers

Avocado Burger

$12.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger with white American cheese, bacon and topped with avocado with your choice of curly or steak fries

Bacon Chz Burger

Bacon Chz Burger

$11.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with crumbled bacon and American cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries

BBQ Chz Burger

$11.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries

Billy Burger

Billy Burger

$12.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with mac n’ cheese and bacon crumbles served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly

Buff Bleu Chz Burger

Buff Bleu Chz Burger

$11.99

"Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo wing sauce served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries "

Gringo Burger

Gringo Burger

$12.99

"Half pound black Angus steak burger smothered in fresh sautéed jalapeños and onions & melted white American cheese."

Hut Burger

$10.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles,onion & choice of curly or steak fries

Santa Fe Burger

$13.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with white American cheese, green chili and avocado served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries

Sourdough Burger

Sourdough Burger

$10.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger served on sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$13.99

Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with American cheese, bacon crumbles and fried egg with your choice of curly or steak fries

Sandwiches

Turkey Sand

$11.99

Juicy, smoked turkey served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. 10.99

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.99

"Smoked Turkey served on toasted sourdough with bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo"

The Fourth

The Fourth

$13.99

Chopped BBQ brisket, sausage, and crumbled bacon topped with coleslaw

Small Brisket Sand

$10.99

Our sliced smoked brisket served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions

Sausage Sand

Sausage Sand

$11.99

Smoked sausage, sliced and served on a bun with all the trimmings

Santa Fe Rib Sand

$21.99

8 oz rib--eye with white Am. cheese, avocado & green chili served with your choice of 2 sides

Santa Fe CK Sand

Santa Fe CK Sand

$13.99

White Swiss cheese, avocado & green chili

Rib-eye Sandwich

$19.99

8 oz rib-eye on sourdough served with your choice of 2 sides

Regular Brisket Sand

$12.99

Our sliced smoked brisket served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions

Gringo Brisket Sand

Gringo Brisket Sand

$13.99

Sliced smoked brisket served w/ sautéed jalapeños, onions, melted cheese, and pickles

Chop Brisket Sand

$10.99

Chopped BBQ smothered in our special BBQ sauce,onions and pickles 9.99

Chicken Breast Sand

$11.99

Buff Chicken Sand

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast dipped in our Buffalo wing sauce. (Also available grilled)

BBQ Sliders

BBQ Sliders

$12.99

3 Sliders with choice of Chopped BBQ brisket, sausage, turkey or a mix 10.99

Spuds

Buffalo Wing Spud

Buffalo Wing Spud

$11.99

Made with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, boneless wings and ranch

CFS Spud

CFS Spud

$14.99

Topped with butter, homemade country gravy, chicken fried steak, cheese and chives

Chicken Esthers

$10.99

Just like the classic Esther, but with chicken breast instead of brisket

Esthers Spud

$10.99

Served with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, sour cream, chopped BBQ and green onions

Santa Fe Spud

Santa Fe Spud

$12.99

Served with butter and covered in chicken, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, green chile and avocado

Sunrise Spud

Sunrise Spud

$10.99

Topped with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, bacon and two fried eggs

Just Baked

$6.99

A traditional baked spud with butter, sour cream and chives

Fourth Spud

Fourth Spud

$13.99

Served with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, chopped BBQ, sausage, bacon and topped with our homemade slaw

Miner Spud

$13.99

Served with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, chopped BBQ, sausage, bacon and topped with our homemade mac & cheese

Kid Menu

KD Chop Slider

$7.99

KD Macaroni

$6.99

KD Cheeseburger

$7.99

KD BBQ Plate

$8.99

KD Chk Basket

$7.99

KD Grilled Cheese

$7.99

KD Chop Burrito

$6.99

Dessert

Cobbler

Cobbler

$4.99

Apple, Peach, and Cherry made Fresh daily. Please call to check availability

Root Beer Float

$4.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99

Half Cobbler

$3.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.99