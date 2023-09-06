Rib Hut West 2612 North Mesa Street
Starters
Wings
Served with celery sticks and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Please allow 15 minutes for preparation.
Veggie Basket
Choice of fried mushrooms, zucchini, onion rings or fried okra and served with ranch dressing
Small Nachos
Homeade tortilla chips smothered in our fresh slow-cooked beans, Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, green onions, white onions & diced tomato served with our homemade salsa. Add chicken or chopped BBQ brisket for $2 more
Sausage Bites
Quesadilla
Green chili & cheese quesadilla. Add chicken or brisket for $2
Loaded Winders
What happens when you mix a curly fry and a steak fry? Sidewinders! Cover them with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & green onion and you’ve got yourself a winner. Served with ranch dressing
Large Nachos
Mountain of chips smothered in our fresh slow-cooked beans, Monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, green onions, white onions & diced tomato served with our homemade salsa. Add chicken or chopped BBQ brisket for $2 more
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese
CYO 5
CYO 4
CYO 3
Combo Veggies
Includes all 4 (Okra, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, and Zucchini)
Chips & Salsa
Cheese Sticks
Breaded cheese fried golden brown served with ranch dressing
BBQ Mixer Half Order
Bite size portions of brisket, beef rib,& sausage Sub for chicken or turkey at no charge
BBQ Mixer Full Order
Bite size portions of brisket, beef rib,& sausage Sub for chicken or turkey at no charge
Sides
Baked Potato
BBQ Sauce
Beans
Bowl of Soup
Curly Fry Basket
Coleslaw
Dinner Salad
Dressings
Esther's Potato
G Chile Bacon Mac
Mac & Cheese
Bowl of Mac
Potato Salad
Side of Okra
Side of Onion Rings
Sidewinder Basket
Steak Fry Basket
Sweet Fry Basket
Torreado Mac
Veggie of the Day
Dinner Roll
Fresh Jalp
Pic Jalp
Torreados
Dog Bones
Pooch Plate
Side Bacon
Side Gc
Gringo Mix
Santa Fe
Grilled Onions
Tortilla
Egg
butter
Cup of Soup
Beverages
Lighter Side
Buffalo CK Salad
Charbroiled chicken or fried tenders with wing sauce, on a bed of lettuce topped with Bleu cheese crumbles & tomato
Chili CK Pita
Fresh chicken mixed with tomato, celery, onions, mayo, jalapeños and avocado in a whole wheat pita pocket paired with a fresh salad or side of your choice
RH Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with slices of charbroiled chicken, two cheeses, tomato, eggs, & toasted almonds with your choice of dressing 11.99, add bacon
Soup and Salad
Veggie Pita
Whole wheat pita pocket with cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions with your choice of dressing paired with a fresh salad or side of your choice
Platters
3 Meat Combo
Choose any 3 meats and 2 sides
Babyback Platter
Talk of the town! Tender honey glazed pork baby back ribs. A real favorite! Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Beef Rib Platter
Platter includes our big beefy ribs. Go ahead & use your fingers, and you may need a bib too. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Platter
Always lean smoked beef brisket sliced thin coveredin BBQ. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Broiled Chicken Breast
Chicken breast charbroiled to perfection. Served with a side of BBQ sauce and 2 sides
Chicken Fried Steak Platter
A Texas favorite! Served with homemade country gravy and your choice of 2 sides
Chicken Strip Platter
Served with ranch dressing, BBQ or honey mustard sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Combo Platter
Sausage, turkey and your choice of the following: quarter chicken, brisket, one beef rib, 2 baby back ribs, or 2 spare ribs. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Fried Catfish
A southern favorite catfish fillet! Served with your choice of 2 sides
Rib Sampler
One beef rib, 2 baby back ribs & 2 spare ribs. Served with 2 sides.You can’t beat our meat
Rib-eye
Deliciously grilled to your liking, served with 3 sides
Santa Fe Chicken Breast
Broiled Chicken Breast smothered with fire roasted green chili & white American cheese, garnished with sliced avocado on top. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Santa Fe Rib-eye
smothered in cheese roasted green chili and avocado served with 3 sides
Sausage Platter
Smoked sausage cut into bite size portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides 13.99
Small Combo Platter
Choice of two of the following meats: sausage, turkey, quarter chicken, brisket, one beef rib, 2 baby back ribs, or 2 spare ribs.Served with your choice of 2 sides
Smoked Chicken Platter
Served with your choice of 2 sides. Please note: Due to the smoking process the chicken will retain a slightly pink color.
Spare Rib Platter
Four honey glazed ribs with a true smoky flavor. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a dinner roll
Turkey Platter
Smoked turkey sliced. Served with your choice of 2 sides
Burgers
Avocado Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger with white American cheese, bacon and topped with avocado with your choice of curly or steak fries
Bacon Chz Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with crumbled bacon and American cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries
BBQ Chz Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger dipped in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries
Billy Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with mac n’ cheese and bacon crumbles served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly
Buff Bleu Chz Burger
"Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo wing sauce served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries "
Gringo Burger
"Half pound black Angus steak burger smothered in fresh sautéed jalapeños and onions & melted white American cheese."
Hut Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickles,onion & choice of curly or steak fries
Santa Fe Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with white American cheese, green chili and avocado served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries
Sourdough Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger served on sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & choice of curly or steak fries
Sunrise Burger
Half pound black Angus steak burger topped with American cheese, bacon crumbles and fried egg with your choice of curly or steak fries
Sandwiches
Turkey Sand
Juicy, smoked turkey served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. 10.99
Turkey Club
"Smoked Turkey served on toasted sourdough with bacon, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo"
The Fourth
Chopped BBQ brisket, sausage, and crumbled bacon topped with coleslaw
Small Brisket Sand
Our sliced smoked brisket served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions
Sausage Sand
Smoked sausage, sliced and served on a bun with all the trimmings
Santa Fe Rib Sand
8 oz rib--eye with white Am. cheese, avocado & green chili served with your choice of 2 sides
Santa Fe CK Sand
White Swiss cheese, avocado & green chili
Rib-eye Sandwich
8 oz rib-eye on sourdough served with your choice of 2 sides
Regular Brisket Sand
Our sliced smoked brisket served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions
Gringo Brisket Sand
Sliced smoked brisket served w/ sautéed jalapeños, onions, melted cheese, and pickles
Chop Brisket Sand
Chopped BBQ smothered in our special BBQ sauce,onions and pickles 9.99
Chicken Breast Sand
Buff Chicken Sand
Breaded chicken breast dipped in our Buffalo wing sauce. (Also available grilled)
BBQ Sliders
3 Sliders with choice of Chopped BBQ brisket, sausage, turkey or a mix 10.99
Spuds
Buffalo Wing Spud
Made with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, boneless wings and ranch
CFS Spud
Topped with butter, homemade country gravy, chicken fried steak, cheese and chives
Chicken Esthers
Just like the classic Esther, but with chicken breast instead of brisket
Esthers Spud
Served with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, sour cream, chopped BBQ and green onions
Santa Fe Spud
Served with butter and covered in chicken, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, green chile and avocado
Sunrise Spud
Topped with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, bacon and two fried eggs
Just Baked
A traditional baked spud with butter, sour cream and chives
Fourth Spud
Served with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, chopped BBQ, sausage, bacon and topped with our homemade slaw
Miner Spud
Served with butter, Monterrey and Cheddar cheese, chopped BBQ, sausage, bacon and topped with our homemade mac & cheese