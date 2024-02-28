Ribeyes Steakhouse Tarboro
Lunch Menu
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Angus Cheeseburger Lunch$11.00
1/3 Lb Angus Cheeseburger Served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion and your choice of side.
- Wow Cow Cheeseburger Lunch$14.00
2/3 Lb. 100% Angus Cheeseburger Served on a toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Served with your choice of side.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Lunch$14.00
1/3 Lb. 100% Angus Cheeseburger Served on a toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & topped with Bacon. Served with your choice of side.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with your choice of side.
- Salmon Sandwich Lunch$18.00
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon Brushed with Soy Butter and topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Served with a Side of Dill Mayo. Served with a side of your choice.
- Rib Eye Sandwich Lunch$18.00
Hand Cut Omaha Ribeye Steak Cooked to Order and topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with a side of your choice.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich Lunch$8.00
- BLT Lunch$10.00
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich served on Grilled Texas Toast. Served with a side of your choice.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Lunch$16.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich Lunch$10.00
Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich served with a side of your choice.
Seafood
- Grilled Salmon-Lunch$18.00
Grilled Salmon Brushed with Soy Butter and Served with Dill Mayo. Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
- Grilled Shrimp-Lunch$13.00
One Skewer of (5) Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce. Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
- Grilled Tuna-Lunch$18.00
Grilled Tuna Brushed with Soy Butter and Served with Soy and Cucumber Wasbi. Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
- Crab Cakes (1)Lunch$15.00
One Crab Cake Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast.
Chicken & Chops
- Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch$13.00
Chicken Breast Marinated in Our Special Brine then Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection. Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
- Grilled Pork Chop Lunch$13.00
Hand Cut Chop, Marinated in our Special Brine, Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection. Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
- Chicken Wing Plate (6) L$15.00
Six (6) Chicken Wings Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $6.
- Chicken WIng Plate (10) L$21.00
Ten (10) Chicken Wings Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $6.
Rib Eye
- 6 oz Rib Eye Lunch$21.00
Six (6) Ounce Ribeye Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
- 8 oz Rib Eye Lunch$24.00
Eight (8) Ounce Ribeye Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
- 10 oz Rib Eye Lunch$28.00
Ten (10) Ounce Ribeye Served with Choice of Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Fries or Steamed Veggies and Texas Toast. Our 30+ Item Salad Bar or Soup can be added for $7.
Al La Carte
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- Skewer of Grilled Shrimp$10.00
One Skewer of (5) Shrimp Grilled to Perfection and Served with Cocktail Sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Bites$10.00
Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Rare Tuna App$14.00
Served with Cucumber Wasabi and Soy Sauce. A Treat for Seafood Lovers!
- 6 Wings$10.00
Six Wings served with Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce or Plain
- 10 Wings$15.00
Ten Wings served with Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce or Plain
- Yum Yum Shrimp$15.00
Fried Shrimp Tossed in Sweet Chili Sauce, Served with Ranch for Dipping
- Grilled Skewer of Scallops$13.00
One Skewer of (5) Scallops Grilled to Perfection and Serviced with Cocktail Sauce
- Crab Cake App$11.00
- Sweet Chili Chicken Bites$10.00
- BBQ Chicken Bites$10.00
Chicken & Chops
- Grilled Chicken Breast (Double)$15.00
Two Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated in our Special Brine. Seasoned & Grilled to Perfection. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Grilled Pork Chops (Two)$15.00
Two Hand Cut Chops Marinated in our Special Brine, Seasoned and Grilled to Juicy Perfection. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Single Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
One 10 oz Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated in our Special Brine. Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Single Grilled Pork Chop$13.00
6 oz Hand Cut Chop Marinated in our Special Brind. Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection. Served with a side and Texas Toast.
- Chicken Wing Plate (6) Dinner$17.00
Six (6) Chicken Wings served with your choice of side and Texas Toast. Choice of Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce or Plain.
- Chicken WIng Plate (10) Dinner$23.00
Ten (10) Chicken Wings served with your choice of side and Texas Toast. Choice of Buffalo Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce or Plain.
Filet
Rib Eye
- 6 oz Rib Eye$21.00
Hand Cut 6 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Comes with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- 8 oz Rib Eye$24.00
Hand Cut 8 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Comes with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- 10 oz Rib Eye$29.00
Hand Cut 10 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Comes with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- 12 oz Rib Eye$33.00
Hand Cut 12 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Comes with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- 14 oz Rib Eye$37.00
Hand Cut 14 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Comes with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- 16 oz Rib Eye$41.00
Hand Cut 16 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Comes with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- 18 oz Rib Eye$45.00
Hand Cut 18 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Come with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- 20 oz Rib Eye$49.00
Hand Cut 20 oz Rib Eye Seasoned with our special seasonings and grilled as you like it! Comes with your choice of side and Texas Toast. You can add a Salad for $7.
- Surf and Turf$27.00
6 oz Rib Eye, one Skewer of Grilled Shrimp
Sandwiches
- Angus Cheeseburger$15.00
1/3 Lb 100% Angus Cheeseburger served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served with choice of Side.
- Wow Cow Cheeseburger$17.00
2/3 Lb 100% Angus Cheeseburger served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served with choice of Side.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
1/3 Lb. 100% Angus Cheeseburger Served on a Toasted Bun with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Topped with Bacon. Served with choice of Side.
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich$17.00
Grilled Salmon Brushed with Soy Butter, Topped with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a Side of Dill Mayo. Served with choice of Side.
- Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$18.00
Hand Cut Omaha Ribeye Steak Cooked to order and topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with choice of Side.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Cooked with Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with choice of Side.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich Dinner$12.00
5 oz Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated in our Special Brine. Seasoned and Grilled to Perfection. Served with choice of Side.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich Dinner$12.00
Seafood
- One Skewer of Shrimp-Smaller Portion$13.00
One Skewer of (5) Shrimp Grilled to Perfection and Served with Cocktail Sauce and your Choice of Side and Texas Toast.
- Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp$18.00
Two Skewers of (5) Shrimp Grilled to Perfection. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$18.00
6 oz Grilled Salmon Brushed with Soy Butter and Serves with Dill Mayo. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Grilled Ahi Tuna$18.00
6 oz Grilled Tuna Brushed with Soy Butter. Serves with Cucumber Wasabi and Soy Sauce. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Two Crab Cakes$14.00
Two Crab Cakes Grilled and Brushed with Soy Butter. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- One Skewer of Scallops$17.00
One Skewer of (6) Scallops Grilled to Perfection! Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Two Skewers of Grilled Scallops$22.00
Two Skewers of (6) Scallops grilled to Perfection. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- Shrimp and Scallops$27.00
One Skewer of Shrimp and One Skewer of Scallops Grilled to Mouth Watering Perfection. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.
- One Crab Cake Entree$15.00
One Crab Cake Grilled and Brushed with Soy Butter. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.